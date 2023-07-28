LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK (OTCQX: AMBZ) today reported net income of $9.3 million or $1.01 per fully diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 compared to $13.1 million or $1.42 per fully diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and $11.4 million or $1.24 per fully diluted share for the quarter ending June 30, 2022, representing declines of 29% and 18%, respectively. The second quarter of 2022 included net income associated with the PPP program of $1.2 million or $0.14 per fully diluted share.

Net income for the first half of 2023 was $22.4 million or $2.43 per fully diluted share, an increase of $1 million or 5%, from the $21.4 million net income or $2.33 per fully diluted share for the first half of the prior year. The first half of 2022 included net income associated with the PPP program of $2.6 million or $0.28 per fully diluted share.

"Our deep relationships within the markets we serve yielded a significant increase in deposits this quarter. In fact, for the second quarter and first six months of 2023, we solicited and won new business that exceeded both the customer count and deposit balances opened in the previous comparable periods and we have a strong deposit pipeline of new customers for the last half of the year. Our proven business model continues to highlight that good businesses need strong banking relationships and yearn for effective relationship managers to provide exceptional service. Many of our clients routinely need lines of credit to operate and other credit vehicles which we continue to provide. Other banks may have pulled back from loan production, but we continue to meet the lending needs of clients with our strong liquidity position. Additional growth in deposits has come from existing relationships who opted to move some of their deposits into US government bonds when the gap between deposit rates and Treasury rates expanded. Some of these balances have returned to the balance sheet as deposits in the form of CD's. These efforts have resulted in improvement and stabilization in our cost of deposits and a significant reduction in borrowings.

"In light of our enviable credit culture and history, we continually monitor our portfolio for negative market trends. Today those concerns are in commercial real estate office buildings and entertainment industry businesses. We possess limited exposure to office loans of which the majority are owner-occupied, substantially all are three stories or under and are all located in suburban markets. It is clear that the overall Los Angeles economy will be impacted by the labor actions of the writers and actors. As the Bank has no exposure to production companies, we are keeping an eye on the limited exposure to customers that provide services to the industry. During the quarter we recognized a $170,000 charge off of the unguaranteed portion of an SBA loan.

"Despite the headwinds experienced by the banking industry during the year, the team exceeded earnings in the first of half of 2023 as compared to last year even without the benefit of PPP related earnings recorded in 2022. This further demonstrates the stability of the Bank's business model with a diversified and loyal customer base," commented Leon Blankstein, ABB's CEO and Director.

For the quarter ending June 30, 2023, net interest income was $28.7 million, a 10% decrease over the first quarter of 2023. Interest income on loans increased by $1.5 million due to loan growth and higher interest rates which was offset by an increase in interest expense of $4.8 million due to an increase in the cost of deposits and higher average borrowings. For the quarter ending June 30, 2023, the cost of deposits was 0.73% representing an increase of 0.40% compared to the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The provision for loan losses was $1.5 million in the quarter based on loan growth, a loan charge off and an increase in qualitative factors; furthermore a component was $0.2 million for the reserve for unfunded loan commitments. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans was 1.09% at June 30, 2023.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, net income was $22.4 million or $2.43 per fully diluted share compared to $21.4 million or $2.33 per fully diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2022. This was primarily due to an increase of $378 million in average core loans with higher yields offset by an increase in average borrowings of $302 million with higher costs and an increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2023 decreased to 2.99% from 3.38% for the first quarter of 2023 due to an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities which was partially offset by higher loan yields. Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2023 decreased to 2.99% from 3.21% for the second quarter of 2022 due to a change in the mix of liabilities from low cost deposits to high cost short-term borrowings. As of June 30, 2023, 65% of the loan portfolio was fixed rate. Of the variable rate loans, approximately half are indexed to prime of which $341 million are adjustable within 90 days of a change in prime. For the month of June 2023, the net interest margin was 2.96%.

Net Interest Income

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, net interest income declined by $3.3 million, or 10%, compared to the first quarter of 2023 and by $1.2 million, or 4%, compared to the second quarter of 2022. The decrease compared to the prior quarter is due to an increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits and higher average borrowings during the quarter. The decrease compared to prior year quarter is due to a change in the mix of liabilities from low cost deposits to high cost short-term borrowings offset by the Bank's strong core loan growth and increases in market rates on loans. The following table reflects the effect of PPP related income in 2022 for comparison purposes. The remaining $2 million balance of PPP loans are expected to be held to term.

