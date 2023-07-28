LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK (OTCQX: AMBZ) today reported net income of $9.3 million or $1.01 per fully diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 compared to $13.1 million or $1.42 per fully diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and $11.4 million or $1.24 per fully diluted share for the quarter ending June 30, 2022, representing declines of 29% and 18%, respectively. The second quarter of 2022 included net income associated with the PPP program of $1.2 million or $0.14 per fully diluted share.
Net income for the first half of 2023 was $22.4 million or $2.43 per fully diluted share, an increase of $1 million or 5%, from the $21.4 million net income or $2.33 per fully diluted share for the first half of the prior year. The first half of 2022 included net income associated with the PPP program of $2.6 million or $0.28 per fully diluted share.
"Our deep relationships within the markets we serve yielded a significant increase in deposits this quarter. In fact, for the second quarter and first six months of 2023, we solicited and won new business that exceeded both the customer count and deposit balances opened in the previous comparable periods and we have a strong deposit pipeline of new customers for the last half of the year. Our proven business model continues to highlight that good businesses need strong banking relationships and yearn for effective relationship managers to provide exceptional service. Many of our clients routinely need lines of credit to operate and other credit vehicles which we continue to provide. Other banks may have pulled back from loan production, but we continue to meet the lending needs of clients with our strong liquidity position. Additional growth in deposits has come from existing relationships who opted to move some of their deposits into US government bonds when the gap between deposit rates and Treasury rates expanded. Some of these balances have returned to the balance sheet as deposits in the form of CD's. These efforts have resulted in improvement and stabilization in our cost of deposits and a significant reduction in borrowings.
"In light of our enviable credit culture and history, we continually monitor our portfolio for negative market trends. Today those concerns are in commercial real estate office buildings and entertainment industry businesses. We possess limited exposure to office loans of which the majority are owner-occupied, substantially all are three stories or under and are all located in suburban markets. It is clear that the overall Los Angeles economy will be impacted by the labor actions of the writers and actors. As the Bank has no exposure to production companies, we are keeping an eye on the limited exposure to customers that provide services to the industry. During the quarter we recognized a $170,000 charge off of the unguaranteed portion of an SBA loan.
"Despite the headwinds experienced by the banking industry during the year, the team exceeded earnings in the first of half of 2023 as compared to last year even without the benefit of PPP related earnings recorded in 2022. This further demonstrates the stability of the Bank's business model with a diversified and loyal customer base," commented Leon Blankstein, ABB's CEO and Director.
For the quarter ending June 30, 2023, net interest income was $28.7 million, a 10% decrease over the first quarter of 2023. Interest income on loans increased by $1.5 million due to loan growth and higher interest rates which was offset by an increase in interest expense of $4.8 million due to an increase in the cost of deposits and higher average borrowings. For the quarter ending June 30, 2023, the cost of deposits was 0.73% representing an increase of 0.40% compared to the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The provision for loan losses was $1.5 million in the quarter based on loan growth, a loan charge off and an increase in qualitative factors; furthermore a component was $0.2 million for the reserve for unfunded loan commitments. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans was 1.09% at June 30, 2023.
For the six months ended June 30, 2023, net income was $22.4 million or $2.43 per fully diluted share compared to $21.4 million or $2.33 per fully diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2022. This was primarily due to an increase of $378 million in average core loans with higher yields offset by an increase in average borrowings of $302 million with higher costs and an increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits.
Net Interest Margin
Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2023 decreased to 2.99% from 3.38% for the first quarter of 2023 due to an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities which was partially offset by higher loan yields. Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2023 decreased to 2.99% from 3.21% for the second quarter of 2022 due to a change in the mix of liabilities from low cost deposits to high cost short-term borrowings. As of June 30, 2023, 65% of the loan portfolio was fixed rate. Of the variable rate loans, approximately half are indexed to prime of which $341 million are adjustable within 90 days of a change in prime. For the month of June 2023, the net interest margin was 2.96%.
