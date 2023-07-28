LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CBB Bancorp, Inc. ("CBB" or the "Company') (OTCQX: CBBI), the holding company of Commonwealth Business Bank (the "Bank"), announced today net income for second quarter 2023 of $8.1 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, an increase of 14.3% compared to $7.1 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, in the prior quarter and an increase of 25.5% compared to $6.5 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, in the same period last year.
Overall Results
Net income for second quarter 2023 includes the benefit of both a gain on the sale of SBA loans and reduced noninterest expense, which more than offset a decline in net interest margin. The return on average assets for second quarter 2023 was 1.79% compared to 1.59% for first quarter 2023 and 1.43% for second quarter 2022. The return on average equity for second quarter 2023 was 14.76%, compared to 13.45% for first quarter 2023 and 13.30% for second quarter 2022. The net interest margin for second quarter 2023 was 4.23%, compared to 4.38% for first quarter 2023 and 3.75% for second quarter 2022. The efficiency ratio for second quarter 2023 was 47.29%, compared to 51.04% for first quarter 2023 and 49.45% for second quarter 2022.
James Hong, President, and CEO, commented, "We are pleased to announce earnings growth for the second quarter of 2023, during a period in which we have continued to emphasize balance sheet safety and liquidity over growth. In addition to solid gains from the Bank's SBA operations, the Company's continued emphasis on cost control has helped to sustain the Company's profitability."
Net Interest Income and Margin
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for second quarter 2023 was $18.7 million, a decrease of $346 thousand, or 1.8%, from first quarter 2023, and an increase of $2.3 million, or 14.0%, from second quarter 2022. The decrease in net interest income compared with first quarter 2023 was primarily due to the impact of interest rate increases on the cost of deposits. The increase in net interest income compared with the second quarter 2022 was due to the increased yield on the Bank's variable rate loans, which were impacted by the rising interest rate environment over the past year.
Net Interest Margin
The net interest margin for second quarter 2023 was 4.23%, compared to 4.38% for first quarter 2023 and 3.75% for second quarter 2022. The decrease in net interest margin from the prior quarter was primarily attributable to the rising cost of funds. The cost of funds for second quarter 2023 increased to 2.53% from 2.10% for first quarter 2023 and increased from 0.34% for second quarter 2022.
Provision for Loan Losses:
No provision for credit losses was recorded for the second quarter 2023 as asset quality remained steady and there was a decline in loan balances. The provision for loan losses for first quarter 2023 was also zero, compared with a provision for loan losses of $1.6 million for second quarter 2022. See Table 10 in this press release for additional information and trends.
Noninterest Income:
Noninterest income for second quarter 2023 was $2.8 million, compared to $1.1 million for first quarter 2023 and $4.5 million for second quarter 2022. The increase in noninterest income in second quarter 2023 compared to first quarter 2023 was primarily the result of gains on sales of loans. Sales of SBA loans were $42.4 million with an average premium percentage received of 6.8% during the second quarter 2023. There were no sales of SBA loans during the first quarter 2023 while there were SBA loan sales totaling $50.8 million, with an average premium percentage received of 8.0%, during the second quarter 2022.
Noninterest Expense:
Noninterest expense for second quarter 2023 was $10.2 million, compared to $10.3 million for the first quarter 2023 and $10.4 million for the second quarter 2022. Salaries and employee benefits were substantially lower at $5.6 million in second quarter 2023 compared with the prior quarter total of $6.1 million, and down from $ 7.0 million in the second quarter 2022. Lower salaries and employee benefits in the current quarter reflect both ongoing cost control efforts and lower incentive payments due to lower levels of loan originations. The increase in other expenses compared to the first quarter 2023 includes the effect of an increase in the cost of FDIC deposit insurance as the FDIC raised its general deposit insurance assessment rates effective on January 1, 2023.
Income Taxes:
The Company' s effective tax rate for second quarter 2023 was 28.6% compared to 28.1% for first quarter 2023 and 28.3% for second quarter 2022.
Balance Sheet:
Investment Securities:
Investment securities were $66.4 million on June 30, 2023, a decrease of $2.5 million from March 31, 2023, and $11.1 million from June 30, 2022. The decreases were due to principal paydowns and an absence of portfolio additions in the six months of 2023, or in the second quarter 2022.
Loans Receivable:
Loans receivable (including loans held for sale) at June 30, 2023, was $1.4 billion, a decrease of $50.3 million, or 3.4%, from loans receivable at March 31, 2023, and an increase of $14.3 million, or 1.0%, from loans receivable at June 30, 2022. The decrease in loans receivable at June 30, 2023 compared to loans receivable at March 31, 2023, was due to slower loan origination due to reduced demand for loans resulting from the comparatively higher interest rate environment.
The weighted average loan-to-value ratio of commercial real estate loans ("CRE") was 67.07% at June 30, 2023. Excluding SBA loans, the weighted average loan-to-value ratio of CRE loans was 49.91%.
Allowance for Credit Losses and Asset Quality:
The allowance for credit losses at June 30, 2023 was $15.6 million, or 1.30% of portfolio loans, compared to $15.6 million, or 12.8% of portfolio loans, at March 31, 2023, and compared to $14.7 million, or 1.17% of portfolio loans, at June 30, 2022. Nonperforming loans as of June 30, 2023, were $684 thousand, compared to $636 thousand at March 31, 2023, and compared to $2.5 million at June 30, 2022. The coverage ratio of allowance for credit losses to nonperforming assets exceeded 2200% at June 30, 2023.
