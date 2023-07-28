Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 28
[28.07.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|28.07.23
|IE000LZC9NM0
|15,470,011.00
|USD
|0
|98,561,913.21
|6.3712
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|28.07.23
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|5,634,930.00
|EUR
|118,280
|32,749,070.14
|5.8118
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|28.07.23
|IE000GETKIK8
|5,361,151.00
|GBP
|0
|46,086,383.92
|8.5964
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|28.07.23
|IE000XIITCN5
|1,702,976.00
|GBP
|0
|13,683,263.32
|8.0349
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|28.07.23
|IE000HKX6U62
|425,510.00
|SEK
|0
|44,830,417.50
|105.3569