Net Interest Income
For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, net interest income declined by $3.3 million, or 10%, compared to the first quarter of 2023 and by $1.2 million, or 4%, compared to the second quarter of 2022. The decrease compared to the prior quarter is due to an increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits and higher average borrowings during the quarter. The decrease compared to prior year quarter is due to a change in the mix of liabilities from low cost deposits to high cost short-term borrowings offset by the Bank's strong core loan growth and increases in market rates on loans. The following table reflects the effect of PPP related income in 2022 for comparison purposes. The remaining $2 million balance of PPP loans are expected to be held to term.
|(Figures in $000s, except per share amounts)
|As of or For the
Six Months Ended:
|As of or For the
Three Months Ended:
|June
2023
|June
2022
|June
2023
|March
2023
|June
2022
|PPP Total Loans, net
$
2,039
$
22,931
$
2,039
$
6,659
$
22,931
|Total PPP loan income
$
130
$
3,637
$
50
$
81
$
1,762
|Total PPP loan income after tax
$
92
$
2,565
$
35
$
57
$
1,242
|Total PPP loan income after tax per share - diluted
$
0.01
$
0.28
$
0.00
$
0.01
$
0.14
Non-Interest Income
The decrease in non-interest income from the prior quarter is due to reduced gains on sale of SBA loans offset by an increase of the valuation of COLI policies that are invested in mutual funds. The increase in non-interest income compared to the prior year quarter is primarily due to the higher valuation of COLI policies and gain on sale of SBA loans.
Non-Interest Expense
For the quarter ending June 30, 2023, total non-interest expense increased $0.5 million compared to the prior quarter and $2.6 million compared to the prior year quarter primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits. The efficiency ratio increased to 54% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 47% for the first quarter of 2023 and 45% for the second quarter of 2022.
There were 231 full time equivalent employees at June 30, 2023 compared to 205 a year ago and 224 at March 31, 2023. The Bank has 42 relationship managers in eight offices representing an increase of one from both a year ago and the prior quarter.
For the six months ended June 30, 2023, non-interest expense increased $4.1 million or 14% compared to the same period a year ago, mainly due to increases in salaries and employee benefits.
Income Taxes
The effective income tax rate was 27.6% for quarter ended June 30, 2023, 27.1% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, 27.0% for the year ended December 31, 2022 and is currently estimated to be between 27%-28% for 2023.
Balance Sheet
For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, total core loans, excluding PPP loans, increased $26 million, or 1%. The majority of this growth was in owner-occupied commercial real estate (CRE) loans. The largest origination was in an Industrial Manufacturing single tenant building. Commercial and industrial (C&I) loans increased by $7 million despite a reduction in line utilization. At June 30, 2023, the utilization rate for the Bank's commercial lines of credit decreased to 26% from 29% at March 31, 2023.
|June 30,
2023
|March 31,
2023
|(Figures in $000s)
|RE - Owner Occupied
$
1,076,604
$
1,051,637
|RE - Non Owner Occupied
697,764
692,437
|Construction & Land
51,226
57,823
|Total CRE Loans
$
1,825,594
$
1,801,897
Investment securities decreased during the second quarter of 2023 to $1.23 billion consisting of 47% in held-to-maturity (HTM) securities. As of June 30, 2023, the duration of the available-for-sale (AFS) securities portfolio increased to 5.6 years from 5.5 years as of March 31, 2023. Accumulated other comprehensive loss on AFS securities increased to $78.7 million as of June 30, 2023 from $72.0 million as of March 31, 2023 as market rates relevant to securities pricing increased. The duration on the held-to-maturity portfolio which holds a significant amount of municipal securities is 7.4 years. As of June 30, 2023, the unrealized after tax loss on HTM securities was $74 million.
