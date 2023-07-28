LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CBB Bancorp, Inc. ("CBB" or the "Company') (OTCQX: CBBI), the holding company of Commonwealth Business Bank (the "Bank"), announced today net income for second quarter 2023 of $8.1 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, an increase of 14.3% compared to $7.1 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, in the prior quarter and an increase of 25.5% compared to $6.5 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

Overall Results

Net income for second quarter 2023 includes the benefit of both a gain on the sale of SBA loans and reduced noninterest expense, which more than offset a decline in net interest margin. The return on average assets for second quarter 2023 was 1.79% compared to 1.59% for first quarter 2023 and 1.43% for second quarter 2022. The return on average equity for second quarter 2023 was 14.76%, compared to 13.45% for first quarter 2023 and 13.30% for second quarter 2022. The net interest margin for second quarter 2023 was 4.23%, compared to 4.38% for first quarter 2023 and 3.75% for second quarter 2022. The efficiency ratio for second quarter 2023 was 47.29%, compared to 51.04% for first quarter 2023 and 49.45% for second quarter 2022.

James Hong, President, and CEO, commented, "We are pleased to announce earnings growth for the second quarter of 2023, during a period in which we have continued to emphasize balance sheet safety and liquidity over growth. In addition to solid gains from the Bank's SBA operations, the Company's continued emphasis on cost control has helped to sustain the Company's profitability."

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for second quarter 2023 was $18.7 million, a decrease of $346 thousand, or 1.8%, from first quarter 2023, and an increase of $2.3 million, or 14.0%, from second quarter 2022. The decrease in net interest income compared with first quarter 2023 was primarily due to the impact of interest rate increases on the cost of deposits. The increase in net interest income compared with the second quarter 2022 was due to the increased yield on the Bank's variable rate loans, which were impacted by the rising interest rate environment over the past year.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for second quarter 2023 was 4.23%, compared to 4.38% for first quarter 2023 and 3.75% for second quarter 2022. The decrease in net interest margin from the prior quarter was primarily attributable to the rising cost of funds. The cost of funds for second quarter 2023 increased to 2.53% from 2.10% for first quarter 2023 and increased from 0.34% for second quarter 2022.

Provision for Loan Losses:

No provision for credit losses was recorded for the second quarter 2023 as asset quality remained steady and there was a decline in loan balances. The provision for loan losses for first quarter 2023 was also zero, compared with a provision for loan losses of $1.6 million for second quarter 2022. See Table 10 in this press release for additional information and trends.

Noninterest Income:

Noninterest income for second quarter 2023 was $2.8 million, compared to $1.1 million for first quarter 2023 and $4.5 million for second quarter 2022. The increase in noninterest income in second quarter 2023 compared to first quarter 2023 was primarily the result of gains on sales of loans. Sales of SBA loans were $42.4 million with an average premium percentage received of 6.8% during the second quarter 2023. There were no sales of SBA loans during the first quarter 2023 while there were SBA loan sales totaling $50.8 million, with an average premium percentage received of 8.0%, during the second quarter 2022.

Noninterest Expense:

Noninterest expense for second quarter 2023 was $10.2 million, compared to $10.3 million for the first quarter 2023 and $10.4 million for the second quarter 2022. Salaries and employee benefits were substantially lower at $5.6 million in second quarter 2023 compared with the prior quarter total of $6.1 million, and down from $ 7.0 million in the second quarter 2022. Lower salaries and employee benefits in the current quarter reflect both ongoing cost control efforts and lower incentive payments due to lower levels of loan originations. The increase in other expenses compared to the first quarter 2023 includes the effect of an increase in the cost of FDIC deposit insurance as the FDIC raised its general deposit insurance assessment rates effective on January 1, 2023.

Income Taxes:

The Company' s effective tax rate for second quarter 2023 was 28.6% compared to 28.1% for first quarter 2023 and 28.3% for second quarter 2022.

Balance Sheet:

Investment Securities:

Investment securities were $66.4 million on June 30, 2023, a decrease of $2.5 million from March 31, 2023, and $11.1 million from June 30, 2022. The decreases were due to principal paydowns and an absence of portfolio additions in the six months of 2023, or in the second quarter 2022.

Loans Receivable:

Loans receivable (including loans held for sale) at June 30, 2023, was $1.4 billion, a decrease of $50.3 million, or 3.4%, from loans receivable at March 31, 2023, and an increase of $14.3 million, or 1.0%, from loans receivable at June 30, 2022. The decrease in loans receivable at June 30, 2023 compared to loans receivable at March 31, 2023, was due to slower loan origination due to reduced demand for loans resulting from the comparatively higher interest rate environment.

The weighted average loan-to-value ratio of commercial real estate loans ("CRE") was 67.07% at June 30, 2023. Excluding SBA loans, the weighted average loan-to-value ratio of CRE loans was 49.91%.

Allowance for Credit Losses and Asset Quality:

The allowance for credit losses at June 30, 2023 was $15.6 million, or 1.30% of portfolio loans, compared to $15.6 million, or 12.8% of portfolio loans, at March 31, 2023, and compared to $14.7 million, or 1.17% of portfolio loans, at June 30, 2022. Nonperforming loans as of June 30, 2023, were $684 thousand, compared to $636 thousand at March 31, 2023, and compared to $2.5 million at June 30, 2022. The coverage ratio of allowance for credit losses to nonperforming assets exceeded 2200% at June 30, 2023.

