Elie and Charbel Douna Launch SWAG Illawarra, A Charity Feeding the Homeless in Wollongong

WOLLONGONG, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2023 / In a world where the gap between the haves and have-nots seems to be ever-widening, two brothers from Wollongong, Australia, are stepping up to make a difference. Elie and Charbel Douna have launched SWAG Illawarra, a charity organization dedicated to feeding the homeless and less fortunate in their community.

SWAG Illawarra is a Wollongong based charity that meets every second Monday and feeds the homeless and less fortunate in the community. Wollongong is an old industrial town that has seen a downturn in opportunities which has greatly affected and impacted the local population.

The Douna brothers, who were always aware of the disparities in their society, felt a deep-seated desire to help those who didn't have the basic necessities of life. Their Christian faith played a significant role in shaping their perspectives, particularly the emphasis on love, compassion, and service to others, resonating deeply with them.

Elie Douna shared , "We were taught to 'love your neighbor as yourself," and we felt a strong calling to put this teaching into action." The brothers believe that every act of kindness, no matter how small, can make a big difference in someone's life.

Growing up in Wollongong, Elie and Charbel Douna were no strangers to the struggles of their community. They saw people who didn't have the basic necessities of life, a reality that was hard to ignore. It touched their hearts deeply and sparked a desire to make a difference.

So, they started SWAG Illawarra, a charity organization with a mission to help the less fortunate in their community. They wanted to provide support to those who needed it most, to show them that they were not alone, and that there were people who cared about their well-being.

Their faith continues to be their guiding light in this journey. It reminds them of the importance of empathy and compassion, and it motivates them to keep going even when things get tough. They believe that every act of kindness, no matter how small, can make a big difference in someone's life.

Starting and running SWAG Illawarra has been a rewarding experience. It has taught them the value of community, the power of faith, and the impact of simple acts of kindness. But most importantly, it has shown them that when they reach out to help others, they are not just giving; they are also receiving. They receive the joy of seeing someone else's life improve, the satisfaction of knowing they've made a difference, and the blessing of being able to serve others.

SWAG Illawarra operates every second Monday evening, located just behind the main Wollongong Crown St Mall on Burelli Street. The atmosphere is filled with a sense of camaraderie and purpose, as everyone works together to ensure that no one goes hungry. What's remarkable is that most of the food distributed by SWAG Illawarra is donated by local businesses. This generosity not only sustains the charity's operations but also strengthens the sense of community.

As the evening winds down, the impact of SWAG Illawarra's work is evident. The gratitude in the eyes of those who have been fed, the satisfaction among the volunteers, and the sense of community that has been fostered are all testaments to the difference that this initiative is making.

The brothers encourage anyone who feels moved to help to support their cause, reminding everyone that every act of kindness counts, and together, we can make a difference. If you feel moved to help, please consider supporting their cause. Remember, every act of kindness counts, and together, we can make a difference.

For more information, follow their Instagram page . We can all do our part to make the world a better place, one act of kindness at a time.

About SWAG Illawarra

SWAG Illawarra is a charity organization founded by brothers Elie and Charbel Douna. The initiative aims to provide support to the homeless and less fortunate in the Wollongong community, demonstrating that they are not alone and that there are people who care about their well-being.