During the second quarter of 2023, deposits grew steadily throughout the quarter increasing by $178 million to $3.3 billion. The Bank obtained new customer relationships as measured by the $50 million increase in non-interest-bearing deposits. Certificates of deposits increased by $100 million partially due to an increase in CDARS reciprocal which was previously one-way sell. The Bank has no brokered deposits. The Bank has not lost any relationships due to the recent turbulence in the banking industry. The Bank's off balance sheet products of treasury securities held for clients declined by $52 million during the second quarter of 2023 to $226 million.
During the second quarter of 2023, total assets increased $23.5 million, or 0.6%, total loans grew $21.7 million, or 0.9%, total deposits increased by $178 million, or 24% annualized, and borrowings declined by $166 million. Borrowings have continued to decline in July.
The Bank has increased its borrowing capability since March 31, 2023 by pledging additional securities under the Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) Term Funding Program. Under this program, the FRB discount window and with loans pledged at the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco, the Bank has $1.8 billion in borrowing capacity as of June 30, 2023.
At June 30, 2023, the tangible common equity ratio was 7.25%, benefitting from year to date net income, adoption of CECL ($2.7 million) and a lower accumulated other comprehensive loss, as compared to year end.
Asset Quality
The following table presents asset quality overview as of the dates indicated:
|June 30,
2023
|March 31,
2023
|(Figures in $000s)
|Non-performing assets (NPA)
$
5,788
$
6,000
|Loans 90+ Days Past Due and Still Accruing
-
-
|Total NPA
$
5,788
$
6,000
|NPA as a % of total assets
0.15
%
0.15
%
|Past Due as a % of total Loans
0.00
%
0.03
%
|Criticized as a % of total Loans
4.56
%
2.60
%
|Classified as a % of total Loans
0.25
%
0.26
%
During the second quarter, non-performing assets (NPAs) decreased by $0.2 million to $5.8 million mainly due to a partial charge off of one C&I loan relationship. As of June 30, 2023, NPAs have a $544 thousand allowance on individually evaluated loans related to six C&I non-performing loan relationships of which the majority have a partial guarantee by the state of California or the SBA. Criticized loans increased primarily due to three different unrelated onetime events.
The following table represents the allowance for credit losses for loans as of and for the dates and periods indicated:
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
2023
|March 31,
2023
|June 30,
2023
|June 30,
2022
|(Figures in $000s)
|Balance, beginning of period
$
26,073
$
29,635
$
29,635
$
25,062
|Cumulative effect of change in accounting principle - CECL
-
(3,885
)
(3,885
)
-
|Charge-offs
(179
)
-
(179
)
-
|Recoveries
10
10
20
36
|Net (charge-offs) / recoveries
$
(169
)
$
10
$
(159
)
$
36
|Provision
1,268
313
1,581
2,510
|Balance, end of period
$
27,172
$
26,073
$
27,172
$
27,608
|Allowance as a % of loans
1.09
%
1.05
%
1.09
%
1.24
%
The allowance for credit losses increased to $27 million during the second quarter of 2023 primarily as a result of an increase in qualitative factors. There were $179,000 in charge offs in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $23,000 during the prior year. The Bank has one $239 thousand restructured loan involving a borrower experiencing financial difficulty. The Bank adopted CECL as of January 1, 2023, thus 2022 was under a different accounting method.