SBA Loans Held for Sale:
Total SBA loans held for sale at June 30, 2023, was $215.1 million, compared to $ 243.8 million at March 31 2023, and $141.1 million at June 30, 2022. We continue to assess SBA loan sale premiums and plan to sell loans when we believe it is advantageous to do so. See comments under "Noninterest Income", and Table 7 for additional SBA loan origination and sale data.
Deposits:
Deposits were $ 1.5 billion at June 30, 2023, down $15.0 million, or 1.0% of, from March 31, 2023, and up $7.0 million, or 0.5%, from June 30, 2022. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits ("DDAs") decreased $2.2 million, or 0.5%, to $426.3 million at June 30, 2023, from March 31, 2023, and decreased $140.3 million, or 24.8%, from June 30, 2022. DDAs were 28.6% of total deposits at June 30, 2023, compared to 28.6% at March 31, 2023, and 38.2% at June 30, 2022. NOW and MMDA accounts decreased $1.4 million, or 0.6%, to $210.4 million at June 30, 2023, from March 31, 2023, and decreased $117.0 million, or 35.7%, from June 30, 2022. Time deposits decreased $9.6 million, or 1.2%, at June 30, 2023, from March 31, 2023, and increased $279.5 million, or 52.3%, from June 30, 2022. Time deposits at June 30, 2023, were $814.3 million, or 53.5% of total deposits, compared to $823.9 million, or 53.6% of total deposits, at March 31, 2023, and $534.7 million, or 35.3% of total deposits, at June 30, 2022. The increases in time deposits during the first two quarters of 2023 compared with the second quarter 2022 reflect a shift in depositors' preferences for the higher rate term deposits over money market and checking accounts as rates have risen over the course of the past year. The primary cause of the decreases in noninterest bearing deposit balances during 2023 compared with the second quarter 2022 was a decline in escrow-related deposits as the higher interest rate environment caused a significant slowdown in activity for that sector.
Borrowings:
Borrowings at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, consisted of $50.0 million of Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco advances at each date.
Capital:
Stockholders' equity was $223.3 million at June 30, 2023, representing an increase of $7.1 million, or 3.3%, over stockholders' equity of $216.2 million at March 31, 2023. Tangible book value per share at June 30, 2023, was $20.85, compared with $20.18 at March 31, 2023, an increase of $0.67 per share, or 3.3%.
Each of the Company's and the Bank's regulatory capital ratios increased at June 30, 2023, from March 31, 2023, and from June 30, 2022, and continue to exceed the minimum levels required to be considered "Well Capitalized" under the applicable regulatory capital rules and in compliance with the fully phased-in Basel III requirements, which went into effect on January 1, 2022, as shown on Table 11 in this press release. The Common Equity Tier 1 risked-based capital at June 30, 2023, was 17.08% at the Company level and 17.03% at the Bank level.
About CBB Bancorp, Inc.:
CBB Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of Commonwealth Business Bank, a full-service commercial bank which specializes in loans to small-to medium-sized businesses and does business as "CBB Bank." As of June 30, 2023, the Bank has ten full-service banking offices in Los Angeles and Orange Counties in California, Dallas County in Texas and Honolulu, Hawaii; two SBA regional offices in Los Angeles and Dallas Counties; and five loan production offices in Texas, Georgia, Colorado, and Washington. For additional information, please go to www.cbb-bank.com under the tab "About Us" and select "Investors Relations" to see 2Q 2023 Overview and COVID-19 update presentation.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and CBB Bancorp and Commonwealth Business Bank (together, the "Company") intend that such forward-looking statements be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described herein are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those described herein. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. Factors that might cause actual results to differ materially from those presented, either expressed or implied, in this news release include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to successfully execute its business plans and achieve its objectives; changes in general economic and financial market conditions, either nationally or locally in areas in which the Company conducts its operations; changes in interest rates; continuing consolidation in the financial services industry; new litigation or changes in existing litigation; increased competitive challenges and expanding product and pricing pressures among financial institutions; legislation or regulatory changes which adversely affect the Company's operations or business; loss of key personnel; and changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies.
The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except to the extent required by law.