SBA Loans Held for Sale:

Total SBA loans held for sale at June 30, 2023, was $215.1 million, compared to $ 243.8 million at March 31 2023, and $141.1 million at June 30, 2022. We continue to assess SBA loan sale premiums and plan to sell loans when we believe it is advantageous to do so. See comments under "Noninterest Income", and Table 7 for additional SBA loan origination and sale data.

Deposits:

Deposits were $ 1.5 billion at June 30, 2023, down $15.0 million, or 1.0% of, from March 31, 2023, and up $7.0 million, or 0.5%, from June 30, 2022. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits ("DDAs") decreased $2.2 million, or 0.5%, to $426.3 million at June 30, 2023, from March 31, 2023, and decreased $140.3 million, or 24.8%, from June 30, 2022. DDAs were 28.6% of total deposits at June 30, 2023, compared to 28.6% at March 31, 2023, and 38.2% at June 30, 2022. NOW and MMDA accounts decreased $1.4 million, or 0.6%, to $210.4 million at June 30, 2023, from March 31, 2023, and decreased $117.0 million, or 35.7%, from June 30, 2022. Time deposits decreased $9.6 million, or 1.2%, at June 30, 2023, from March 31, 2023, and increased $279.5 million, or 52.3%, from June 30, 2022. Time deposits at June 30, 2023, were $814.3 million, or 53.5% of total deposits, compared to $823.9 million, or 53.6% of total deposits, at March 31, 2023, and $534.7 million, or 35.3% of total deposits, at June 30, 2022. The increases in time deposits during the first two quarters of 2023 compared with the second quarter 2022 reflect a shift in depositors' preferences for the higher rate term deposits over money market and checking accounts as rates have risen over the course of the past year. The primary cause of the decreases in noninterest bearing deposit balances during 2023 compared with the second quarter 2022 was a decline in escrow-related deposits as the higher interest rate environment caused a significant slowdown in activity for that sector.

Borrowings:

Borrowings at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, consisted of $50.0 million of Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco advances at each date.

Capital:

Stockholders' equity was $223.3 million at June 30, 2023, representing an increase of $7.1 million, or 3.3%, over stockholders' equity of $216.2 million at March 31, 2023. Tangible book value per share at June 30, 2023, was $20.85, compared with $20.18 at March 31, 2023, an increase of $0.67 per share, or 3.3%.

Each of the Company's and the Bank's regulatory capital ratios increased at June 30, 2023, from March 31, 2023, and from June 30, 2022, and continue to exceed the minimum levels required to be considered "Well Capitalized" under the applicable regulatory capital rules and in compliance with the fully phased-in Basel III requirements, which went into effect on January 1, 2022, as shown on Table 11 in this press release. The Common Equity Tier 1 risked-based capital at June 30, 2023, was 17.08% at the Company level and 17.03% at the Bank level.

About CBB Bancorp, Inc.:

CBB Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of Commonwealth Business Bank, a full-service commercial bank which specializes in loans to small-to medium-sized businesses and does business as "CBB Bank." As of June 30, 2023, the Bank has ten full-service banking offices in Los Angeles and Orange Counties in California, Dallas County in Texas and Honolulu, Hawaii; two SBA regional offices in Los Angeles and Dallas Counties; and five loan production offices in Texas, Georgia, Colorado, and Washington. For additional information, please go to www.cbb-bank.com under the tab "About Us" and select "Investors Relations" to see 2Q 2023 Overview and COVID-19 update presentation.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and CBB Bancorp and Commonwealth Business Bank (together, the "Company") intend that such forward-looking statements be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described herein are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those described herein. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. Factors that might cause actual results to differ materially from those presented, either expressed or implied, in this news release include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to successfully execute its business plans and achieve its objectives; changes in general economic and financial market conditions, either nationally or locally in areas in which the Company conducts its operations; changes in interest rates; continuing consolidation in the financial services industry; new litigation or changes in existing litigation; increased competitive challenges and expanding product and pricing pressures among financial institutions; legislation or regulatory changes which adversely affect the Company's operations or business; loss of key personnel; and changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies.

The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except to the extent required by law.

