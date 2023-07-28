Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 694 internationalen Medien
Nugen Medical Devices lässt die "204-Millionen-Dollar-Bombe platzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.07.2023 | 15:36
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CosmosAI Ventures into Korean Market, Pioneering Smart Society

LONDON, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global smart computing power network, CosmosAI, will host a grand market investor promotion event in South Korea on August 1st at 4:00 PM. With an estimated 500 to 1,000 market investors attending, this event marks a significant milestone for CosmosAI's expansion into the Korean smart society.

Experience the Power of Smart Computing with CosmosAI DApp: Revolutionizing the Future of AI and Computing

CosmosAI aims to revolutionize computational resource sharing and utilization, paving the way for intelligent connectivity. The event will showcase cutting-edge computing technology, offering stronger support for AI development and global digitization.

CosmosAI's entry promises more intelligent computing capabilities in various industries, including medical, finance, and IoT. The company eagerly anticipates collaborating with Korean investors to build a prosperous future for the smart society.

About CosmosAI:

CosmosAI is a global smart computing power network project, dedicated to building the future of intelligent connectivity.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2164187/CosmosAI.jpg

Media contact:
Nadine Hwu
info@ai-cosmo.com
+1 (937) 551-5555

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cosmosai-ventures-into-korean-market-pioneering-smart-society-301888307.html

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.