Schedules and Financial Data: All tables and data to follow
STATEMENT OF INCOME AND PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHT (Unaudited) - Table 1
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
$
%
June 30,
$
%
June 30,
June 30,
$
%
2023
2023
Change
Change
2022
Change
Change
2023
2022
Change
Change
|Interest income
$
28,664
$
27,248
$
1,416
5.2
%
$
17,807
$
10,857
61.0
%
$
55,912
$
34,839
$
21,073
60.5
%
|Interest expense
9,930
8,168
1,762
21.6
%
1,369
8,561
625.3
%
18,098
2,578
15,520
602.0
%
|Net interest income
18,734
19,080
(346
)
(1.8
%)
16,438
2,296
14.0
%
37,814
32,261
5,553
17.2
%
|Provision for credit losses
-
-
-
-
1,600
(1,600
)
(100.0
%)
-
433
(433
)
(100.0
%)
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
18,734
19,080
(346
)
(1.8
%)
14,838
3,896
26.3
%
37,814
31,828
5,986
18.8
%
|Gain on sale of loans
1,952
-
1,952
100.0
%
3,298
(1,346
)
(40.8
%)
1,952
7,966
(6,014
)
(75.5
%)
|Gain (loss) on sale of OREO
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|SBA servicing fee income, net
440
654
(214
)
(32.7
%)
778
(338
)
(43.4
%)
1,094
1,247
(153
)
(12.3
%)
|Service charges and other income
407
398
9
2.3
%
462
(55
)
(11.9
%)
805
960
(155
)
(16.1
%)
|Noninterest income
2,799
1,052
1,747
166.1
%
4,538
(1,739
)
(38.3
%)
3,851
10,173
(6,322
)
(62.1
%)
|Salaries and employee benefits
5,581
6,079
(498
)
(8.2
%)
6,994
(1,413
)
(20.2
%)
11,660
14,059
(2,399
)
(17.1
%)
|Occupancy and equipment
1,122
1,124
(2
)
(0.2
%)
1,114
8
0.7
%
2,246
2,234
12
0.5
%
|Marketing expense
409
374
35
9.4
%
511
(102
)
(20.0
%)
783
996
(213
)
(21.4
%)
|Professional expense
436
454
(18
)
(4.0
%)
517
(81
)
(15.7
%)
890
932
(42
)
(4.5
%)
|Merger related expense
2
9
(7
)
(77.8
%)
123
(121
)
(98.4
%)
11
123
(112
)
(91.1
%)
|Other expenses
2,633
2,235
398
17.8
%
1,114
1,519
136.4
%
4,868
2,910
1,958
67.3
%
|Noninterest expense
10,183
10,275
(92
)
(0.9
%)
10,373
(190
)
(1.8
%)
20,458
21,254
(796
)
(3.7
%)
|Income before income tax expense
11,350
9,857
1,493
15.1
%
9,003
2,347
26.1
%
21,207
20,747
460
2.2
%
|Income tax expense
3,248
2,767
481
17.4
%
2,547
701
27.5
%
6,015
5,883
132
2.2
%
|Net income
$
8,102
$
7,090
$
1,012
14.3
%
$
6,456
$
1,646
25.5
%
$
15,192
$
14,864
$
328
2.2
%
|Effective tax rate
28.6
%
28.1
%
0.5
%
1.9
%
28.3
%
0.3
%
1.2
%
28.4
%
28.4
%
0.0
%
0.0
%
|Outstanding number of shares
10,588,136
10,588,136
-
-
10,416,601
171,535
1.6
%
10,588,136
10,416,601
171,535
1.6
%
|Weighted average shares for basic EPS
10,588,136
10,576,191
11,945
0.1
%
10,305,014
283,122
2.7
%
10,582,197
10,298,081
284,116
2.8
%
|Weighted average shares for diluted EPS
10,591,350
10,600,189
(8,839
)
(0.1
%)
10,409,663
181,687
1.7
%
10,595,803
10,441,230
154,573
1.5
%
|Basic EPS
$
0.77
$
0.67
$
0.10
14.9
%
$
0.62
$
0.15
24.2
%
$
1.44
$
1.44
$
-
-
|Diluted EPS
$
0.76
$
0.67
$
0.09
13.4
%
$
0.62
$
0.14
22.6
%
$
1.43
$
1.42
$
0.01
0.7
%
|Return on average assets
1.79
%
1.59
%
0.20
%
12.6
%
1.43
%
0.36
%
25.2
%
1.69
%
1.67
%
0.02
%
1.2
%
|Return on average equity
14.76
%
13.45
%
1.31
%
9.7
%
13.30
%
1.46
%
11.0
%
14.12
%
15.64
%
(1.52
%)
(9.7
%)
|Efficiency ratio¹
47.29
%
51.04
%
(3.75
%)
(7.4
%)
49.45
%
(2.16
%)
(4.4
%)
49.10
%
50.09
%
(0.99
%)
(2.0
%)
|Yield on interest-earning assets²
6.46
%
6.24
%
0.22
%
3.5
%
4.06
%
2.40
%
59.1
%
6.36
%
4.01
%
2.35
%
58.6
%
|Cost of funds
2.53
%
2.10
%
0.43
%
20.5
%
0.34
%
2.19
%
644.1
%
2.32
%
0.33
%
1.99
%
603.0
%
|Net interest margin²
4.23
%
4.38
%
(0.15
%)
(3.4
%)
3.75
%
0.48
%
12.8
%
4.30
%
3.71
%
0.59
%
15.9
%
1
|Represents the ratio of noninterest expense less other real estate owned operations to the sum of net interest income before provision for credit losses and total noninterest income, less gains/(loss) on sale of securities, other-than-temporary impairment recovery/(loss) on investment securities and gain/(loss) from other real estate owned.
