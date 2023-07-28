Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

SANDUSKY, Ohio, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) ("Civista") announced its unaudited financial results for the three and six month periods ending June 30, 2023.
Second quarter and year-to-date 2023 highlights:
- Net income of $10.0 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $7.7 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022.
- Net income of $22.9 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, compared to $16.2 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
- Low cost of deposits of 107 basis points and total funding costs of 151 basis points for the quarter.
- Based on the June 30, 2023 market close share price of $17.40, the $0.15 second quarter dividend is equivalent to an annualized yield of 3.45% and a dividend payout ratio of 23.44%.
"Our second quarter earnings were impacted by increased rate pressure on deposits and our decision to hold more of our newly originated leases on the balance sheet. Despite this, we continue to post strong profits and our earnings per share has increased 32 percent when compared to the same period a year ago", said Dennis G. Shaffer, CEO and President of Civista.
Results of Operations:
For the three-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022
Net interest income increased $7.1 million, or 29.1%, for the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period of 2022. Interest income increased $17.3 million while interest expense increased $10.2 million . Both increases were driven by both increases in rates and increases in volumes.
Net interest margin increased 43 basis points to 3.86% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 3.43% for the same period a year ago.
The increase in interest income was primarily due to a 164 basis point increase in asset yield, which led to $10.4 million of the increase in interest income. Additionally, a $392.4 million increase in average earning assets led to $6.9 million of the increase in interest income. The increase in volume can be attributed to both organic growth and to the acquisitions during 2022 of Comunibanc Corp ("Comunibanc") and Vision Financial group ("VFG").
Interest expense increased $10.2 million, or 567.9%, for the second quarter of 2023, compared to the same period last year. The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 171 basis points, while average interest-bearing liabilities increased $458.5 million . The increase in interest-bearing liabilities was primarily in brokered time deposits and short-term borrowings to fund growth. This shift in the funding mix, as well as rising rates, is driving the increase in the funding rate. Interest-bearing deposit costs have increased 140 basis points compared to a year ago.
Average Balance Analysis
(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Assets:
balance
Interest
rate *
balance
Interest
rate *
Interest-earning assets:
Loans **
$ 2,593,286
$ 37,978
5.87 %
$ 2,033,378
$ 21,851
4.31 %
Taxable securities ***
370,002
2,984
2.93 %
297,256
1,775
2.23 %
Non-taxable securities ***
288,513
2,319
3.79 %
259,096
1,882
3.52 %
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
6,937
54
3.12 %
276,632
556
0.81 %
Total interest-earning assets ***
$ 3,258,738
$ 43,335
5.31 %
$ 2,866,362
$ 26,064
3.67 %
Noninterest-earning assets:
Cash and due from financial institutions
47,560
44,538
Premises and equipment, net
61,220
22,264
Accrued interest receivable
11,191
7,993
Intangible assets
135,669
84,167
Bank owned life insurance
53,878
46,966
Other assets
60,253
46,608
Less allowance for loan losses
(34,668)
(27,174)
Total Assets
$ 3,593,841
$ 3,091,724
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand and savings
$ 1,364,648
$ 1,546
0.45 %
$ 1,401,351
$ 247
0.07 %
Time
548,307
5,988
4.38 %
228,733
463
0.81 %
Short-term FHLB borrowings
242,395
3,113
5.15 %
75,000
193
1.03 %
Long-term FHLB borrowings
3,107
17
2.19 %
-
-
0.00 %
Other borrowings
13,018
132
4.07 %
-
-
0.00 %
Subordinated debentures
103,854
1,198
4.62 %
103,714
890
3.44 %
Repurchase agreements
13,234
2
0.06 %
21,291
3
0.06 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$ 2,288,563
$ 11,996
2.10 %
$ 1,830,089
$ 1,796
0.39 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits
904,757
894,887
Other liabilities
52,874
53,476
Shareholders' equity
347,647
313,272
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 3,593,841
$ 3,091,724
Net interest income and interest rate spread
$ 31,339
3.22 %
$ 24,268
3.28 %
Net interest margin ***
3.86 %
3.43 %
* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $617 thousand and $501 thousand for the periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans
*** - Average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and nontaxable securities by unrealized losses of $60.4 million and $34.3 million, respectively. These adjustments were also made when calculating the yield on earning assets and the margin.
For the six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022
Net interest income increased $16.7 million, or 35.5%, compared to the same period in 2022.