ABOUT AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK
American Business Bank, headquartered in downtown Los Angeles, offers a wide range of financial services to the business marketplace. Clients include wholesalers, manufacturers, service businesses, professionals and non-profits. American Business Bank has seven Loan Production Offices in strategic locations including: North Orange County in Anaheim, Orange County in Irvine, South Bay in Torrance, San Fernando Valley in Woodland Hills, Riverside County in Corona, Inland Empire in Ontario and LA Coastal in Long Beach.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This communication contains certain forward-looking information about American Business Bank that is intended to be covered by the safe harbor for "forward-looking statements" provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include future financial and operating results, expectations, intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on information available at the time of this communication and are based on current beliefs and expectations of the Bank's management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including various risk factors. We are under no obligation (and expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
|American Business Bank
|Figures in $000, except share and per share amounts
|BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)
June
March
December
June
2023
2023
2022
2022
|Assets:
|Cash and Due from Banks
$
74,634
$
43,642
$
34,644
$
68,512
|Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions
13,558
9,732
1,931
22,277
|Investment Securities:
|US Agencies
104,916
114,081
123,164
145,380
|Mortgage Backed Securities
424,316
442,375
439,376
479,027
|State and Municipals
97,005
100,791
101,788
110,586
|Corporate Bonds
13,443
14,347
15,021
13,758
|Securities Available-for-Sale, at Fair Value
639,680
671,594
679,349
748,751
|Mortgage Backed Securities
184,796
187,850
190,525
198,021
|State and Municipals
391,381
393,459
394,219
395,679
|Allowance for Credit Losses, Held-To-Maturity
(55
)
(55
)
-
-
|Securities Held-to-Maturity, at Amortized Cost, Net of Allowance for Credit Losses
576,122
581,254
584,744
593,700
|Federal Home Loan Bank Stock, at Cost
15,000
15,000
15,000
15,000
|Total Investment Securities
1,230,802
1,267,848
1,279,093
1,357,451
|Loans Receivable:
|Commercial Real Estate
1,825,594
1,801,897
1,721,911
1,600,494
|Commercial and Industrial
491,576
484,405
514,787
510,020
|SBA Payroll Protection Program
2,039
6,659
9,505
22,931
|Residential Real Estate
171,593
175,099
179,452
109,853
|Installment and Other
8,590
9,665
14,547
6,103
|Total Loans Receivable
2,499,392
2,477,725
2,440,202
2,249,401
|Allowance for Credit Losses
(27,172
)
(26,073
)
(29,635
)
(27,608
)
|Loans Receivable, Net
2,472,220
2,451,652
2,410,567
2,221,793
|Furniture, Equipment and Leasehold Improvements, Net
5,099
5,334
5,605
6,025
|Bank/Corporate Owned Life Insurance
28,302
27,863
27,668
28,013
|Other Assets
78,021
73,048
81,254
73,301
|Total Assets
$
3,902,636
$
3,879,119
$
3,840,762
$
3,777,372
|Liabilities:
|Non-Interest Bearing Demand Deposits
$
1,758,435
$
1,708,750
$
1,808,570
$
1,850,325
|Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts
292,443
276,059
314,747
287,444