2
|Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the current statutory federal tax rate
BALANCE SHEET, CAPITAL AND OTHER DATA (Unaudited) - Table 2
(Dollars in thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
$
%
June 30,
$
%
2023
2023
Change
Change
2022
Change
Change
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
$
12,704
$
13,788
$
(1,084
)
(7.9
%)
$
18,087
$
(5,383
)
(29.8
%)
|Interest-earning deposits at the FRB and other banks
293,394
240,602
52,792
21.9
%
243,072
50,322
20.7
%
|Investment securities¹
66,400
68,943
(2,543
)
(3.7
%)
77,469
(11,069
)
(14.3
%)
|Loans held-for-sale
215,083
243,753
(28,670
)
(11.8
%)
141,104
73,979
52.4
%
|Loans held-for-investment
1,201,237
1,222,867
(21,630
)
(1.8
%)
1,260,939
(59,702
)
(4.7
%)
|Less: Allowance for credit losses ("ACL")
(15,626
)
(15,627
)
1
0.0
%
(14,739
)
(887
)
(6.0
%)
|Loans held-for-investment, net
1,185,611
1,207,240
(21,629
)
(1.8
%)
1,246,200
(60,589
)
(4.9
%)
|OREO
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Restricted stock investments
11,011
10,121
890
8.8
%
10,111
900
8.9
%
|Servicing assets
8,426
8,528
(102
)
(1.2
%)
10,996
(2,570
)
(23.4
%)
|Goodwill
2,185
2,185
-
-
2,185
-
-
|Intangible assets
279
291
(12
)
(4.1
%)
331
(52
)
(15.7
%)
|Other assets
24,537
25,697
(1,160
)
(4.5
%)
28,060
(3,523
)
(12.6
%)
|Total assets
$
1,819,630
$
1,821,148
$
(1,518
)
(0.1
%)
$
1,777,615
$
42,015
2.4
%
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Noninterest-bearing
$
426,333
$
428,559
$
(2,226
)
(0.5
%)
$
566,610
$
(140,277
)
(24.8
%)
|Interest-bearing
1,096,078
1,108,754
(12,676
)
(1.1
%)
948,760
147,318
15.5
%
|Total deposits
1,522,411
1,537,313
(14,902
)
(1.0
%)
1,515,370
7,041
0.5
%
|FHLB advances and other borrowing
50,000
50,000
-
-
50,000
-
-
|Other liabilities
23,956
17,651
6,305
35.7
%
15,134
8,822
58.3
%
|Total liabilities
1,596,367
1,604,964
(8,597
)
(0.5
%)
1,580,504
15,863
1.0
%
|Stockholders' Equity
223,263
216,184
7,079
3.3
%
197,111
26,152
13.3
%
|TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
1,819,630
$
1,821,148
$
(1,518
)
(0.1
%)
$
1,777,615
$
42,015
2.4
%
|CAPITAL RATIOS
|Leverage ratio
|Company
12.23
%
11.86
%
0.37
%
3.1
%
10.80
%
1.43
%
13.2
%
|Bank
12.20
%
11.82
%
0.38
%
3.2
%
10.73
%
1.47
%
13.7
%
|Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|Company
17.08
%
16.15
%
0.93
%
5.7
%
14.47
%
2.60
%
18.0
%
|Bank
17.03
%
16.10
%
0.93
%
5.8
%
14.38
%
2.65
%
18.4
%
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|Company
17.08
%
16.15
%
0.93
%
5.7
%
14.47
%
2.60
%
18.0
%
|Bank
17.03
%
16.10
%
0.93
%
5.8
%
14.38
%
2.65
%
18.4
%
|Total risk-based capital ratio
|Company
18.32
%
17.37
%
0.95
%
5.5
%
15.63
%
2.69
%
17.2
%
|Bank
18.27
%
17.31
%
0.96
%
5.5
%
15.53
%
2.74
%
17.6
%
|Tangible common equity per share
$
20.85
$
20.18
$
0.67
3.3
%
$
18.68
$
2.17
11.6
%
|Loan-to-Deposit (LTD) ratio
78.90
%
79.55
%
(0.65
%)
(0.8
%)
83.21
%
(4.31
%)
(5.2
%)
|Nonperforming assets
$
684
$
636
$
48
7.5
%
$
2,532
$
(1,848
)
(73.0
%)
|Nonperforming assets as a % of loans held-for-investment
0.06
%
0.05
%
0.01
%
20.00
%
0.20
%
(0.14
%)
(70.0
%)
|ACL as a % of loans held-for-investment
1.30
%
1.28
%
0.02
%
1.56
%
1.17
%
0.13
%
11.1
%
|1
|Includes AFS and HTM
FIVE-QUARTER STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited) - Table 3
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
|Interest income
$
28,664
$
27,248
$
24,744
$
21,334
$
17,807
|Interest expense
9,930
8,168
4,677
2,507
1,369
|Net interest income
18,734
19,080
20,067
18,827
16,438
|Provision for credit losses
-
-
-
910
1,600
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
18,734
19,080
20,067
17,917
14,838
|Gain on sale of loans
1,952
-
-
-
3,298
|Gain (loss) on sale of OREO
-
-
-
-
-
|SBA servicing fee income, net
440
654
491
709
778
|Service charges and other income
407
398
457
518
462
|Noninterest income
2,799
1,052
948
1,227
4,538
|Salaries and employee benefits
5,581
6,079
6,233
6,861
6,994
|Occupancy and equipment
1,122
1,124
1,133
1,118
1,114
|Marketing expense
409
374
434
489
511
|Professional expense
436
454
418
519
517
|Merger related expense
2
9
7
47
123
|Other expenses
2,633
2,235
2,579
2,125
1,114
|Noninterest expense
10,183
10,275
10,804
11,159
10,373
|Income before income tax expense
11,350
9,857
10,211
7,985
9,003
|Income tax expense