Schedules and Financial Data: All tables and data to follow

STATEMENT OF INCOME AND PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHT (Unaudited) - Table 1 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, $ % June 30, $ % June 30, June 30, $ % 2023 2023 Change Change 2022 Change Change 2023 2022 Change Change Interest income $ 28,664 $ 27,248 $ 1,416 5.2 % $ 17,807 $ 10,857 61.0 % $ 55,912 $ 34,839 $ 21,073 60.5 % Interest expense 9,930 8,168 1,762 21.6 % 1,369 8,561 625.3 % 18,098 2,578 15,520 602.0 % Net interest income 18,734 19,080 (346 ) (1.8 %) 16,438 2,296 14.0 % 37,814 32,261 5,553 17.2 % Provision for credit losses - - - - 1,600 (1,600 ) (100.0 %) - 433 (433 ) (100.0 %) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 18,734 19,080 (346 ) (1.8 %) 14,838 3,896 26.3 % 37,814 31,828 5,986 18.8 % Gain on sale of loans 1,952 - 1,952 100.0 % 3,298 (1,346 ) (40.8 %) 1,952 7,966 (6,014 ) (75.5 %) Gain (loss) on sale of OREO - - - - - - - - - - - SBA servicing fee income, net 440 654 (214 ) (32.7 %) 778 (338 ) (43.4 %) 1,094 1,247 (153 ) (12.3 %) Service charges and other income 407 398 9 2.3 % 462 (55 ) (11.9 %) 805 960 (155 ) (16.1 %) Noninterest income 2,799 1,052 1,747 166.1 % 4,538 (1,739 ) (38.3 %) 3,851 10,173 (6,322 ) (62.1 %) Salaries and employee benefits 5,581 6,079 (498 ) (8.2 %) 6,994 (1,413 ) (20.2 %) 11,660 14,059 (2,399 ) (17.1 %) Occupancy and equipment 1,122 1,124 (2 ) (0.2 %) 1,114 8 0.7 % 2,246 2,234 12 0.5 % Marketing expense 409 374 35 9.4 % 511 (102 ) (20.0 %) 783 996 (213 ) (21.4 %) Professional expense 436 454 (18 ) (4.0 %) 517 (81 ) (15.7 %) 890 932 (42 ) (4.5 %) Merger related expense 2 9 (7 ) (77.8 %) 123 (121 ) (98.4 %) 11 123 (112 ) (91.1 %) Other expenses 2,633 2,235 398 17.8 % 1,114 1,519 136.4 % 4,868 2,910 1,958 67.3 % Noninterest expense 10,183 10,275 (92 ) (0.9 %) 10,373 (190 ) (1.8 %) 20,458 21,254 (796 ) (3.7 %) Income before income tax expense 11,350 9,857 1,493 15.1 % 9,003 2,347 26.1 % 21,207 20,747 460 2.2 % Income tax expense 3,248 2,767 481 17.4 % 2,547 701 27.5 % 6,015 5,883 132 2.2 % Net income $ 8,102 $ 7,090 $ 1,012 14.3 % $ 6,456 $ 1,646 25.5 % $ 15,192 $ 14,864 $ 328 2.2 % Effective tax rate 28.6 % 28.1 % 0.5 % 1.9 % 28.3 % 0.3 % 1.2 % 28.4 % 28.4 % 0.0 % 0.0 % Outstanding number of shares 10,588,136 10,588,136 - - 10,416,601 171,535 1.6 % 10,588,136 10,416,601 171,535 1.6 % Weighted average shares for basic EPS 10,588,136 10,576,191 11,945 0.1 % 10,305,014 283,122 2.7 % 10,582,197 10,298,081 284,116 2.8 % Weighted average shares for diluted EPS 10,591,350 10,600,189 (8,839 ) (0.1 %) 10,409,663 181,687 1.7 % 10,595,803 10,441,230 154,573 1.5 % Basic EPS $ 0.77 $ 0.67 $ 0.10 14.9 % $ 0.62 $ 0.15 24.2 % $ 1.44 $ 1.44 $ - - Diluted EPS $ 0.76 $ 0.67 $ 0.09 13.4 % $ 0.62 $ 0.14 22.6 % $ 1.43 $ 1.42 $ 0.01 0.7 % Return on average assets 1.79 % 1.59 % 0.20 % 12.6 % 1.43 % 0.36 % 25.2 % 1.69 % 1.67 % 0.02 % 1.2 % Return on average equity 14.76 % 13.45 % 1.31 % 9.7 % 13.30 % 1.46 % 11.0 % 14.12 % 15.64 % (1.52 %) (9.7 %) Efficiency ratio¹ 47.29 % 51.04 % (3.75 %) (7.4 %) 49.45 % (2.16 %) (4.4 %) 49.10 % 50.09 % (0.99 %) (2.0 %) Yield on interest-earning assets² 6.46 % 6.24 % 0.22 % 3.5 % 4.06 % 2.40 % 59.1 % 6.36 % 4.01 % 2.35 % 58.6 % Cost of funds 2.53 % 2.10 % 0.43 % 20.5 % 0.34 % 2.19 % 644.1 % 2.32 % 0.33 % 1.99 % 603.0 % Net interest margin² 4.23 % 4.38 % (0.15 %) (3.4 %) 3.75 % 0.48 % 12.8 % 4.30 % 3.71 % 0.59 % 15.9 %

1 Represents the ratio of noninterest expense less other real estate owned operations to the sum of net interest income before provision for credit losses and total noninterest income, less gains/(loss) on sale of securities, other-than-temporary impairment recovery/(loss) on investment securities and gain/(loss) from other real estate owned. 2 Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the current statutory federal tax rate

