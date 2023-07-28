Marine Corps Veteran Launches 'Like I'd Forget' - the Ultimate Automated Personalized Message App

Turning Special Occasions into Unforgettable Moments: Iraq War Veteran Brian Vallery Launches 'Like I'd Forget' App

ELMER, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2023 / Today marks the official launch of "Like I'd Forget", a groundbreaking mobile app developed by Brian Vallery, a former Marine and Iraq War veteran. Leveraging cutting-edge technology, the app ensures users never miss special occasions by automating personalized text messages for events such as Birthdays, Anniversaries, Mother's Day, Valentine's Day, and more.

App Logo

App Logo

In the hustle and bustle of daily life, it's easy to forget important dates. Brian, understanding the need to remember these special moments through his innate ability to forget friends' and family members' birthdays due to his overseas lifestyle, utilized his dedication and discipline from his military background to create "Like I'd Forget". This innovative app not only sends out timely messages but also helps in selecting and sending gifts.

Effortless Personalized Messaging

The app delivers automated, timely text messages to the contact of your choice, choosing from an array of personalized notes for specific dates. It also provides the ability to customize these messages, adding a personal touch that goes beyond mere automation.

Gift-Giving Simplified

"Like I'd Forget" eases the process of gift-giving as well. It sends a reminder to the user five days prior to the occasion with a "Forgot a gift?" notification, displaying a link to variety of appropriate gifts for the chosen event.

Intuitive User Interface

Designed with a user-friendly interface, "Like I'd Forget" streamlines the setup of reminders, personalized messages, and gift selections. Users can easily customize their preferences to suit their needs and those of their loved ones.

Now Available

"Like I'd Forget" is now available for download on both the App Store and Google Play Store. With this brainchild of Brian Vallery, never miss a special occasion or a gift-giving opportunity again.

Download "Like I'd Forget" today, and ensure every special moment is remembered and celebrated in the best possible way.

About the Creator

Brian Vallery is a former Marine and disabled Iraq War veteran who is currently serving as a diplomat overseas and is passionate about using technology to make our lives easier and bring us closer to our loved ones.

Contact Information

Brian Vallery

Creator

bdvallery01@gmail.com

856-994-8260

SOURCE: Like I'd Forget

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/770863/Marine-Corps-Veteran-Launches-Like-Id-Forget--the-Ultimate-Automated-Personalized-Message-App