|Money Market and Savings Deposits
1,010,012
997,720
1,225,619
1,284,994
|Certificates of Deposit
193,141
93,624
41,858
41,446
|Total Deposits
3,254,031
3,076,153
3,390,794
3,464,209
|Federal Home Loan Bank Advances / Other Borrowings
320,000
486,000
161,500
40,000
|Other Liabilities
45,555
37,285
34,018
33,785
|Total Liabilities
$
3,619,586
$
3,599,438
$
3,586,312
$
3,537,994
|Shareholders' Equity:
|Common Stock
$
206,597
$
205,791
$
205,558
$
204,057
|Retained Earnings
155,190
145,865
130,080
102,878
|Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income / (Loss)
(78,737
)
(71,975
)
(81,188
)
(67,557
)
|Total Shareholders' Equity
$
283,050
$
279,681
$
254,450
$
239,378
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
3,902,636
$
3,879,119
$
3,840,762
$
3,777,372
|Standby Letters of Credit
$
41,083
$
40,641
$
38,459
$
36,793
|Per Share Information:
|Common Shares Outstanding
9,021,739
8,998,695
8,963,108
8,929,796
|Book Value Per Share
$
31.37
$
31.08
$
28.39
$
26.81
|Tangible Book Value Per Share
$
31.37
$
31.08
$
28.39
$
26.81
|American Business Bank
|Figures in $000, except share and per share amounts
|INCOME STATEMENTS (unaudited)
For the three months ended:
June
March
June
2023
2023
2022
|Interest Income:
|Interest and Fees on Loans
$
31,280
$
29,743
$
23,985
|Interest on Investment Securities
7,788
7,861
6,282
|Interest on Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions
252
208
63
|Total Interest Income
39,320
37,812
30,330
|Interest Expense:
|Interest on Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts
407
231
31
|Interest on Money Market and Savings Deposits
4,323
2,230
308
|Interest on Certificates of Deposits
1,024
267
10
|Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank Advances and Other Borrowings
4,875
3,086
93
|Total Interest Expense
10,629
5,814
442
|Net Interest Income
28,691
31,998
29,888
|Provision for Credit Losses
1,528
463
1,024
|Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses
27,163
31,535
28,864
|Non-Interest Income:
|Deposit Fees
994
1,023
1,018
|International Fees
441
269
378
|Gain (Loss) on Sale of Investment Securities, Net
(378
)
(211
)
(97
)
|Gain on Sale of SBA Loans, Net
235
611
-
|Bank/Corporate Owned Life Insurance Income (Expense)
439
195
(609
)
|Other
634
706
404
|Total Non-Interest Income
2,365
2,593
1,094
|Non-Interest Expense:
|Salaries and Employee Benefits
11,624
11,338
9,487
|Occupancy and Equipment
1,200
1,192
1,113
|Professional Services
1,812
1,919
1,744
|Promotion Expenses
606
441
403
|Other
1,406
1,281
1,273
|Total Non-Interest Expense
16,648
16,171
14,020
|Earnings before income taxes
12,880
17,957
15,938
|Income Tax Expense
3,554
4,872
4,504
|NET INCOME
$
9,326
$
13,085
$
11,434
|Per Share Information:
|Earnings Per Share - Basic
$
1.02
$
1.43
$
1.26
|Earnings Per Share - Diluted
$
1.01
$
1.42
$
1.24
|Weighted Average Shares - Basic
9,179,590
9,153,915
9,098,568
|Weighted Average Shares - Diluted
9,218,320
9,228,602
9,189,551
|American Business Bank
|Figures in $000, except share and per share amounts
|INCOME STATEMENTS (unaudited)
For the six months ended:
June
June
2023
2022
|Interest Income:
|Interest and Fees on Loans
$
61,023
$
45,794
|Interest on Investment Securities
15,649
12,939
|Interest on Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions
460
143
