Invesco Select Trust Plc - Conversion of Securities

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 28

INVESCO SELECT TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Headline: Conversion of Shares

The Board of Invesco Select Trust plc (the 'Company') announces that valid Conversion Notices have been received in respect of:

290,352 UK Equity Shares 81,976 Global Equity Income Shares 88,041 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares 7,324 Managed Liquidity Shares

The respective Conversion Ratios were as follows:

- For every UK Equity Share converted, holders will receive 0.669400 Global Equity Income Shares, 1.222015 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares or 1.697347 Managed Liquidity Shares;

- For every Global Equity Income Share converted, holders will receive 1.493875 UK Equity Shares, 1.825539 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares or 2.535625 Managed Liquidity Shares;

- For every Balanced Risk Allocation Share converted, holders will receive 0.818320 UK Equity Shares, 0.547784 Global Equity Income Shares or 1.388973 Managed Liquidity Shares; and

- For every Managed Liquidity Share converted, holders will receive 0.589155 UK Equity Shares, 0.394380 Global Equity Income Shares or 0.719956 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares.

The Conversion Ratios, which will be effective on 1 August 2023, are based on the relative net asset values of the Company's Share classes as at close of business on 20 July 2023.

Individual Shareholders' entitlements on conversion on 1 August 2023 will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of Shares. Fractional entitlements will be aggregated and sold in the market. The Shares arising or allotted pursuant to the conversion will rank pari passu with the existing Shares of the relevant class and, for the avoidance of doubt, will not rank for the dividends declared on 13 July 2023 in respect of the UK Equity, Global Equity Income, Balanced Risk Allocation and Managed Liquidity Shares.

The net changes to the number of shares outstanding following the conversion and allotments are as follows:

-228,495 UK Equity Shares +108,847 Global Equity Income Shares +78,597 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares +2,668 Managed Liquidity Shares +112,873 Deferred Shares

As at 28 July 2023, the total number of listed shares in issue (excluding shares held in treasury) is:

68,881,153 UK Equity Shares 25,135,742 Global Equity Income Shares 4,138,995 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares 1,251,360 Managed Liquidity Shares

Following conversion, the total number of listed Shares in issue (excluding shares held in treasury) will be:

68,652,658 UK Equity Shares 25,244,589 Global Equity Income Shares 4,217,592 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares 1,254,028 Managed Liquidity Shares

The Company has applied for the following numbers of Shares arising or allotted pursuant to conversion to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange:

61,857 UK Equity Shares 190,823 Global Equity Income Shares 166,638 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares 9,992 Managed Liquidity Shares

Dealings in such shares are expected to commence at 8.00 a.m. on 2 August 2023. It is expected that Certificates in respect of the Resulting Shares will be posted by 11 August 2023.

The Deferred Shares arising on the conversion will be cancelled.

All as formally approved by the Board on 28 July 2023.

Contact:

James Poole

Senior Company Secretary

Invesco Asset Management Limited

0207 543 3559