Interest income increased $34.1 million, or 67.3%, for the six months of 2023. Average earning assets increased $394.8 million, resulting in an increase in interest income of $14.2 million . Average yields increased 162 basis points, resulting in an increase in interest income of $19.9 million . The increase in volume can be attributed to both organic growth and to the acquisitions during 2022 of Comunibanc and VFG.
Interest expense increased $17.4 million, or 493.0%, for the six months of 2023 compared to the same period of 2022. Average rates increased 149 basis points compared to 2022, resulting in $8.9 million of the increase in interest expense. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $419.1 million, resulting in $8.5 million of the increase in interest expense.
Net interest margin increased 59 basis points to 3.99% for the six months of 2023, compared to 3.40% for the same period a year ago.
Average Balance Analysis
(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Assets:
balance
Interest
rate *
balance
Interest
rate *
Interest-earning assets:
Loans **
$ 2,571,020
$ 74,376
5.83 %
$ 2,020,254
$ 42,889
4.28 %
Taxable securities ***
372,413
5,818
2.85 %
305,827
3,495
2.21 %
Non-taxable securities ***
284,845
4,581
3.80 %
259,976
3,671
3.59 %
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
7,166
99
2.79 %
254,562
675
0.53 %
Total interest-earning assets ***
$ 3,235,444
$ 84,874
5.27 %
$ 2,840,619
$ 50,730
3.65 %
Noninterest-earning assets:
Cash and due from financial institutions
44,584
133,452
Premises and equipment, net
62,002
22,292
Accrued interest receivable
10,924
7,577
Intangible assets
135,625
84,270
Bank owned life insurance
53,754
46,847
Other assets
60,478
41,838
Less allowance for loan losses
(32,555)
(26,976)
Total Assets
$ 3,570,256
$ 3,149,919
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand and savings
$ 1,374,305
$ 2,629
0.39 %
$ 1,392,411
$ 481
0.07 %
Time
429,016
8,137
3.82 %
234,640
934
0.80 %
Short-term FHLB borrowings
306,952
7,370
4.84 %
178
-
0.00 %
Long-term FHLB borrowings
3,274
37
2.28 %
75,000
383
1.03 %
Other borrowings
13,918
390
5.66 %
-
-
0.00 %
Subordinated debentures
103,834
2,367
4.60 %
103,713
1,726
3.36 %
Repurchase agreements
17,008
4
0.05 %
23,249
6
0.05 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$ 2,248,307
$ 20,934
1.88 %
$ 1,829,191
$ 3,530
0.39 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits
926,929
914,163
Other liabilities
50,599
76,372
Shareholders' equity
344,421
330,193
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 3,570,256
$ 3,149,919
Net interest income and interest rate spread
$ 63,940
3.39 %
$ 47,200
3.26 %
Net interest margin ***
3.99 %
3.40 %
* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $1.2 million and $977 thousand for the periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans
*** - 2023 and 2022 average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and nontaxable securities by unrealized losses of $61.8 million and $13.4 million, respectively. These adjustments were also made when calculating the yield on earning assets and the margin.
Provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2023 was $861 thousand compared to $400 thousand for the second quarter of 2022, primarily related to loan and lease growth.
On January 1, 2023, Civista adopted CECL, which resulted in an adjustment to the reserve of approximately $4.3 million . For the six months ended June 30, 2023, provision for credit losses was $1.5 million, compared to $700 thousand for the same period of 2022. The reserve ratio increased to 1.33% as of June 30, 2023 from 1.12% at December 31, 2022 .
The adoption of CECL also resulted in an additional $3.4 million reserve for unfunded commitments, which is reflected as a liability in the consolidated financial statements. Provision for unfunded commitments for the second quarter of 2023 was $264 thousand and $465 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2023. There was no provision for unfunded commitments during the first six months of 2022.
For the second quarter of 2023, noninterest income totaled $9.1 million, an increase of $3.5 million, or 62.4%, compared to the prior year's second quarter.