|Total Interest Income
77,132
58,876
|Interest Expense:
|Interest on Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts
638
57
|Interest on Money Market and Savings Deposits
6,553
630
|Interest on Certificates of Deposits
1,291
20
|Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank Advances and Other Borrowings
7,961
93
|Total Interest Expense
16,443
800
|Net Interest Income
60,689
58,076
|Provision for Credit Losses
1,991
2,510
|Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses
58,698
55,566
|Non-Interest Income:
|Deposit Fees
2,018
1,978
|International Fees
710
715
|Gain (Loss) on Sale of Investment Securities, Net
(589
)
(67
)
|Gain on Sale of SBA Loans, Net
846
-
|Bank/Corporate Owned Life Insurance Income (Expense)
633
(838
)
|Other
1,340
697
|Total Non-Interest Income
4,958
2,485
|Non-Interest Expense:
|Salaries and Employee Benefits
22,962
19,963
|Occupancy and Equipment
2,393
2,278
|Professional Services
3,731
3,424
|Promotion Expenses
1,047
724
|Other
2,687
2,336
|Total Non-Interest Expense
32,820
28,725
|Earnings before income taxes
30,836
29,326
|Income Tax Expense
8,427
7,969
|NET INCOME
$
22,409
$
21,357
|Per Share Information:
|Earnings Per Share - Basic
$
2.44
$
2.35
|Earnings Per Share - Diluted
$
2.43
$
2.33
|Weighted Average Shares - Basic
9,166,752
9,069,697
|Weighted Average Shares - Diluted
9,223,461
9,178,368
|American Business Bank
|Figures in $000
|QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND YIELD ANALYSIS (unaudited)
|For the three months ended:
|June 2023
|March 2023
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Balance
|Inc/Exp
|Yield/Rate
|Balance
|Inc/Exp
|Yield/Rate
|Interest Earning Assets:
|Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions
$
20,808
$
252
4.86
%
$
18,945
$
208
4.45
%
|Investment Securities:
|US Agencies
109,816
1,255
4.57
%
118,463
1,203
4.06
%
|Mortgage Backed Securities
708,368
3,325
1.88
%
719,422
3,417
1.90
%
|State and Municipals
500,033
2,759
2.21
%
505,910
2,792
2.21
%
|Corporate Bonds
16,250
186
4.58
%
16,250
184
4.52
%
|Securities Available-for-Sale and Held-to-Maturity
1,334,467
7,525
2.26
%
1,360,045
7,596
2.23
%
|Federal Home Loan Bank Stock
15,000
263
7.00
%
15,000
265
7.07
%
|Total Investment Securities
1,349,467
7,788
2.31
%
1,375,045
7,861
2.29
%
|Loans Receivable:
|Commercial Real Estate
1,815,531
21,136
4.67
%
1,757,142
19,630
4.53
%
|Commercial and Industrial
479,833
7,484
6.26
%
502,116
7,506
6.06
%
|SBA Payroll Protection Program
2,674
49
7.39
%
7,280
81
4.49
%
|Residential Real Estate
173,644
2,552
5.89
%
175,030
2,440
5.65
%
|Installment and Other
7,711
59
3.05
%
7,475
86
4.65
%
|Total Loans Receivable
2,479,393
31,280
5.06
%
2,449,043
29,743
4.93
%
|Total Interest Earning Assets
$
3,849,668
$
39,320
4.04
%
$
3,843,033
$
37,812
3.94
%
|Liabilities:
|Non-Interest Bearing Demand Deposits
1,726,401
-
0.00
%
1,832,495
-
0.00
%
|Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts
295,110
407
0.55
%
285,939
231
0.33
%
|Money Market and Savings Deposits
1,003,941
4,323
1.73
%
1,133,697
2,230
0.80
%
|Certificates of Deposit
140,114
1,024
2.93
%
64,162
267
1.69
%
|Total Deposits
3,165,566
5,754
0.73
%
3,316,293
2,728
0.33
%
|Federal Home Loan Bank Advances / Other Borrowings
392,968
4,875
4.98
%
257,711
3,086
4.86
%
|Total Interest Bearing Deposits and Borrowings