BALANCE SHEET, CAPITAL AND OTHER DATA (Unaudited) - Table 2 (Dollars in thousands) June 30, March 31, $ % June 30, $ % 2023 2023 Change Change 2022 Change Change ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 12,704 $ 13,788 $ (1,084 ) (7.9 %) $ 18,087 $ (5,383 ) (29.8 %) Interest-earning deposits at the FRB and other banks 293,394 240,602 52,792 21.9 % 243,072 50,322 20.7 % Investment securities¹ 66,400 68,943 (2,543 ) (3.7 %) 77,469 (11,069 ) (14.3 %) Loans held-for-sale 215,083 243,753 (28,670 ) (11.8 %) 141,104 73,979 52.4 % Loans held-for-investment 1,201,237 1,222,867 (21,630 ) (1.8 %) 1,260,939 (59,702 ) (4.7 %) Less: Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") (15,626 ) (15,627 ) 1 0.0 % (14,739 ) (887 ) (6.0 %) Loans held-for-investment, net 1,185,611 1,207,240 (21,629 ) (1.8 %) 1,246,200 (60,589 ) (4.9 %) OREO - - - - - - - Restricted stock investments 11,011 10,121 890 8.8 % 10,111 900 8.9 % Servicing assets 8,426 8,528 (102 ) (1.2 %) 10,996 (2,570 ) (23.4 %) Goodwill 2,185 2,185 - - 2,185 - - Intangible assets 279 291 (12 ) (4.1 %) 331 (52 ) (15.7 %) Other assets 24,537 25,697 (1,160 ) (4.5 %) 28,060 (3,523 ) (12.6 %) Total assets $ 1,819,630 $ 1,821,148 $ (1,518 ) (0.1 %) $ 1,777,615 $ 42,015 2.4 % LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Noninterest-bearing $ 426,333 $ 428,559 $ (2,226 ) (0.5 %) $ 566,610 $ (140,277 ) (24.8 %) Interest-bearing 1,096,078 1,108,754 (12,676 ) (1.1 %) 948,760 147,318 15.5 % Total deposits 1,522,411 1,537,313 (14,902 ) (1.0 %) 1,515,370 7,041 0.5 % FHLB advances and other borrowing 50,000 50,000 - - 50,000 - - Other liabilities 23,956 17,651 6,305 35.7 % 15,134 8,822 58.3 % Total liabilities 1,596,367 1,604,964 (8,597 ) (0.5 %) 1,580,504 15,863 1.0 % Stockholders' Equity 223,263 216,184 7,079 3.3 % 197,111 26,152 13.3 % TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,819,630 $ 1,821,148 $ (1,518 ) (0.1 %) $ 1,777,615 $ 42,015 2.4 % CAPITAL RATIOS Leverage ratio Company 12.23 % 11.86 % 0.37 % 3.1 % 10.80 % 1.43 % 13.2 % Bank 12.20 % 11.82 % 0.38 % 3.2 % 10.73 % 1.47 % 13.7 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio Company 17.08 % 16.15 % 0.93 % 5.7 % 14.47 % 2.60 % 18.0 % Bank 17.03 % 16.10 % 0.93 % 5.8 % 14.38 % 2.65 % 18.4 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio Company 17.08 % 16.15 % 0.93 % 5.7 % 14.47 % 2.60 % 18.0 % Bank 17.03 % 16.10 % 0.93 % 5.8 % 14.38 % 2.65 % 18.4 % Total risk-based capital ratio Company 18.32 % 17.37 % 0.95 % 5.5 % 15.63 % 2.69 % 17.2 % Bank 18.27 % 17.31 % 0.96 % 5.5 % 15.53 % 2.74 % 17.6 % Tangible common equity per share $ 20.85 $ 20.18 $ 0.67 3.3 % $ 18.68 $ 2.17 11.6 % Loan-to-Deposit (LTD) ratio 78.90 % 79.55 % (0.65 %) (0.8 %) 83.21 % (4.31 %) (5.2 %) Nonperforming assets $ 684 $ 636 $ 48 7.5 % $ 2,532 $ (1,848 ) (73.0 %) Nonperforming assets as a % of loans held-for-investment 0.06 % 0.05 % 0.01 % 20.00 % 0.20 % (0.14 %) (70.0 %) ACL as a % of loans held-for-investment 1.30 % 1.28 % 0.02 % 1.56 % 1.17 % 0.13 % 11.1 %

1 Includes AFS and HTM

FIVE-QUARTER STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited) - Table 3 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Interest income $ 28,664 $ 27,248 $ 24,744 $ 21,334 $ 17,807 Interest expense 9,930 8,168 4,677 2,507 1,369 Net interest income 18,734 19,080 20,067 18,827 16,438 Provision for credit losses - - - 910 1,600 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 18,734 19,080 20,067 17,917 14,838 Gain on sale of loans 1,952 - - - 3,298 Gain (loss) on sale of OREO - - - - - SBA servicing fee income, net 440 654 491 709 778 Service charges and other income 407 398 457 518 462 Noninterest income 2,799 1,052 948 1,227 4,538 Salaries and employee benefits 5,581 6,079 6,233 6,861 6,994 Occupancy and equipment 1,122 1,124 1,133 1,118 1,114 Marketing expense 409 374 434 489 511 Professional expense 436 454 418 519 517 Merger related expense 2 9 7 47 123 Other expenses 2,633 2,235 2,579 2,125 1,114 Noninterest expense 10,183 10,275 10,804 11,159 10,373 Income before income tax expense 11,350 9,857 10,211 7,985 9,003 Income tax expense 3,248 2,767 2,882 2,258 2,547 Net income $ 8,102 $ 7,090 $ 7,329 $ 5,727 $ 6,456 Effective tax rate 28.6 % 28.1 % 28.2 % 28.3 % 28.3 % Outstanding number of shares 10,588,136 10,588,136 10,569,601 10,569,601 10,416,601 Weighted average shares for basic EPS 10,588,136 10,576,191 10,569,601 10,516,394 10,305,014 Weighted average shares for diluted EPS 10,591,350 10,600,189 10,600,053 10,545,544 10,409,663 Basic EPS $ 0.77 $ 0.67 $ 0.70 $ 0.54 $ 0.62 Diluted EPS $ 0.76 $ 0.67 $ 0.70 $ 0.54 $ 0.62

