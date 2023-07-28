Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 694 internationalen Medien
Nugen Medical Devices lässt die "204-Millionen-Dollar-Bombe platzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.07.2023 | 14:06
15 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jonestown Bank & Trust, Co.: JBTC Announces 2nd Quarter 2023 Earnings

JONESTOWN, Pa., July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JBT Bancorp, Inc. (JBTC) reported quarterly earnings of $1,869,000 or $0.76 per share for the second quarter of 2023. Six-month reported earnings are $3,394,000 or $1.39 per share, up 3.1% from $3,293,000 or $1.35 per share in the prior year.

President Troy A. Peters stated: "The first half of 2023 has been volatile in many corners of the financial sector. Fortunately, our community and relationship banking approach has kept stable funding sources in place and allows us to continue with our strategy of careful lending and measured growth."

More information is available in the quarterly shareholder letter found on the Investors Relations tab at jbt.bank.

Contact: Andrea Shetterly, EAA
ashetterly@jbt.bank
Jonestown Bank & Trust Co.
2 West Market Street
Jonestown, PA 17038-0717
Phone: 717-865-4246


Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.