Noninterest income
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Three months ended June 30,
2023
2022
$ change
% change
Service charges
$ 1,831
$ 1,540
$ 291
18.9 %
Net gain on sale of securities
-
6
(6)
-100.0 %
Net gain/(loss) on equity securities
(170)
39
(209)
-535.9 %
Net gain on sale of loans
615
573
42
7.3 %
ATM/Interchange fees
1,450
1,355
95
7.0 %
Wealth management fees
1,180
1,228
(48)
-3.9 %
Lease revenue and residual income
2,201
-
2,201
0.0 %
Bank owned life insurance
311
233
78
33.5 %
Tax refund processing fees
475
475
-
0.0 %
Other
1,256
186
1,070
575.3 %
Total noninterest income
$ 9,149
$ 5,635
$ 3,514
62.4 %
Service charges increased due to a $169 thousand, split between increases on personal and business deposit accounts. Overdraft fees also increased by $122 thousand .
Net gain/loss on equity securities change was the result of a market valuation adjustment.
Lease revenue and residual income increased $2.2 million due to the acquisition of VFG during 2022.
Other income increased as result of a $553 thousand increase related to the timing of claims at our risk management subsidiary, $354 thousand of interim rent at VFG, and $116 thousand increase in swap fee income.
For the six months ended June 30, 2023, noninterest income totaled $20.2 million, a decrease of $6.9 million, or 52.3%, compared to the same period in the prior year.
Noninterest income
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Six months ended June 30,
2023
2022
$ change
% change
Service charges
$ 3,604
$ 3,119
$ 485
15.5 %
Net gain on sale of securities
-
6
(6)
-100.0 %
Net gain/(loss) on equity securities
(238)
89
(327)
-367.4 %
Net gain on sale of loans
1,246
1,509
(263)
-17.4 %
ATM/Interchange fees
2,803
2,596
207
8.0 %
Wealth management fees
2,373
2,505
(132)
-5.3 %
Lease revenue and residual income
4,247
-
4,247
0.0 %
Bank owned life insurance
564
477
87
18.2 %
Tax refund processing fees
2,375
2,375
-
0.0 %
Other
3,243
602
2,641
438.7 %
Total noninterest income
$ 20,217
$ 13,278
$ 6,939
52.3 %
Service charges increased due to a $273 thousand, split between increases on personal and business deposit accounts. Overdraft fees also increased by $212 thousand .
Net gain/loss on equity securities change was the result of a market valuation adjustment.
Net gain on sale of loans decreased primarily due to a decrease in volume of loans sold.
Lease revenue and residual income increased $4.20 million due to the acquisition of VFG during 2022.
Other income increased as result of a $1.5 million fee collected associated with the renewal of the company's contract with MasterCard. Other income also increased as result of a $361 thousand increase related to the timing of claims at our risk management subsidiary, $581 thousand in interim rent at VFG, and $177 thousand increase in swap fee income.
For the second quarter of 2023, noninterest expense totaled $27.9 million, an increase of $7.5 million, or 37.0%, compared to the prior year's second quarter.
Noninterest expense
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Three months ended June 30,
2023
2022
$ change
% change
Compensation expense
$ 14,978
$ 11,947
$ 3,031
25.4 %
Net occupancy and equipment
4,135
1,588
2,547
160.4 %
Contracted data processing
559
433
126
29.1 %
Taxes and assessments
1,183
823
360
43.7 %
Professional services
1,239
1,209
30
2.5 %
Amortization of intangible assets
399
217
182
83.9 %
ATM/Interchange expense
615
542
73
13.5 %
Marketing
540
380
160
42.1 %
Software maintenance expense
1,059
790
269
34.1 %
Other
3,206
2,450
756
30.9 %
Total noninterest expense
$ 27,913
$ 20,379
$ 7,534
37.0 %
Compensation expense increased primarily due to $2.3 million of salaries related to the acquisition of Comunibanc and VFG. The quarter-to-date average full time equivalent (FTE) employees were 532 at June 30, 2023, an increase of 80 FTEs over the same period in 2022. Annual merit increases, employee insurance and other payroll related expenses also increased.
The increase in occupancy and equipment expense is primarily due to a $2.0 million increase in equipment depreciation related to the acquisition of VFG. Additionally, equipment expense increased related to the acquisition of Comunibanc.
Contracted data processing fees increased due to an increase in monthly process fees.
Taxes and assessments increased due to an increase in the FDIC assessment rate charged.
The increase in amortization expense is due to $188 thousand related to the core deposit intangible associated with the acquisition of Comunibanc.
Marketing expense increased due to a general increase in marketing and increase marketing efforts in newly acquired markets related to the Comunibanc and VFG acquisitions.
The increase in software maintenance expense is due to both increases in software maintenance contracts as well as the implementation of the new digital banking platform.