(Figures in $000s, except per share amounts) As of or For the

Six Months Ended: As of or For the

Three Months Ended: June

2023 June

2022 June

2023 March

2023 June

2022 PPP Total Loans, net $ 2,039 $ 22,931 $ 2,039 $ 6,659 $ 22,931 Total PPP loan income $ 130 $ 3,637 $ 50 $ 81 $ 1,762 Total PPP loan income after tax $ 92 $ 2,565 $ 35 $ 57 $ 1,242 Total PPP loan income after tax per share - diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.28 $ 0.00 $ 0.01 $ 0.14

Non-Interest Income

The decrease in non-interest income from the prior quarter is due to reduced gains on sale of SBA loans offset by an increase of the valuation of COLI policies that are invested in mutual funds. The increase in non-interest income compared to the prior year quarter is primarily due to the higher valuation of COLI policies and gain on sale of SBA loans.

Non-Interest Expense

For the quarter ending June 30, 2023, total non-interest expense increased $0.5 million compared to the prior quarter and $2.6 million compared to the prior year quarter primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits. The efficiency ratio increased to 54% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 47% for the first quarter of 2023 and 45% for the second quarter of 2022.

There were 231 full time equivalent employees at June 30, 2023 compared to 205 a year ago and 224 at March 31, 2023. The Bank has 42 relationship managers in eight offices representing an increase of one from both a year ago and the prior quarter.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, non-interest expense increased $4.1 million or 14% compared to the same period a year ago, mainly due to increases in salaries and employee benefits.

Income Taxes

The effective income tax rate was 27.6% for quarter ended June 30, 2023, 27.1% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, 27.0% for the year ended December 31, 2022 and is currently estimated to be between 27%-28% for 2023.

Balance Sheet

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, total core loans, excluding PPP loans, increased $26 million, or 1%. The majority of this growth was in owner-occupied commercial real estate (CRE) loans. The largest origination was in an Industrial Manufacturing single tenant building. Commercial and industrial (C&I) loans increased by $7 million despite a reduction in line utilization. At June 30, 2023, the utilization rate for the Bank's commercial lines of credit decreased to 26% from 29% at March 31, 2023.

June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 (Figures in $000s) RE - Owner Occupied $ 1,076,604 $ 1,051,637 RE - Non Owner Occupied 697,764 692,437 Construction & Land 51,226 57,823 Total CRE Loans $ 1,825,594 $ 1,801,897

Investment securities decreased during the second quarter of 2023 to $1.23 billion consisting of 47% in held-to-maturity (HTM) securities. As of June 30, 2023, the duration of the available-for-sale (AFS) securities portfolio increased to 5.6 years from 5.5 years as of March 31, 2023. Accumulated other comprehensive loss on AFS securities increased to $78.7 million as of June 30, 2023 from $72.0 million as of March 31, 2023 as market rates relevant to securities pricing increased. The duration on the held-to-maturity portfolio which holds a significant amount of municipal securities is 7.4 years. As of June 30, 2023, the unrealized after tax loss on HTM securities was $74 million.

During the second quarter of 2023, deposits grew steadily throughout the quarter increasing by $178 million to $3.3 billion. The Bank obtained new customer relationships as measured by the $50 million increase in non-interest-bearing deposits. Certificates of deposits increased by $100 million partially due to an increase in CDARS reciprocal which was previously one-way sell. The Bank has no brokered deposits. The Bank has not lost any relationships due to the recent turbulence in the banking industry. The Bank's off balance sheet products of treasury securities held for clients declined by $52 million during the second quarter of 2023 to $226 million.

During the second quarter of 2023, total assets increased $23.5 million, or 0.6%, total loans grew $21.7 million, or 0.9%, total deposits increased by $178 million, or 24% annualized, and borrowings declined by $166 million. Borrowings have continued to decline in July.