3,248
2,767
2,882
2,258
2,547
|Net income
$
8,102
$
7,090
$
7,329
$
5,727
$
6,456
|Effective tax rate
28.6
%
28.1
%
28.2
%
28.3
%
28.3
%
|Outstanding number of shares
10,588,136
10,588,136
10,569,601
10,569,601
10,416,601
|Weighted average shares for basic EPS
10,588,136
10,576,191
10,569,601
10,516,394
10,305,014
|Weighted average shares for diluted EPS
10,591,350
10,600,189
10,600,053
10,545,544
10,409,663
|Basic EPS
$
0.77
$
0.67
$
0.70
$
0.54
$
0.62
|Diluted EPS
$
0.76
$
0.67
$
0.70
$
0.54
$
0.62
FIVE-QUARTER SALARIES BENEFIT METRICS (Unaudited) - Table 4
(Dollars in thousands)
At or for the Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
|Salaries and benefits
$
5,581
$
6,079
$
6,233
$
6,861
$
6,994
|FTE at the end of period
165
170
179
190
199
|Average FTE during the period
164
174
184
193
201
|Salaries and benefits/average FTE¹
$
137
$
142
$
134
$
141
$
140
|Salaries and benefits/average assets¹
1.23
%
1.36
%
1.39
%
1.52
%
1.55
%
|Noninterest expense/average assets¹
2.25
%
2.30
%
2.41
%
2.47
%
2.30
%
|1
|Annualized
|FIVE-QUARTER BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) - Table 5
|(Dollars in thousands)
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
$
12,704
$
13,788
$
20,134
$
17,232
$
18,087
|Interest-earning deposits at the FRB and other banks
293,394
240,602
170,839
225,044
243,072
|Investment securities
66,400
68,943
72,550
75,839
77,469
|Loans held-for-sale
215,083
243,753
230,431
186,438
141,104
|Loans held-for-investment
1,201,237
1,222,867
1,285,278
1,260,590
1,260,939
|Less: Allowance for credit losses
(15,626
)
(15,627
)
(15,525
)
(15,602
)
(14,739
)
|Loans held-for-investment, net
1,185,611
1,207,240
1,269,753
1,244,988
1,246,200
|OREO
-
-
-
-
-
|Restricted stock investments
11,011
10,121
10,121
10,121
10,111
|Servicing assets
8,426
8,528
9,232
10,158
10,996
|Goodwill
2,185
2,185
2,185
2,185
2,185
|Intangible assets
279
291
303
317
331
|Other assets
24,537
25,697
26,939
27,845
28,060
|Total assets
$
1,819,630
$
1,821,148
$
1,812,487
$
1,800,167
$
1,777,615
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Noninterest-bearing
$
426,333
$
428,559
$
451,651
$
562,051
$
566,610
|Interest-bearing
1,096,078
1,108,754
1,086,599
971,263
948,760
|Total deposits
1,522,411
1,537,313
1,538,250
1,533,314
1,515,370
|FHLB advances
50,000
50,000
50,000
50,000
50,000
|Other liabilities
23,956
17,651
14,706
14,109
15,134
|Total liabilities
1,596,367
1,604,964
1,602,956
1,597,423
1,580,504
|Stockholders' Equity
223,263
216,184
209,531
202,744
197,111
|TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
1,819,630
$
1,821,148
$
1,812,487
$
1,800,167
$
1,777,615
FIVE-QUARTER LOANS RECEIVABLE COMPONENTS (Unaudited) - Table 6
(Dollars in thousands)
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
Balance
%
Balance
%
Balance
%
Balance
%
Balance
%
|Construction
$
20,106
1.7
%
$
19,550
1.6
%
$
17,537
1.4
%
$
14,919
1.2
%
$
23,431
1.9
%
|Commercial real estate
1,014,785
84.5
%
1,033,124
84.5
%
1,078,588
83.9
%
1,050,154
83.3
%
1,023,298
81.1
%
|Commercial and industrial
114,106
9.5
%
114,184
9.3
%
125,298
9.7
%
128,099
10.1
%
146,175
11.6
%
|Home mortgage
45,987
3.8
%
49,155
4.0
%
52,031
4.1
%
57,773
4.6
%
57,612
4.6
%
|Consumer
1,074
0.1
%
1,049
0.1
%
6,260
0.5
%
4,839
0.4
%
6,609
0.5
%
|Gross loans held-for-investment
1,196,058
99.6
%
1,217,062
99.5
%
1,279,714
99.6
%
1,255,784
99.6
%
1,257,125
99.7
%
|Deferred loan fees/costs, net
5,179
0.4
%
5,805
0.5
%
5,564
0.4
%
4,806
0.4
%
3,814
0.3
%
|Loans held-for-investment
$
1,201,237
100.0
%
$
1,222,867
100.0
%
$
1,285,278
100.0
%
$
1,260,590
100.0
%
$
1,260,939
100.0
%
|Loans held-for-sale
$
215,083
$
243,753
$
230,431
$
186,438
$
141,104
|Total loans receivable
$
1,416,320
$
1,466,620
$
1,515,709
$
1,447,028
$
1,402,043
FIVE-QUARTER SBA LOAN PRODUCTIONS/SALES DATA (Unaudited) - Table 7
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
|SBA loans held-for-sale at beginning of the quarter/year
$
243,753
$
230,431
$
186,438
$
141,104
$
149,733
|SBA loans originated/transferred from/to held-for-
|investment during the quarter/year
18,273
16,890
45,184
49,922
43,451
|SBA loans sold during the quarter/year
(42,437
)
-
-
-
(50,845
)
|SBA loans principal paydown/payoff, net of advance
(4,506
)
(3,568
)
(1,191
)
(4,588
)
(1,235
)
|SBA loans held-for-sale at end of the quarter/year