The increase in other operating expense is primarily due to a $264 thousand provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments. Travel & entertainment, donations, bad check loss and education & training all increased as well.
The efficiency ratio was 67.9% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to 67.0% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due to an increase in noninterest expense, partially offset by an increase in net interest income.
Civista's effective income tax rate for the second quarter 2023 was 14.3% compared to 15.6% in 2022.
For the six months ended June 30, 2023, noninterest expense totaled $55.5 million, an increase of $14.9 million, or 36.7%, compared to the same period in the prior year.
Noninterest expense
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Six months ended June 30,
2023
2022
$ change
% change
Compensation expense
$ 30,083
$ 24,170
$ 5,913
24.5 %
Net occupancy and equipment
8,255
3,233
5,022
155.3 %
Contracted data processing
1,079
1,053
26
2.5 %
Taxes and assessments
1,957
1,617
340
21.0 %
Professional services
2,794
2,258
536
23.7 %
Amortization of intangible assets
797
434
363
83.6 %
ATM/Interchange expense
1,195
1,055
140
13.3 %
Marketing
1,045
697
348
49.9 %
Software maintenance expense
1,937
1,498
439
29.3 %
Other
6,404
4,622
1,782
38.6 %
Total noninterest expense
$ 55,546
$ 40,637
$ 14,909
36.7 %
Compensation expense increased primarily due to $4.4 million of salaries related to the acquisition of Comunibanc and VFG. The year-to-date average full time equivalent (FTE) employees were 532 at June 30, 2023, an increase of 84 FTEs over the same period in 2022. Employee insurance and other payroll related expenses also increased.
The increase in occupancy and equipment expense is primarily due to a $4.1 million increase in equipment depreciation related to the acquisition of VFG. Additionally, Equipment expense increased related to the acquisition of Comunibanc.
Professional services primarily increased due to advisory fees for the company's MasterCard contract of $400 thousand . Recruiter fees also increased $169 thousand .
The increase in amortization expense is due to $377 thousand related to the core deposit intangible associated with the acquisition of Comunibanc.
Marketing expense increased due to a general increase in marketing and increase marketing efforts in newly acquired markets related to the Comunibanc and VFG acquisitions.
The increase in software maintenance expense is due to both increases in software maintenance contracts as well as the implementation of the new digital banking platform.
The increase in other operating expense is primarily due to a $465 thousand provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments. Business promotion, travel & entertainment, donations, bad check loss and education & training all increased as well.
The efficiency ratio was 65.1% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to 66.1% for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due to an increase in noninterest expense, partially offset by an increase in net interest income.
Civista's effective income tax rate was 15.5% for the six months of both 2023 and 2022.
Balance Sheet
Total assets increased $78.2 million, or 2.2%, from December 31, 2022 to June 30, 2023, primarily due to growth in the loan portfolio.
End of period loan and lease balances
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
2023
2022
$ Change
% Change
Commercial and Agriculture
$ 292,091
$ 278,595
$ 13,496
4.8 %
Commercial Real Estate:
Owner Occupied
367,797
371,147
(3,350)
-0.9 %
Non-owner Occupied
1,063,263
1,018,736
44,527
4.4 %
Residential Real Estate
589,066
552,781
36,285
6.6 %
Real Estate Construction
234,261
243,127
(8,866)
-3.6 %
Farm Real Estate
24,123
24,708
(585)
-2.4 %
Lease financing receivable
46,553
36,797
9,756
26.5 %
Consumer and Other
19,126
20,775
(1,649)
-7.9 %
Total Loans
$ 2,636,280
$ 2,546,666
$ 89,614
3.5 %
Loan and lease balances increased $89.6 million, or 3.5% since December 31, 2022. Commercial revolving lines of credit balances continue to be less than forty percent advanced. Commercial growth is attributable to increased leasing production. Commercial Real Estate continued to grow due to consistent demand in the Non-owner Occupied category, especially in the multi-family area in the major Ohio metropolitan areas. Real Estate Construction diminished slightly with the caveat that undrawn construction availability continues to be near all-time highs. Residential Real Estate has grown with new production in our Community Reinvestment Act ("CRA") product, more home construction loans, and more ARM products in this higher rate environment.
Deposits
Total deposits increased $322.8 million, or 12.3%, from December 31, 2022 to June 30, 2023.