FIVE-QUARTER SALARIES BENEFIT METRICS (Unaudited) - Table 4 (Dollars in thousands) At or for the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Salaries and benefits $ 5,581 $ 6,079 $ 6,233 $ 6,861 $ 6,994 FTE at the end of period 165 170 179 190 199 Average FTE during the period 164 174 184 193 201 Salaries and benefits/average FTE¹ $ 137 $ 142 $ 134 $ 141 $ 140 Salaries and benefits/average assets¹ 1.23 % 1.36 % 1.39 % 1.52 % 1.55 % Noninterest expense/average assets¹ 2.25 % 2.30 % 2.41 % 2.47 % 2.30 %

1 Annualized

FIVE-QUARTER BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) - Table 5 (Dollars in thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 12,704 $ 13,788 $ 20,134 $ 17,232 $ 18,087 Interest-earning deposits at the FRB and other banks 293,394 240,602 170,839 225,044 243,072 Investment securities 66,400 68,943 72,550 75,839 77,469 Loans held-for-sale 215,083 243,753 230,431 186,438 141,104 Loans held-for-investment 1,201,237 1,222,867 1,285,278 1,260,590 1,260,939 Less: Allowance for credit losses (15,626 ) (15,627 ) (15,525 ) (15,602 ) (14,739 ) Loans held-for-investment, net 1,185,611 1,207,240 1,269,753 1,244,988 1,246,200 OREO - - - - - Restricted stock investments 11,011 10,121 10,121 10,121 10,111 Servicing assets 8,426 8,528 9,232 10,158 10,996 Goodwill 2,185 2,185 2,185 2,185 2,185 Intangible assets 279 291 303 317 331 Other assets 24,537 25,697 26,939 27,845 28,060 Total assets $ 1,819,630 $ 1,821,148 $ 1,812,487 $ 1,800,167 $ 1,777,615 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Noninterest-bearing $ 426,333 $ 428,559 $ 451,651 $ 562,051 $ 566,610 Interest-bearing 1,096,078 1,108,754 1,086,599 971,263 948,760 Total deposits 1,522,411 1,537,313 1,538,250 1,533,314 1,515,370 FHLB advances 50,000 50,000 50,000 50,000 50,000 Other liabilities 23,956 17,651 14,706 14,109 15,134 Total liabilities 1,596,367 1,604,964 1,602,956 1,597,423 1,580,504 Stockholders' Equity 223,263 216,184 209,531 202,744 197,111 TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,819,630 $ 1,821,148 $ 1,812,487 $ 1,800,167 $ 1,777,615

FIVE-QUARTER LOANS RECEIVABLE COMPONENTS (Unaudited) - Table 6 (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Balance % Balance % Balance % Balance % Balance % Construction $ 20,106 1.7 % $ 19,550 1.6 % $ 17,537 1.4 % $ 14,919 1.2 % $ 23,431 1.9 % Commercial real estate 1,014,785 84.5 % 1,033,124 84.5 % 1,078,588 83.9 % 1,050,154 83.3 % 1,023,298 81.1 % Commercial and industrial 114,106 9.5 % 114,184 9.3 % 125,298 9.7 % 128,099 10.1 % 146,175 11.6 % Home mortgage 45,987 3.8 % 49,155 4.0 % 52,031 4.1 % 57,773 4.6 % 57,612 4.6 % Consumer 1,074 0.1 % 1,049 0.1 % 6,260 0.5 % 4,839 0.4 % 6,609 0.5 % Gross loans held-for-investment 1,196,058 99.6 % 1,217,062 99.5 % 1,279,714 99.6 % 1,255,784 99.6 % 1,257,125 99.7 % Deferred loan fees/costs, net 5,179 0.4 % 5,805 0.5 % 5,564 0.4 % 4,806 0.4 % 3,814 0.3 % Loans held-for-investment $ 1,201,237 100.0 % $ 1,222,867 100.0 % $ 1,285,278 100.0 % $ 1,260,590 100.0 % $ 1,260,939 100.0 % Loans held-for-sale $ 215,083 $ 243,753 $ 230,431 $ 186,438 $ 141,104 Total loans receivable $ 1,416,320 $ 1,466,620 $ 1,515,709 $ 1,447,028 $ 1,402,043

FIVE-QUARTER SBA LOAN PRODUCTIONS/SALES DATA (Unaudited) - Table 7 (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 SBA loans held-for-sale at beginning of the quarter/year $ 243,753 $ 230,431 $ 186,438 $ 141,104 $ 149,733 SBA loans originated/transferred from/to held-for- investment during the quarter/year 18,273 16,890 45,184 49,922 43,451 SBA loans sold during the quarter/year (42,437 ) - - - (50,845 ) SBA loans principal paydown/payoff, net of advance (4,506 ) (3,568 ) (1,191 ) (4,588 ) (1,235 ) SBA loans held-for-sale at end of the quarter/year $ 215,083 $ 243,753 $ 230,431 $ 186,438 $ 141,104 Gain on sale of SBA loans $ 1,952 $ - $ - $ - $ 3,298 Premium on sale (weighted average) 6.8 % - - - 8.0 % SBA loan production $ 24,013 $ 21,719 $ 60,746 $ 69,234 $ 56,676