$
215,083
$
243,753
$
230,431
$
186,438
$
141,104
|Gain on sale of SBA loans
$
1,952
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
3,298
|Premium on sale (weighted average)
6.8
%
-
-
-
8.0
%
|SBA loan production
$
24,013
$
21,719
$
60,746
$
69,234
$
56,676
FIVE QUARTER SBA SERVICING ASSETS AND SERVICING FEES (Unaudited) - Table 8
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
|SBA servicing assets @ beginning of the quarter/year
$
8,528
$
9,232
$
10,158
$
10,996
$
10,671
|Newly added SBA servicing assets from SBA loans sold
806
-
-
-
1,081
|Regular quarterly/annual servicing assets amortization
(379
)
(403
)
(434
)
(471
)
(478
)
|SBA servicing assets amortized from SBA loans paid off/charged off
(529
)
(301
)
(492
)
(367
)
(278
)
|Subtotal before impairment
8,426
8,528
9,232
10,158
10,996
|Reversal of valuation allowance on servicing assets
-
-
-
-
-
|SBA servicing assets @ the end of the quarter/year
$
8,426
$
8,528
$
9,232
$
10,158
$
10,996
|FIVE-QUARTER DEPOSIT COMPONENTS (Unaudited) - Table 9
|(Dollars in thousands)
|June 30, 2023
|March 31, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|September 30, 2022
|June 30, 2022
|Balance
|%
|Balance
|%
|Balance
|%
|Balance
|%
|Balance
|%
|Noninterest-bearing demand
$
426,333
28.0
%
$
428,559
27.9
%
$
451,651
29.4
%
$
562,051
36.7
%
$
566,610
37.4
%
|Interest-bearing demand
9,056
0.6
%
10,883
0.7
%
8,878
0.6
%
10,268
0.7
%
12,754
0.8
%
|NOW & MMDA
210,429
13.8
%
211,793
13.8
%
274,521
17.9
%
313,719
20.5
%
327,477
21.6
%
|Savings
62,324
4.1
%
62,188
4.0
%
52,845
3.4
%
66,673
4.3
%
73,791
4.9
%
|TCDs of $250K and under
298,520
19.6
%
294,074
19.1
%
278,952
18.1
%
246,886
16.1
%
245,203
16.2
%
|TCDs of $250K over
368,262
24.2
%
367,167
23.9
%
320,386
20.8
%
242,700
15.8
%
198,518
13.1
%
|Wholesale TCDs
147,487
9.7
%
162,649
10.6
%
151,017
9.8
%
91,017
5.9
%
91,017
6.0
%
|Total Deposits
$
1,522,411
100.0
%
$
1,537,313
100.0
%
$
1,538,250
100.0
%
$
1,533,314
100.0
%
$
1,515,370
100.0
%
|Recap:
|Noninterest-bearing demand
$
426,333
28.0
%
$
428,559
27.9
%
$
451,651
29.4
%
$
562,051
36.7
%
$
566,610
37.4
%
|Interest-bearing demand
9,056
0.6
%
10,883
0.7
%
8,878
0.6
%
10,268
0.7
%
12,754
0.8
%
|NOW & MMDA
210,429
13.8
%
211,793
13.8
%
274,521
17.8
%
313,719
20.5
%
327,477
21.6
%
|Savings
62,324
4.1
%
62,188
4.0
%
52,845
3.5
%
66,673
4.3
%
73,791
4.9
%
|TCDs of $250K and under
298,520
19.6
%
294,074
19.1
%
278,952
18.1
%
246,886
16.1
%
245,203
16.2
%
|Core Deposits
1,006,662
66.1
%
1,007,497
65.5
%
1,066,847
69.4
%
1,199,597
78.3
%
1,225,835
80.9
%
|TCDs of $250K over
368,262
24.2
%
367,167
23.9
%
320,386
20.8
%
242,700
15.8
%
198,518
13.1
%
|Wholesale TCDs
147,487
9.7
%
162,649
10.6
%
151,017
9.8
%
91,017
5.9
%
91,017
6.0
%
|Noncore Deposits
515,749
33.9
%
529,816
34.5
%
471,403
30.6
%
333,717
21.7
%
289,535
19.1
%
|Total Deposits
$
1,522,411
100.0
%
$
1,537,313
100.0
%
$
1,538,250
100.0
%
$
1,533,314
100.0
%
$
1,515,370
100.0
%
FIVE-QUARTER SELECTED LOAN AND ASSET QUALITY HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) - Table 10
(Dollars in thousands)
2nd Qtr.
1st Qtr.
4th Qtr.
3rd Qtr.
2nd Qtr.
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
|Allowance for Credit Losses
|Balance at beginning of period
$
15,627
$
15,525
$
15,602
$
14,739
$
13,089
|CECL transition provision
250
|Provision for credit losses
-
-
910
1,600
|Charge-offs
(11
)
(159
)
(90
)
(89
)
-
|Recoveries
10
11
13
42
50
|Balance at the end of period
$
15,626
$
15,627
$
15,525
$
15,602
$
14,739
|Nonperforming Assets:¹
|Over 90 days still accruing
$
39
$
-
$
6,006
$
-
$
-
|Nonaccrual loans
645
636
801
690
2,532
|Total nonperforming loans
684
636
6,807
690
2,532
|Other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
-
|Total nonperforming assets
$
684
$
636
$
6,807
$
690
$
2,532
|Classified Assets:¹
|Substandard
$
10,491
$
7,673
$
8,165
$
9,146
$
11,133
|Doubtful
-
-
-
|Loss
-
|Total classified loans
$
10,491
$
7,673
$
8,165
$
9,146
$
11,133
|Other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
-
|Total classified assets
$
10,491
$
7,673
$
8,165
$
9,146
$
11,133
|Performing TDR loans:¹
$
7,220
$
4,332
$
4,471
$
4,797
$
4,744
|Delinquent Loans:¹
|Loans 30-89 days past due
$
4,420
$
3,551
$
381
$
3,936
$
11,553
|90 days or more past due and still accruing
39
-
6,006
-
-