1,832,133
10,629
2.33
%
1,741,509
5,814
1.35
%
|Total Deposits and Borrowings
$
3,558,534
$
10,629
1.20
%
$
3,574,003
$
5,814
0.66
%
|Net Interest Income
$
28,691
$
31,998
|Net Interest Rate Spread
2.84
%
3.28
%
|Net Interest Margin
2.99
%
3.38
%
|Net Interest Margin, excluding SBA PPP
2.99
%
3.37
%
|American Business Bank
|Figures in $000
|QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND YIELD ANALYSIS (unaudited)
|For the three months ended:
|June 2023
|June 2022
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Balance
|Inc/Exp
|Yield/Rate
|Balance
|Inc/Exp
|Yield/Rate
|Interest Earning Assets:
|Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions
$
20,808
$
252
4.86
%
$
41,523
$
63
0.61
%
|Investment Securities:
|US Agencies
109,816
1,255
4.57
%
157,180
1
0.00
%
|Mortgage Backed Securities
708,368
3,325
1.88
%
775,309
3,054
1.58
%
|State and Municipals
500,033
2,759
2.21
%
519,137
2,870
2.21
%
|Corporate Bonds
16,250
186
4.58
%
14,250
132
3.71
%
|Securities Available-for-Sale and Held-to-Maturity
1,334,467
7,525
2.26
%
1,465,876
6,057
1.65
%
|Federal Home Loan Bank Stock
15,000
263
7.00
%
14,363
225
6.27
%
|Total Investment Securities
1,349,467
7,788
2.31
%
1,480,239
6,282
1.70
%
|Loans Receivable:
|Commercial Real Estate
1,815,531
21,136
4.67
%
1,540,228
15,686
4.08
%
|Commercial and Industrial
479,833
7,484
6.26
%
506,220
5,371
4.26
%
|SBA Payroll Protection Program
2,674
49
7.39
%
57,428
1,762
12.31
%
|Residential Real Estate
173,644
2,552
5.89
%
106,847
1,092
4.10
%
|Installment and Other
7,711
59
3.05
%
7,024
74
4.23
%
|Total Loans Receivable
2,479,393
31,280
5.06
%
2,217,747
23,985
4.34
%
|Total Interest Earning Assets
$
3,849,668
$
39,320
4.04
%
$
3,739,509
$
30,330
3.21
%
|Liabilities:
|Non-Interest Bearing Demand Deposits
1,726,401
-
0.00
%
1,902,386
-
0.00
%
|Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts
295,110
407
0.55
%
278,539
31
0.04
%
|Money Market and Savings Deposits
1,003,941
4,323
1.73
%
1,254,257
308
0.10
%
|Certificates of Deposit
140,114
1,024
2.93
%
41,303
10
0.10
%
|Total Deposits
3,165,566
5,754
0.73
%
3,476,485
349
0.04
%
|Federal Home Loan Bank Advances / Other Borrowings
392,968
4,875
4.98
%
46,473
93
0.80
%
|Total Interest Bearing Deposits and Borrowings
1,832,133
10,629
2.33
%
1,620,572
442
0.11
%
|Total Deposits and Borrowings
$
3,558,534
$
10,629
1.20
%
$
3,522,958
$
442
0.05
%
|Net Interest Income
$
28,691
$
29,888
|Net Interest Rate Spread
2.84
%
3.16
%
|Net Interest Margin
2.99
%
3.21
%
|Net Interest Margin, excluding SBA PPP
2.99
%
3.06
%
|American Business Bank
|Figures in $000
|QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND YIELD ANALYSIS (unaudited)
|For the six months ended:
|June 2023
|June 2022
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Balance
|Inc/Exp
|Yield/Rate
|Balance
|Inc/Exp
|Yield/Rate
|Interest Earning Assets:
|Interest Earning Deposits in Other Financial Institutions
$
19,882
$
460
4.67
%
$
101,911
$
143
0.28
%
|Investment Securities:
|US Agencies
114,116
2,458
4.31
%
167,073
92
0.11
%
|Mortgage Backed Securities
713,865
6,742
1.89
%
790,232
6,415
1.62
%
|State and Municipals
502,955
5,551
2.21
%
521,473
5,782
2.22
%
|Corporate Bonds
16,250
370
4.55
%
13,628
245
3.59
%
|Securities Available-for-Sale and Held-to-Maturity
1,347,186
15,121
2.24