The Bank has increased its borrowing capability since March 31, 2023 by pledging additional securities under the Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) Term Funding Program. Under this program, the FRB discount window and with loans pledged at the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco, the Bank has $1.8 billion in borrowing capacity as of June 30, 2023.

At June 30, 2023, the tangible common equity ratio was 7.25%, benefitting from year to date net income, adoption of CECL ($2.7 million) and a lower accumulated other comprehensive loss, as compared to year end.

Asset Quality

The following table presents asset quality overview as of the dates indicated:

June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 (Figures in $000s) Non-performing assets (NPA) $ 5,788 $ 6,000 Loans 90+ Days Past Due and Still Accruing - - Total NPA $ 5,788 $ 6,000 NPA as a % of total assets 0.15 % 0.15 % Past Due as a % of total Loans 0.00 % 0.03 % Criticized as a % of total Loans 4.56 % 2.60 % Classified as a % of total Loans 0.25 % 0.26 %

During the second quarter, non-performing assets (NPAs) decreased by $0.2 million to $5.8 million mainly due to a partial charge off of one C&I loan relationship. As of June 30, 2023, NPAs have a $544 thousand allowance on individually evaluated loans related to six C&I non-performing loan relationships of which the majority have a partial guarantee by the state of California or the SBA. Criticized loans increased primarily due to three different unrelated onetime events.

The following table represents the allowance for credit losses for loans as of and for the dates and periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 (Figures in $000s) Balance, beginning of period $ 26,073 $ 29,635 $ 29,635 $ 25,062 Cumulative effect of change in accounting principle - CECL - (3,885 ) (3,885 ) - Charge-offs (179 ) - (179 ) - Recoveries 10 10 20 36 Net (charge-offs) / recoveries $ (169 ) $ 10 $ (159 ) $ 36 Provision 1,268 313 1,581 2,510 Balance, end of period $ 27,172 $ 26,073 $ 27,172 $ 27,608 Allowance as a % of loans 1.09 % 1.05 % 1.09 % 1.24 %

The allowance for credit losses increased to $27 million during the second quarter of 2023 primarily as a result of an increase in qualitative factors. There were $179,000 in charge offs in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $23,000 during the prior year. The Bank has one $239 thousand restructured loan involving a borrower experiencing financial difficulty. The Bank adopted CECL as of January 1, 2023, thus 2022 was under a different accounting method.

ABOUT AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK

American Business Bank, headquartered in downtown Los Angeles, offers a wide range of financial services to the business marketplace. Clients include wholesalers, manufacturers, service businesses, professionals and non-profits. American Business Bank has seven Loan Production Offices in strategic locations including: North Orange County in Anaheim, Orange County in Irvine, South Bay in Torrance, San Fernando Valley in Woodland Hills, Riverside County in Corona, Inland Empire in Ontario and LA Coastal in Long Beach.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains certain forward-looking information about American Business Bank that is intended to be covered by the safe harbor for "forward-looking statements" provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include future financial and operating results, expectations, intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on information available at the time of this communication and are based on current beliefs and expectations of the Bank's management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including various risk factors. We are under no obligation (and expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

