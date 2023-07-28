Jonestown Bank & Trust, Co.: JBTC Announces 2nd Quarter 2023 Earnings

JONESTOWN, Pa., July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JBT Bancorp, Inc. (JBTC) reported quarterly earnings of $1,869,000 or $0.76 per share for the second quarter of 2023. Six-month reported earnings are $3,394,000 or $1.39 per share, up 3.1% from $3,293,000 or $1.35 per share in the prior year.



President Troy A. Peters stated: "The first half of 2023 has been volatile in many corners of the financial sector. Fortunately, our community and relationship banking approach has kept stable funding sources in place and allows us to continue with our strategy of careful lending and measured growth."

More information is available in the quarterly shareholder letter found on the Investors Relations tab at jbt.bank.