FIVE QUARTER SBA SERVICING ASSETS AND SERVICING FEES (Unaudited) - Table 8 (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 SBA servicing assets @ beginning of the quarter/year $ 8,528 $ 9,232 $ 10,158 $ 10,996 $ 10,671 Newly added SBA servicing assets from SBA loans sold 806 - - - 1,081 Regular quarterly/annual servicing assets amortization (379 ) (403 ) (434 ) (471 ) (478 ) SBA servicing assets amortized from SBA loans paid off/charged off (529 ) (301 ) (492 ) (367 ) (278 ) Subtotal before impairment 8,426 8,528 9,232 10,158 10,996 Reversal of valuation allowance on servicing assets - - - - - SBA servicing assets @ the end of the quarter/year $ 8,426 $ 8,528 $ 9,232 $ 10,158 $ 10,996

FIVE-QUARTER DEPOSIT COMPONENTS (Unaudited) - Table 9 (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Balance % Balance % Balance % Balance % Balance % Noninterest-bearing demand $ 426,333 28.0 % $ 428,559 27.9 % $ 451,651 29.4 % $ 562,051 36.7 % $ 566,610 37.4 % Interest-bearing demand 9,056 0.6 % 10,883 0.7 % 8,878 0.6 % 10,268 0.7 % 12,754 0.8 % NOW & MMDA 210,429 13.8 % 211,793 13.8 % 274,521 17.9 % 313,719 20.5 % 327,477 21.6 % Savings 62,324 4.1 % 62,188 4.0 % 52,845 3.4 % 66,673 4.3 % 73,791 4.9 % TCDs of $250K and under 298,520 19.6 % 294,074 19.1 % 278,952 18.1 % 246,886 16.1 % 245,203 16.2 % TCDs of $250K over 368,262 24.2 % 367,167 23.9 % 320,386 20.8 % 242,700 15.8 % 198,518 13.1 % Wholesale TCDs 147,487 9.7 % 162,649 10.6 % 151,017 9.8 % 91,017 5.9 % 91,017 6.0 % Total Deposits $ 1,522,411 100.0 % $ 1,537,313 100.0 % $ 1,538,250 100.0 % $ 1,533,314 100.0 % $ 1,515,370 100.0 % Recap: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 426,333 28.0 % $ 428,559 27.9 % $ 451,651 29.4 % $ 562,051 36.7 % $ 566,610 37.4 % Interest-bearing demand 9,056 0.6 % 10,883 0.7 % 8,878 0.6 % 10,268 0.7 % 12,754 0.8 % NOW & MMDA 210,429 13.8 % 211,793 13.8 % 274,521 17.8 % 313,719 20.5 % 327,477 21.6 % Savings 62,324 4.1 % 62,188 4.0 % 52,845 3.5 % 66,673 4.3 % 73,791 4.9 % TCDs of $250K and under 298,520 19.6 % 294,074 19.1 % 278,952 18.1 % 246,886 16.1 % 245,203 16.2 % Core Deposits 1,006,662 66.1 % 1,007,497 65.5 % 1,066,847 69.4 % 1,199,597 78.3 % 1,225,835 80.9 % TCDs of $250K over 368,262 24.2 % 367,167 23.9 % 320,386 20.8 % 242,700 15.8 % 198,518 13.1 % Wholesale TCDs 147,487 9.7 % 162,649 10.6 % 151,017 9.8 % 91,017 5.9 % 91,017 6.0 % Noncore Deposits 515,749 33.9 % 529,816 34.5 % 471,403 30.6 % 333,717 21.7 % 289,535 19.1 % Total Deposits $ 1,522,411 100.0 % $ 1,537,313 100.0 % $ 1,538,250 100.0 % $ 1,533,314 100.0 % $ 1,515,370 100.0 %

FIVE-QUARTER SELECTED LOAN AND ASSET QUALITY HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) - Table 10 (Dollars in thousands) 2nd Qtr. 1st Qtr. 4th Qtr. 3rd Qtr. 2nd Qtr. 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Allowance for Credit Losses Balance at beginning of period $ 15,627 $ 15,525 $ 15,602 $ 14,739 $ 13,089 CECL transition provision 250 Provision for credit losses - - 910 1,600 Charge-offs (11 ) (159 ) (90 ) (89 ) - Recoveries 10 11 13 42 50 Balance at the end of period $ 15,626 $ 15,627 $ 15,525 $ 15,602 $ 14,739 Nonperforming Assets:¹ Over 90 days still accruing $ 39 $ - $ 6,006 $ - $ - Nonaccrual loans 645 636 801 690 2,532 Total nonperforming loans 684 636 6,807 690 2,532 Other real estate owned - - - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 684 $ 636 $ 6,807 $ 690 $ 2,532 Classified Assets:¹ Substandard $ 10,491 $ 7,673 $ 8,165 $ 9,146 $ 11,133 Doubtful - - - Loss - Total classified loans $ 10,491 $ 7,673 $ 8,165 $ 9,146 $ 11,133 Other real estate owned - - - - - Total classified assets $ 10,491 $ 7,673 $ 8,165 $ 9,146 $ 11,133 Performing TDR loans:¹ $ 7,220 $ 4,332 $ 4,471 $ 4,797 $ 4,744 Delinquent Loans:¹ Loans 30-89 days past due $ 4,420 $ 3,551 $ 381 $ 3,936 $ 11,553 90 days or more past due and still accruing 39 - 6,006 - - Nonaccrual 645 636 801 690 2,532 Total delinquent loans $ 5,104 $ 4,187 $ 7,188 $ 4,626 $ 14,085 Asset Quality Ratios: Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans² 0.00 % 0.04 % 0.02 % 0.01 % (0.01 %) Nonaccrual loans to loans held-for-investment 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.06 % 0.05 % 0.20 % Nonperforming loans to loans held-for-investment 0.06 % 0.05 % 0.53 % 0.05 % 0.20 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.04 % 0.03 % 0.38 % 0.04 % 0.14 % Classified loans to loans held-for-investment 0.87 % 0.63 % 0.64 % 0.73 % 0.88 % Classified loans to Tier 1 and ACL 4.44 % 3.35 % 3.67 % 4.24 % 5.32 % Classified assets to total assets 0.58 % 0.42 % 0.45 % 0.51 % 0.63 % Classified assets to Tier 1 and ACL 4.44 % 3.35 % 3.67 % 4.24 % 5.32 % ACL to loans held-for-investment 1.30 % 1.28 % 1.21 % 1.24 % 1.17 % ACL to nonaccrual loans 2422.64 % 2457.08 % 1938.20 % 2261.16 % 582.11 % ACL to nonperforming loans 2284.50 % 2457.08 % 228.07 % 2261.16 % 582.11 % ACL to nonperforming assets 2284.50 % 2457.08 % 228.07 % 2261.16 % 582.11 % Texas ratio ³ 0.29 % 0.28 % 3.06 % 0.32 % 1.21 %