|Nonaccrual
645
636
801
690
2,532
|Total delinquent loans
$
5,104
$
4,187
$
7,188
$
4,626
$
14,085
|Asset Quality Ratios:
|Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans²
0.00
%
0.04
%
0.02
%
0.01
%
(0.01
%)
|Nonaccrual loans to loans held-for-investment
0.05
%
0.05
%
0.06
%
0.05
%
0.20
%
|Nonperforming loans to loans held-for-investment
0.06
%
0.05
%
0.53
%
0.05
%
0.20
%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.04
%
0.03
%
0.38
%
0.04
%
0.14
%
|Classified loans to loans held-for-investment
0.87
%
0.63
%
0.64
%
0.73
%
0.88
%
|Classified loans to Tier 1 and ACL
4.44
%
3.35
%
3.67
%
4.24
%
5.32
%
|Classified assets to total assets
0.58
%
0.42
%
0.45
%
0.51
%
0.63
%
|Classified assets to Tier 1 and ACL
4.44
%
3.35
%
3.67
%
4.24
%
5.32
%
|ACL to loans held-for-investment
1.30
%
1.28
%
1.21
%
1.24
%
1.17
%
|ACL to nonaccrual loans
2422.64
%
2457.08
%
1938.20
%
2261.16
%
582.11
%
|ACL to nonperforming loans
2284.50
%
2457.08
%
228.07
%
2261.16
%
582.11
%
|ACL to nonperforming assets
2284.50
%
2457.08
%
228.07
%
2261.16
%
582.11
%
|Texas ratio ³
0.29
%
0.28
%
3.06
%
0.32
%
1.21
%
|1
|Net of SBA guaranteed balance
|2
|Includes loans held-for-sale
|3
|Nonperforming assets divided by tangible common equity and ACL
FIVE-QUARTER CAPITAL RATIOS (Unaudited) - Table 11
Well Capitalized
Adequately Capitalized
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Regulatory
BASEL III
Requirement
Fully Phased In
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
|Leverage ratio
|Company
N/A
N/A
12.23
%
11.86
%
11.71
%
11.25
%
10.80
%
|Bank
5.00
%
4.00
%
12.20
%
11.82
%
11.67
%
11.15
%
10.73
%
|Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|Company
N/A
N/A
17.08
%
16.15
%
14.92
%
14.82
%
14.47
%
|Bank
6.50
%
7.00
%
17.03
%
16.10
%
14.87
%
14.70
%
14.38
%
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|Company
N/A
N/A
17.08
%
16.15
%
14.92
%
14.82
%
14.47
%
|Bank
8.00
%
8.50
%
17.03
%
16.10
%
14.87
%
14.70
%
14.38
%
|Total risk-based capital ratio
|Company
N/A
N/A
18.32
%
17.37
%
16.08
%
16.02
%
15.63
%
|Bank
10.00
%
10.50
%
18.27
%
17.31
%
16.03
%
15.89
%
15.53
%
|Tangible common equity/total assets
12.15
%
11.75
%
11.44
%
11.14
%
10.96
%
|Tangible common equity per share
$
20.85
$
20.18
$
19.59
$
18.95
$
18.68
|FIVE-QUARTER MARGIN ANALYSIS (Unaudited) -Table 12
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|June 30, 2023
|March 31, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|September 30, 2022
|June 30, 2022
|Avg Balance
|Interest
|Yield
|Avg Balance
|Interest
|Yield
|Avg Balance
|Interest
|Yield
|Avg Balance
|Interest
|Yield
|Avg Balance
|Interest
|Yield
|Number of Days in the Period
|INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS
|Loans Receivable¹
$
1,444,608
$
24,661
6.85
%
$
1,502,078
$
24,379
6.58
%
$
1,473,100
$
22,407
6.03
%
$
1,413,632
$
19,299
5.42
%
$
1,389,968
$
16,643
4.80
%
|Investment securities ²
67,958
595
3.51
%
70,146
577
3.34
%
73,371
552
2.98
%
77,304
543
2.79
%
78,709
488
2.49
%
|Interest-earning deposits at the FRB and other banks
258,236
3,296
5.12
%
190,692
2,178
4.63
%
180,358
1,666
3.66
%
246,955
1,398
2.25
%
286,974
599
0.84
%
|Other earning assets
10,825
163
6.04
%
10,121
164
6.57
%
10,121
169
6.62
%
10,121
145
5.68
%
9,861
129
5.25
%
|Total interest-earning assets ²
1,781,627
28,715
6.46
%
1,773,037
27,298
6.24
%
1,736,950
24,794
5.66
%
1,748,012
21,385
4.85
%
1,765,512
17,859
4.06
%
|NONINTEREST-EARNING ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
12,792
14,262
15,632
17,429
14,866
|Other noninterest-earning assets
34,060
36,643
38,529
40,251
38,621
|Total noninterest-earning assets
46,852
50,905
54,161
57,680
53,487
|Less: Allowance for credit losses
(15,627
)
(15,552
)
(15,581
)
(14,756
)
(13,126
)
|TOTAL ASSETS
$
1,812,852
$
1,808,390
$
1,775,530
$
1,790,936
$
1,805,873
|INTEREST-BEARING DEPOSITS
|Interest-bearing demand
$
14,522
$
7
0.19
%
$
18,021
$
9
0.20
%
$
20,352
$
10
0.19
%
$
23,461
$
8
0.14
%
$
26,781
$
4
0.06
%
|Money market
192,872
1,414
2.94
%
231,865
1,469
2.57
%
288,611
1,433
1.97
%
316,964
894
1.12
%
308,377
443
0.58
%
|Savings
63,786
324
2.04
%
55,576
164
1.20
%
61,152
96
0.62
%
71,519
85
0.47
%
75,306
59
0.31
%
|Time deposits
839,198
8,068
3.86
%
797,072
6,410
3.26
%
625,823
3,020
1.91
%
556,919
1,401
1.00
%
523,504
746
0.57