American Business Bank Figures in $000, except share and per share amounts BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) June March December June 2023 2023 2022 2022 Assets: Cash and Due from Banks $ 74,634 $ 43,642 $ 34,644 $ 68,512 Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions 13,558 9,732 1,931 22,277 Investment Securities: US Agencies 104,916 114,081 123,164 145,380 Mortgage Backed Securities 424,316 442,375 439,376 479,027 State and Municipals 97,005 100,791 101,788 110,586 Corporate Bonds 13,443 14,347 15,021 13,758 Securities Available-for-Sale, at Fair Value 639,680 671,594 679,349 748,751 Mortgage Backed Securities 184,796 187,850 190,525 198,021 State and Municipals 391,381 393,459 394,219 395,679 Allowance for Credit Losses, Held-To-Maturity (55 ) (55 ) - - Securities Held-to-Maturity, at Amortized Cost, Net of Allowance for Credit Losses 576,122 581,254 584,744 593,700 Federal Home Loan Bank Stock, at Cost 15,000 15,000 15,000 15,000 Total Investment Securities 1,230,802 1,267,848 1,279,093 1,357,451 Loans Receivable: Commercial Real Estate 1,825,594 1,801,897 1,721,911 1,600,494 Commercial and Industrial 491,576 484,405 514,787 510,020 SBA Payroll Protection Program 2,039 6,659 9,505 22,931 Residential Real Estate 171,593 175,099 179,452 109,853 Installment and Other 8,590 9,665 14,547 6,103 Total Loans Receivable 2,499,392 2,477,725 2,440,202 2,249,401 Allowance for Credit Losses (27,172 ) (26,073 ) (29,635 ) (27,608 ) Loans Receivable, Net 2,472,220 2,451,652 2,410,567 2,221,793 Furniture, Equipment and Leasehold Improvements, Net 5,099 5,334 5,605 6,025 Bank/Corporate Owned Life Insurance 28,302 27,863 27,668 28,013 Other Assets 78,021 73,048 81,254 73,301 Total Assets $ 3,902,636 $ 3,879,119 $ 3,840,762 $ 3,777,372 Liabilities: Non-Interest Bearing Demand Deposits $ 1,758,435 $ 1,708,750 $ 1,808,570 $ 1,850,325 Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts 292,443 276,059 314,747 287,444 Money Market and Savings Deposits 1,010,012 997,720 1,225,619 1,284,994 Certificates of Deposit 193,141 93,624 41,858 41,446 Total Deposits 3,254,031 3,076,153 3,390,794 3,464,209 Federal Home Loan Bank Advances / Other Borrowings 320,000 486,000 161,500 40,000 Other Liabilities 45,555 37,285 34,018 33,785 Total Liabilities $ 3,619,586 $ 3,599,438 $ 3,586,312 $ 3,537,994 Shareholders' Equity: Common Stock $ 206,597 $ 205,791 $ 205,558 $ 204,057 Retained Earnings 155,190 145,865 130,080 102,878 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income / (Loss) (78,737 ) (71,975 ) (81,188 ) (67,557 ) Total Shareholders' Equity $ 283,050 $ 279,681 $ 254,450 $ 239,378 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,902,636 $ 3,879,119 $ 3,840,762 $ 3,777,372 Standby Letters of Credit $ 41,083 $ 40,641 $ 38,459 $ 36,793 Per Share Information: Common Shares Outstanding 9,021,739 8,998,695 8,963,108 8,929,796 Book Value Per Share $ 31.37 $ 31.08 $ 28.39 $ 26.81 Tangible Book Value Per Share $ 31.37 $ 31.08 $ 28.39 $ 26.81

American Business Bank Figures in $000, except share and per share amounts INCOME STATEMENTS (unaudited) For the three months ended: June March June 2023 2023 2022 Interest Income: Interest and Fees on Loans $ 31,280 $ 29,743 $ 23,985 Interest on Investment Securities 7,788 7,861 6,282 Interest on Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions 252 208 63 Total Interest Income 39,320 37,812 30,330 Interest Expense: Interest on Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts 407 231 31 Interest on Money Market and Savings Deposits 4,323 2,230 308 Interest on Certificates of Deposits 1,024 267 10 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank Advances and Other Borrowings 4,875 3,086 93 Total Interest Expense 10,629 5,814 442 Net Interest Income 28,691 31,998 29,888 Provision for Credit Losses 1,528 463 1,024 Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses 27,163 31,535 28,864 Non-Interest Income: Deposit Fees 994 1,023 1,018 International Fees 441 269 378 Gain (Loss) on Sale of Investment Securities, Net (378 ) (211 ) (97 ) Gain on Sale of SBA Loans, Net 235 611 - Bank/Corporate Owned Life Insurance Income (Expense) 439 195 (609 ) Other 634 706 404 Total Non-Interest Income 2,365 2,593 1,094 Non-Interest Expense: Salaries and Employee Benefits 11,624 11,338 9,487 Occupancy and Equipment 1,200 1,192 1,113 Professional Services 1,812 1,919 1,744 Promotion Expenses 606 441 403 Other 1,406 1,281 1,273 Total Non-Interest Expense 16,648 16,171 14,020 Earnings before income taxes 12,880 17,957 15,938 Income Tax Expense 3,554 4,872 4,504 NET INCOME $ 9,326 $ 13,085 $ 11,434 Per Share Information: Earnings Per Share - Basic $ 1.02 $ 1.43 $ 1.26 Earnings Per Share - Diluted $ 1.01 $ 1.42 $ 1.24 Weighted Average Shares - Basic 9,179,590 9,153,915 9,098,568 Weighted Average Shares - Diluted 9,218,320 9,228,602 9,189,551