%
1,492,406
12,534
1.68
%
|Federal Home Loan Bank Stock
15,000
528
7.03
%
13,078
405
6.19
%
|Total Investment Securities
1,362,186
15,649
2.30
%
1,505,484
12,939
1.72
%
|Loans Receivable:
|Commercial Real Estate
1,786,498
40,767
4.60
%
1,479,925
29,866
4.07
%
|Commercial and Industrial
490,913
14,990
6.16
%
485,924
10,062
4.18
%
|SBA Payroll Protection Program
4,964
130
5.28
%
83,746
3,637
8.76
%
|Residential Real Estate
174,333
4,992
5.77
%
108,295
2,103
3.92
%
|Installment and Other
7,594
144
3.83
%
6,886
126
3.68
%
|Total Loans Receivable
2,464,302
61,023
4.99
%
2,164,776
45,794
4.27
%
|Total Interest Earning Assets
$
3,846,370
$
77,132
3.99
%
$
3,772,171
$
58,876
3.10
%
|Liabilities:
|Non-Interest Bearing Demand Deposits
1,779,155
-
0.00
%
1,943,313
-
0.00
%
|Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts
290,550
638
0.44
%
276,773
57
0.04
%
|Money Market and Savings Deposits
1,068,460
6,553
1.24
%
1,278,765
630
0.10
%
|Certificates of Deposit
102,348
1,291
2.54
%
40,789
20
0.10
%
|Total Deposits
3,240,513
8,482
0.53
%
3,539,640
707
0.04
%
|Federal Home Loan Bank Advances / Other Borrowings
325,713
7,961
4.93
%
23,365
93
0.80
%
|Total Interest Bearing Deposits and Borrowings
1,787,071
16,443
1.86
%
1,619,692
800
0.10
%
|Total Deposits and Borrowings
$
3,566,226
$
16,443
0.93
%
$
3,563,005
$
800
0.05
%
|Net Interest Income
$
60,689
$
58,076
|Net Interest Rate Spread
3.06
%
3.05
%
|Net Interest Margin
3.18
%
3.10
%
|Net Interest Margin, excluding SBA PPP
3.18
%
2.98
%
|American Business Bank
|Figures in $000
|SUPPLEMENTAL DATA (unaudited)
June
March
December
June
2023
2023
2022
2022
|Performance Ratios:
|Quarterly:
|Return on Average Assets (ROAA)
0.96
%
1.35
%
1.46
%
1.20
%
|Return on Average Equity (ROAE)
13.23
%
19.54
%
23.45
%
18.56
%
|Efficiency Ratio
53.79
%
46.90
%
44.55
%
45.11
%
|Year-to-Date
|Return on Average Assets (ROAA)
1.16
%
1.35
%
1.26
%
1.11
%
|Return on Average Equity (ROAE)
16.30
%
19.54
%
19.27
%
16.42
%
|Efficiency Ratio
50.17
%
46.90
%
46.07
%
47.38
%
|Capital Adequacy:
|Total Risk Based Capital Ratio
12.54
%
12.56
%
12.46
%
12.66
%
|Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
11.61
%
11.65
%
11.41
%
11.58
%
|Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio
11.61
%
11.65
%
11.41
%
11.58
%
|Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
9.15
%
8.90
%
8.56
%
8.07
%
|Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets
7.25
%
7.21
%
6.62
%
6.34
%
|Asset Quality Overview
|Non-Performing Loans
$
5,788
$
6,000
$
6,927
$
1,208
|Loans 90+ Days Past Due and Still Accruing
-
-
-
-
|Total Non-Performing Loans
5,788
6,000
6,927
1,208
|Loans Modified with Financial Difficulty
$
239
$
-
$
-
$
-
|Other Real Estate Owned
-
-
-
-
|ALLL / Loans Receivable
1.09
%
1.05
%
1.21
%
1.23
%
|Non-Performing Loans / Total Loans Receivable
0.23
%
0.24
%
0.28
%
0.05
%
|Non-Performing Assets / Total Assets
0.15
%
0.15
%
0.18
%
0.03
%
|Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) quarterly
$
170
$
(10
)
$
(27
)
$
(23
)
|Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) year-to-date
$
159
$
(10
)
$
(59
)
$
(37
)
|Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) year-to-date / Average Loans Receivable
0.01
%
(0.00
%)
(0.00
%)
(0.00
%)
Contacts
Karen Schoenbaum
EVP/CFO
(213) 430-4000
www.americanbb.bank