%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
1,110,378
9,813
3.54
%
1,102,534
8,052
2.96
%
995,938
4,559
1.82
%
968,863
2,388
0.98
%
933,968
1,252
0.54
%
|Borrowings
50,000
117
0.94
%
50,000
116
0.94
%
50,001
118
0.94
%
50,001
119
0.94
%
50,000
117
0.94
%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,160,378
9,930
3.43
%
1,152,534
8,168
2.87
%
1,045,939
4,677
1.77
%
1,018,864
2,507
0.98
%
983,968
1,369
0.56
%
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
411,432
425,190
507,719
555,291
611,395
|Other liabilities
20,934
16,947
14,732
14,596
15,818
|Stockholders' equity
220,108
213,719
207,140
202,185
194,692
|TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
1,812,852
$
1,808,390
$
1,775,530
$
1,790,936
$
1,805,873
|Net interest income²
$
18,785
$
19,130
$
20,117
$
18,878
$
16,490
|Net interest spread
3.03
%
3.37
%
3.89
%
3.87
%
3.50
%
|Effect of noninterest-bearing sources
1.20
%
1.01
%
0.70
%
0.41
%
0.25
%
|Net interest margin²
4.23
%
4.38
%
4.59
%
4.28
%
3.75
%
|Cost of deposits
$
1,521,810
$
9,813
2.59
%
$
1,527,724
$
8,052
2.14
%
$
1,503,657
$
4,559
1.20
%
$
1,524,154
$
2,388
0.62
%
$
1,545,363
$
1,252
0.32
%
|Cost of funds
$
1,571,810
$
9,930
2.53
%
$
1,577,724
$
8,168
2.10
%
$
1,553,658
$
4,677
1.19
%
$
1,574,155
$
2,507
0.63
%
$
1,595,363
$
1,369
0.34
%
|1
Loan held-for-investment, plus loans held-for-sale
|2
Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the current statutory federal tax rate
|FIVE-QUARTER COMPONENTS OF YIELD ON LOANS (Unaudited) - Table 13
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|June 30,2023
|March 31, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|September 30, 2022
|June 30, 2022
|Amount
|Yield
|Amount
|Yield
|Amount
|Yield
|Amount
|Yield
|Amount
|Yield
|Contractual yield
$
23,767
6.60
%
$
23,643
6.38
%
$
21,534
5.80
%
$
18,134
5.09
%
$
15,496
4.47
%
|SBA discount accretion
1,124
0.31
%
937
0.25
%
1,172
0.32
%
1,078
0.30
%
1,035
0.30
%
|Prepayment penalties & late fees
60
0.02
%
30
0.01
%
17
0.00
%
94
0.03
%
56
0.02
%
|Amortization of net deferred costs
(290
)
-0.08
%
(231
)
-0.06
%
(316
)
-0.09
%
(7
)
0.00
%
56
0.01
%
|As reported yield on loans
$
24,661
6.85
%
$
24,379
6.58
%
$
22,407
6.03
%
$
19,299
5.42
%
$
16,643
4.80
%
MARGIN ANALYSIS (Unaudited) - Table 14
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
June 30,2023
June 30,2022
Avg Balance
Interest
Yield
Avg Balance
Interest
Yield
|Number of Days in the Period
|INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS
|Loans Receivable ¹
$
1,473,184
$
49,040
6.71
%
$
1,379,540
$
32,995
4.82
%
|Investment securities ²
69,046
1,172
3.42
%
80,752
959
2.39
%
|Interest-earning deposits at the FRB and other banks
224,651
5,474
4.91
%
288,018
740
0.52
%
|Other earning assets
10,475
327
6.30
%
9,358
248
5.34
%
|Total interest-earning assets ²
1,777,356
56,013
6.36
%
1,757,668
34,942
4.01
%
|NONINTEREST-EARNING ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
13,523
14,106
|Other noninterest-earning assets
35,296
37,674
|Total noninterest-earning assets
48,819
51,780
|Less: Allowance for credit losses
(15,590
)
(13,660
)
|TOTAL ASSETS
$
1,810,585
$
1,795,788
|INTEREST-BEARING DEPOSITS
|Interest-bearing demand
$
16,261
$
16
0.20
%
$
27,110
$
7
0.05
%
|Money market
212,261
2,883
2.74
%
314,999
799
0.51
%
|Savings
59,704
488
1.65
%
76,132
120
0.32
%
|Time deposits
818,251
14,478
3.57
%
526,446
1,419
0.54
%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
1,106,477
17,865
3.26
%
944,687
2,345
0.50
%
|Borrowings
50,000
233
|
0.94
%
50,000
233
0.94
%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,156,477
18,098
3.16
%
994,687
2,578
0.52
%
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
418,273
593,071
|Other Liabilities
18,904
16,389
|Stockholders' equity
216,931
191,641
|TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
1,810,585
$
1,795,788
|Net interest income²
$
37,915
$
32,364
|Net interest spread
3.20
%
3.49
%
|Effect of noninterest-bearing sources
1.10
%
0.22
%
|Net interest margin²
4.30
%
3.71
%
|Cost of deposits
$
1,524,750
$
17,865
2.36
%
$
1,537,758
$
2,345
0.31
%
|Cost of funds
$
1,574,750
$
18,098
2.32
%
$
1,587,758
$
2,578
0.33
%
1
|Loan held-for-investment, plus loans held-for-sale
2
|Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the current statutory federal tax rate