American Business Bank Figures in $000, except share and per share amounts INCOME STATEMENTS (unaudited) For the six months ended: June June 2023 2022 Interest Income: Interest and Fees on Loans $ 61,023 $ 45,794 Interest on Investment Securities 15,649 12,939 Interest on Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions 460 143 Total Interest Income 77,132 58,876 Interest Expense: Interest on Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts 638 57 Interest on Money Market and Savings Deposits 6,553 630 Interest on Certificates of Deposits 1,291 20 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank Advances and Other Borrowings 7,961 93 Total Interest Expense 16,443 800 Net Interest Income 60,689 58,076 Provision for Credit Losses 1,991 2,510 Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses 58,698 55,566 Non-Interest Income: Deposit Fees 2,018 1,978 International Fees 710 715 Gain (Loss) on Sale of Investment Securities, Net (589 ) (67 ) Gain on Sale of SBA Loans, Net 846 - Bank/Corporate Owned Life Insurance Income (Expense) 633 (838 ) Other 1,340 697 Total Non-Interest Income 4,958 2,485 Non-Interest Expense: Salaries and Employee Benefits 22,962 19,963 Occupancy and Equipment 2,393 2,278 Professional Services 3,731 3,424 Promotion Expenses 1,047 724 Other 2,687 2,336 Total Non-Interest Expense 32,820 28,725 Earnings before income taxes 30,836 29,326 Income Tax Expense 8,427 7,969 NET INCOME $ 22,409 $ 21,357 Per Share Information: Earnings Per Share - Basic $ 2.44 $ 2.35 Earnings Per Share - Diluted $ 2.43 $ 2.33 Weighted Average Shares - Basic 9,166,752 9,069,697 Weighted Average Shares - Diluted 9,223,461 9,178,368

American Business Bank Figures in $000 QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND YIELD ANALYSIS (unaudited) For the three months ended: June 2023 March 2023 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Balance Inc/Exp Yield/Rate Balance Inc/Exp Yield/Rate Interest Earning Assets: Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions $ 20,808 $ 252 4.86 % $ 18,945 $ 208 4.45 % Investment Securities: US Agencies 109,816 1,255 4.57 % 118,463 1,203 4.06 % Mortgage Backed Securities 708,368 3,325 1.88 % 719,422 3,417 1.90 % State and Municipals 500,033 2,759 2.21 % 505,910 2,792 2.21 % Corporate Bonds 16,250 186 4.58 % 16,250 184 4.52 % Securities Available-for-Sale and Held-to-Maturity 1,334,467 7,525 2.26 % 1,360,045 7,596 2.23 % Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 15,000 263 7.00 % 15,000 265 7.07 % Total Investment Securities 1,349,467 7,788 2.31 % 1,375,045 7,861 2.29 % Loans Receivable: Commercial Real Estate 1,815,531 21,136 4.67 % 1,757,142 19,630 4.53 % Commercial and Industrial 479,833 7,484 6.26 % 502,116 7,506 6.06 % SBA Payroll Protection Program 2,674 49 7.39 % 7,280 81 4.49 % Residential Real Estate 173,644 2,552 5.89 % 175,030 2,440 5.65 % Installment and Other 7,711 59 3.05 % 7,475 86 4.65 % Total Loans Receivable 2,479,393 31,280 5.06 % 2,449,043 29,743 4.93 % Total Interest Earning Assets $ 3,849,668 $ 39,320 4.04 % $ 3,843,033 $ 37,812 3.94 % Liabilities: Non-Interest Bearing Demand Deposits 1,726,401 - 0.00 % 1,832,495 - 0.00 % Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts 295,110 407 0.55 % 285,939 231 0.33 % Money Market and Savings Deposits 1,003,941 4,323 1.73 % 1,133,697 2,230 0.80 % Certificates of Deposit 140,114 1,024 2.93 % 64,162 267 1.69 % Total Deposits 3,165,566 5,754 0.73 % 3,316,293 2,728 0.33 % Federal Home Loan Bank Advances / Other Borrowings 392,968 4,875 4.98 % 257,711 3,086 4.86 % Total Interest Bearing Deposits and Borrowings 1,832,133 10,629 2.33 % 1,741,509 5,814 1.35 % Total Deposits and Borrowings $ 3,558,534 $ 10,629 1.20 % $ 3,574,003 $ 5,814 0.66 % Net Interest Income $ 28,691 $ 31,998 Net Interest Rate Spread 2.84 % 3.28 % Net Interest Margin 2.99 % 3.38 % Net Interest Margin, excluding SBA PPP 2.99 % 3.37 %