1 Net of SBA guaranteed balance 2 Includes loans held-for-sale 3 Nonperforming assets divided by tangible common equity and ACL

FIVE-QUARTER CAPITAL RATIOS (Unaudited) - Table 11 Well Capitalized Adequately Capitalized June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Regulatory BASEL III Requirement Fully Phased In 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Leverage ratio Company N/A N/A 12.23 % 11.86 % 11.71 % 11.25 % 10.80 % Bank 5.00 % 4.00 % 12.20 % 11.82 % 11.67 % 11.15 % 10.73 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio Company N/A N/A 17.08 % 16.15 % 14.92 % 14.82 % 14.47 % Bank 6.50 % 7.00 % 17.03 % 16.10 % 14.87 % 14.70 % 14.38 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio Company N/A N/A 17.08 % 16.15 % 14.92 % 14.82 % 14.47 % Bank 8.00 % 8.50 % 17.03 % 16.10 % 14.87 % 14.70 % 14.38 % Total risk-based capital ratio Company N/A N/A 18.32 % 17.37 % 16.08 % 16.02 % 15.63 % Bank 10.00 % 10.50 % 18.27 % 17.31 % 16.03 % 15.89 % 15.53 % Tangible common equity/total assets 12.15 % 11.75 % 11.44 % 11.14 % 10.96 % Tangible common equity per share $ 20.85 $ 20.18 $ 19.59 $ 18.95 $ 18.68

FIVE-QUARTER MARGIN ANALYSIS (Unaudited) -Table 12 (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Avg Balance Interest Yield Avg Balance Interest Yield Avg Balance Interest Yield Avg Balance Interest Yield Avg Balance Interest Yield Number of Days in the Period INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS Loans Receivable¹ $ 1,444,608 $ 24,661 6.85 % $ 1,502,078 $ 24,379 6.58 % $ 1,473,100 $ 22,407 6.03 % $ 1,413,632 $ 19,299 5.42 % $ 1,389,968 $ 16,643 4.80 % Investment securities ² 67,958 595 3.51 % 70,146 577 3.34 % 73,371 552 2.98 % 77,304 543 2.79 % 78,709 488 2.49 % Interest-earning deposits at the FRB and other banks 258,236 3,296 5.12 % 190,692 2,178 4.63 % 180,358 1,666 3.66 % 246,955 1,398 2.25 % 286,974 599 0.84 % Other earning assets 10,825 163 6.04 % 10,121 164 6.57 % 10,121 169 6.62 % 10,121 145 5.68 % 9,861 129 5.25 % Total interest-earning assets ² 1,781,627 28,715 6.46 % 1,773,037 27,298 6.24 % 1,736,950 24,794 5.66 % 1,748,012 21,385 4.85 % 1,765,512 17,859 4.06 % NONINTEREST-EARNING ASSETS Cash and due from banks 12,792 14,262 15,632 17,429 14,866 Other noninterest-earning assets 34,060 36,643 38,529 40,251 38,621 Total noninterest-earning assets 46,852 50,905 54,161 57,680 53,487 Less: Allowance for credit losses (15,627 ) (15,552 ) (15,581 ) (14,756 ) (13,126 ) TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,812,852 $ 1,808,390 $ 1,775,530 $ 1,790,936 $ 1,805,873 INTEREST-BEARING DEPOSITS Interest-bearing demand $ 14,522 $ 7 0.19 % $ 18,021 $ 9 0.20 % $ 20,352 $ 10 0.19 % $ 23,461 $ 8 0.14 % $ 26,781 $ 4 0.06 % Money market 192,872 1,414 2.94 % 231,865 1,469 2.57 % 288,611 1,433 1.97 % 316,964 894 1.12 % 308,377 443 0.58 % Savings 63,786 324 2.04 % 55,576 164 1.20 % 61,152 96 0.62 % 71,519 85 0.47 % 75,306 59 0.31 % Time deposits 839,198 8,068 3.86 % 797,072 6,410 3.26 % 625,823 3,020 1.91 % 556,919 1,401 1.00 % 523,504 746 0.57 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,110,378 9,813 3.54 % 1,102,534 8,052 2.96 % 995,938 4,559 1.82 % 968,863 2,388 0.98 % 933,968 1,252 0.54 % Borrowings 50,000 117 0.94 % 50,000 116 0.94 % 50,001 118 0.94 % 50,001 119 0.94 % 50,000 117 0.94 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,160,378 9,930 3.43 % 1,152,534 8,168 2.87 % 1,045,939 4,677 1.77 % 1,018,864 2,507 0.98 % 983,968 1,369 0.56 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 411,432 425,190 507,719 555,291 611,395 Other liabilities 20,934 16,947 14,732 14,596 15,818 Stockholders' equity 220,108 213,719 207,140 202,185 194,692 TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,812,852 $ 1,808,390 $ 1,775,530 $ 1,790,936 $ 1,805,873 Net interest income² $ 18,785 $ 19,130 $ 20,117 $ 18,878 $ 16,490 Net interest spread 3.03 % 3.37 % 3.89 % 3.87 % 3.50 % Effect of noninterest-bearing sources 1.20 % 1.01 % 0.70 % 0.41 % 0.25 % Net interest margin² 4.23 % 4.38 % 4.59 % 4.28 % 3.75 % Cost of deposits $ 1,521,810 $ 9,813 2.59 % $ 1,527,724 $ 8,052 2.14 % $ 1,503,657 $ 4,559 1.20 % $ 1,524,154 $ 2,388 0.62 % $ 1,545,363 $ 1,252 0.32 % Cost of funds $ 1,571,810 $ 9,930 2.53 % $ 1,577,724 $ 8,168 2.10 % $ 1,553,658 $ 4,677 1.19 % $ 1,574,155 $ 2,507 0.63 % $ 1,595,363 $ 1,369 0.34 %