American Business Bank Figures in $000 QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND YIELD ANALYSIS (unaudited) For the three months ended: June 2023 June 2022 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Balance Inc/Exp Yield/Rate Balance Inc/Exp Yield/Rate Interest Earning Assets: Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions $ 20,808 $ 252 4.86 % $ 41,523 $ 63 0.61 % Investment Securities: US Agencies 109,816 1,255 4.57 % 157,180 1 0.00 % Mortgage Backed Securities 708,368 3,325 1.88 % 775,309 3,054 1.58 % State and Municipals 500,033 2,759 2.21 % 519,137 2,870 2.21 % Corporate Bonds 16,250 186 4.58 % 14,250 132 3.71 % Securities Available-for-Sale and Held-to-Maturity 1,334,467 7,525 2.26 % 1,465,876 6,057 1.65 % Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 15,000 263 7.00 % 14,363 225 6.27 % Total Investment Securities 1,349,467 7,788 2.31 % 1,480,239 6,282 1.70 % Loans Receivable: Commercial Real Estate 1,815,531 21,136 4.67 % 1,540,228 15,686 4.08 % Commercial and Industrial 479,833 7,484 6.26 % 506,220 5,371 4.26 % SBA Payroll Protection Program 2,674 49 7.39 % 57,428 1,762 12.31 % Residential Real Estate 173,644 2,552 5.89 % 106,847 1,092 4.10 % Installment and Other 7,711 59 3.05 % 7,024 74 4.23 % Total Loans Receivable 2,479,393 31,280 5.06 % 2,217,747 23,985 4.34 % Total Interest Earning Assets $ 3,849,668 $ 39,320 4.04 % $ 3,739,509 $ 30,330 3.21 % Liabilities: Non-Interest Bearing Demand Deposits 1,726,401 - 0.00 % 1,902,386 - 0.00 % Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts 295,110 407 0.55 % 278,539 31 0.04 % Money Market and Savings Deposits 1,003,941 4,323 1.73 % 1,254,257 308 0.10 % Certificates of Deposit 140,114 1,024 2.93 % 41,303 10 0.10 % Total Deposits 3,165,566 5,754 0.73 % 3,476,485 349 0.04 % Federal Home Loan Bank Advances / Other Borrowings 392,968 4,875 4.98 % 46,473 93 0.80 % Total Interest Bearing Deposits and Borrowings 1,832,133 10,629 2.33 % 1,620,572 442 0.11 % Total Deposits and Borrowings $ 3,558,534 $ 10,629 1.20 % $ 3,522,958 $ 442 0.05 % Net Interest Income $ 28,691 $ 29,888 Net Interest Rate Spread 2.84 % 3.16 % Net Interest Margin 2.99 % 3.21 % Net Interest Margin, excluding SBA PPP 2.99 % 3.06 %

American Business Bank Figures in $000 QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND YIELD ANALYSIS (unaudited) For the six months ended: June 2023 June 2022 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Balance Inc/Exp Yield/Rate Balance Inc/Exp Yield/Rate Interest Earning Assets: Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions $ 19,882 $ 460 4.67 % $ 101,911 $ 143 0.28 % Investment Securities: US Agencies 114,116 2,458 4.31 % 167,073 92 0.11 % Mortgage Backed Securities 713,865 6,742 1.89 % 790,232 6,415 1.62 % State and Municipals 502,955 5,551 2.21 % 521,473 5,782 2.22 % Corporate Bonds 16,250 370 4.55 % 13,628 245 3.59 % Securities Available-for-Sale and Held-to-Maturity 1,347,186 15,121 2.24 % 1,492,406 12,534 1.68 % Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 15,000 528 7.03 % 13,078 405 6.19 % Total Investment Securities 1,362,186 15,649 2.30 % 1,505,484 12,939 1.72 % Loans Receivable: Commercial Real Estate 1,786,498 40,767 4.60 % 1,479,925 29,866 4.07 % Commercial and Industrial 490,913 14,990 6.16 % 485,924 10,062 4.18 % SBA Payroll Protection Program 4,964 130 5.28 % 83,746 3,637 8.76 % Residential Real Estate 174,333 4,992 5.77 % 108,295 2,103 3.92 % Installment and Other 7,594 144 3.83 % 6,886 126 3.68 % Total Loans Receivable 2,464,302 61,023 4.99 % 2,164,776 45,794 4.27 % Total Interest Earning Assets $ 3,846,370 $ 77,132 3.99 % $ 3,772,171 $ 58,876 3.10 % Liabilities: Non-Interest Bearing Demand Deposits 1,779,155 - 0.00 % 1,943,313 - 0.00 % Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts 290,550 638 0.44 % 276,773 57 0.04 % Money Market and Savings Deposits 1,068,460 6,553 1.24 % 1,278,765 630 0.10 % Certificates of Deposit 102,348 1,291 2.54 % 40,789 20 0.10 % Total Deposits 3,240,513 8,482 0.53 % 3,539,640 707 0.04 % Federal Home Loan Bank Advances / Other Borrowings 325,713 7,961 4.93 % 23,365 93 0.80 % Total Interest Bearing Deposits and Borrowings 1,787,071 16,443 1.86 % 1,619,692 800 0.10 % Total Deposits and Borrowings $ 3,566,226 $ 16,443 0.93 % $ 3,563,005 $ 800 0.05 % Net Interest Income $ 60,689 $ 58,076 Net Interest Rate Spread 3.06 % 3.05 % Net Interest Margin 3.18 % 3.10 % Net Interest Margin, excluding SBA PPP 3.18 % 2.98 %

American Business Bank Figures in $000 SUPPLEMENTAL DATA (unaudited) June March December June 2023 2023 2022 2022 Performance Ratios: Quarterly: Return on Average Assets (ROAA) 0.96 % 1.35 % 1.46 % 1.20 % Return on Average Equity (ROAE) 13.23 % 19.54 % 23.45 % 18.56 % Efficiency Ratio 53.79 % 46.90 % 44.55 % 45.11 % Year-to-Date Return on Average Assets (ROAA) 1.16 % 1.35 % 1.26 % 1.11 % Return on Average Equity (ROAE) 16.30 % 19.54 % 19.27 % 16.42 % Efficiency Ratio 50.17 % 46.90 % 46.07 % 47.38 % Capital Adequacy: Total Risk Based Capital Ratio 12.54 % 12.56 % 12.46 % 12.66 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 11.61 % 11.65 % 11.41 % 11.58 % Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio 11.61 % 11.65 % 11.41 % 11.58 % Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 9.15 % 8.90 % 8.56 % 8.07 % Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets 7.25 % 7.21 % 6.62 % 6.34 % Asset Quality Overview Non-Performing Loans $ 5,788 $ 6,000 $ 6,927 $ 1,208 Loans 90+ Days Past Due and Still Accruing - - - - Total Non-Performing Loans 5,788 6,000 6,927 1,208 Loans Modified with Financial Difficulty $ 239 $ - $ - $ - Other Real Estate Owned - - - - ALLL / Loans Receivable 1.09 % 1.05 % 1.21 % 1.23 % Non-Performing Loans / Total Loans Receivable 0.23 % 0.24 % 0.28 % 0.05 % Non-Performing Assets / Total Assets 0.15 % 0.15 % 0.18 % 0.03 % Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) quarterly $ 170 $ (10 ) $ (27 ) $ (23 ) Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) year-to-date $ 159 $ (10 ) $ (59 ) $ (37 ) Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) year-to-date / Average Loans Receivable 0.01 % (0.00 %) (0.00 %) (0.00 %)