1 Loan held-for-investment, plus loans held-for-sale 2 Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the current statutory federal tax rate

FIVE-QUARTER COMPONENTS OF YIELD ON LOANS (Unaudited) - Table 13 (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30,2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Amount Yield Amount Yield Amount Yield Amount Yield Amount Yield Contractual yield $ 23,767 6.60 % $ 23,643 6.38 % $ 21,534 5.80 % $ 18,134 5.09 % $ 15,496 4.47 % SBA discount accretion 1,124 0.31 % 937 0.25 % 1,172 0.32 % 1,078 0.30 % 1,035 0.30 % Prepayment penalties & late fees 60 0.02 % 30 0.01 % 17 0.00 % 94 0.03 % 56 0.02 % Amortization of net deferred costs (290 ) -0.08 % (231 ) -0.06 % (316 ) -0.09 % (7 ) 0.00 % 56 0.01 % As reported yield on loans $ 24,661 6.85 % $ 24,379 6.58 % $ 22,407 6.03 % $ 19,299 5.42 % $ 16,643 4.80 %

MARGIN ANALYSIS (Unaudited) - Table 14 (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30,2023 June 30,2022 Avg Balance Interest Yield Avg Balance Interest Yield Number of Days in the Period INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS Loans Receivable ¹ $ 1,473,184 $ 49,040 6.71 % $ 1,379,540 $ 32,995 4.82 % Investment securities ² 69,046 1,172 3.42 % 80,752 959 2.39 % Interest-earning deposits at the FRB and other banks 224,651 5,474 4.91 % 288,018 740 0.52 % Other earning assets 10,475 327 6.30 % 9,358 248 5.34 % Total interest-earning assets ² 1,777,356 56,013 6.36 % 1,757,668 34,942 4.01 % NONINTEREST-EARNING ASSETS Cash and due from banks 13,523 14,106 Other noninterest-earning assets 35,296 37,674 Total noninterest-earning assets 48,819 51,780 Less: Allowance for credit losses (15,590 ) (13,660 ) TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,810,585 $ 1,795,788 INTEREST-BEARING DEPOSITS Interest-bearing demand $ 16,261 $ 16 0.20 % $ 27,110 $ 7 0.05 % Money market 212,261 2,883 2.74 % 314,999 799 0.51 % Savings 59,704 488 1.65 % 76,132 120 0.32 % Time deposits 818,251 14,478 3.57 % 526,446 1,419 0.54 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,106,477 17,865 3.26 % 944,687 2,345 0.50 % Borrowings 50,000 233 0.94 % 50,000 233 0.94 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,156,477 18,098 3.16 % 994,687 2,578 0.52 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 418,273 593,071 Other Liabilities 18,904 16,389 Stockholders' equity 216,931 191,641 TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,810,585 $ 1,795,788 Net interest income² $ 37,915 $ 32,364 Net interest spread 3.20 % 3.49 % Effect of noninterest-bearing sources 1.10 % 0.22 % Net interest margin² 4.30 % 3.71 % Cost of deposits $ 1,524,750 $ 17,865 2.36 % $ 1,537,758 $ 2,345 0.31 % Cost of funds $ 1,574,750 $ 18,098 2.32 % $ 1,587,758 $ 2,578 0.33 %

1 Loan held-for-investment, plus loans held-for-sale 2 Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the current statutory federal tax rate