End of period deposit balances
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
2023
2022
$ Change
% Change
Noninterest-bearing demand
$ 1,002,461
$ 896,333
$ 106,128
11.8 %
Interest-bearing demand
503,726
527,879
(24,153)
-4.6 %
Savings and money market
854,231
876,427
(22,196)
-2.5 %
Time deposits
582,356
319,345
263,011
82.4 %
Total Deposits
$ 2,942,774
$ 2,619,984
$ 322,790
12.3 %
The increase in noninterest-bearing demand of $106.1 million was primarily due to a $179.3 million increase in balances related to the tax refund processing program, which is a seasonal increase. This seasonal increase was partially offset by a $59.9 million decrease in noninterest-bearing business accounts and $26.4 million noninterest-bearing personal accounts. The $24.1 million decrease in interest-bearing demand deposits was spread across personal, business, and public fund accounts. The decrease in savings and money market was primarily due to a $39.7 million decrease in statement savings, a $26.4 million decrease in personal money markets, partially offset by a $40.0 million increase in brokered money market accounts. The increase in time certificates was primarily due to a $202.5 million increase in brokered time deposits. Jumbo time certificates also increased $44.2 million .
FHLB overnight advances totaled $142.0 million on June 30, 2023, down from $393.7 million on December 31, 2022. FHLB term advances totaled $2.9 million on June 30, 2023, down from $3.6 million on December 31, 2022 .
Stock Repurchase Program
So far in 2023, Civista has not repurchased any shares, leaving the entire $13.5 million of the current repurchase authorization remaining. The current repurchase plan will expire in May 2024. In January, Civista liquidated 5,620 shares held by employees, at $21.52 per share, to satisfy tax obligations stemming from vesting of restricted shares.
Shareholders' Equity
Total shareholders' equity increased $15.0 million from December 31, 2022 to June 30, 2023, primarily due to a $12.3 million increase in retained earnings and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $2.3 million .
Asset Quality
Civista recorded net losses of $36 thousand for the six months of 2023 compared to net recoveries of $94 thousand for the same period of 2022. The allowance for credit losses to loans ratio was 1.33% at June 30, 2023 and 1.12% at December 31, 2022 .
Allowance for Credit Losses
(dollars in thousands)
June 30,
June 30,
2023
2022
Beginning of period
$ 28,511
$ 26,641
CECL adoption adjustments
5,193
-
Charge-offs
(189)
(90)
Recoveries
153
184
Provision
1,481
700
End of period
$ 35,149
$ 27,435
Allowance for Unfunded Commitments
(dollars in thousands)
June 30,
June 30,
2023
2022
Beginning of period
$ -
$ -
CECL adoption adjustments
3,386
Charge-offs
-
-
Recoveries
-
-
Provision
465
-
End of period
$ 3,851
$ -
Non-performing assets at June 30, 2023 were $10.7 million, a 1.4% decrease from December 31, 2022 . The non-performing assets to assets ratio was 0.30% at June 30, 2023 and 0.31% at December 31, 2022. The allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans increased from 261.45% at December 31, 2022 to 327.05% at June 30, 2023 .
Non-performing Assets
(dollars in thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
2023
2022
Non-accrual loans
$ 7,972
$ 7,890
Restructured loans
2,775
3,015
Total non-performing loans
10,747
10,905
Other Real Estate Owned
-
-
Total non-performing assets
$ 10,747
$ 10,905
Conference Call and Webcast
Civista Bancshares, Inc. will also host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the second quarter of 2023 at 1:00 p.m. ET on Friday, July 28, 2023. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.civb.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 855-238-2712 and ask to be joined into the Civista Bancshares, Inc. second quarter 2023 earnings call. Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection.
An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.civb.com).
Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Civista. For these statements, Civista claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Civista, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Civista' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in "Item 1A Risk Factors" of Part I of Civista's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and any additional risks identified in the Company's subsequent Form 10-Q's. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Civista does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.
Civista Bancshares, Inc., is a $3.6 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Its primary subsidiary, Civista Bank, was founded in 1884 and provides full-service banking, commercial lending, mortgage, and wealth management services. Today, Civista Bank operates 43 locations across Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky. Civista Bank also offers commercial equipment leasing services for businesses nationwide through its subsidiary, Vision Financial Group, Inc., centered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Civista Bancshares' common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB". Learn more at www.civb.com.
Civista Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Consolidated Condensed Statement of Income
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Interest income
$ 43,335
$ 26,064
$ 84,874
$ 50,730
Interest expense
11,996
1,796
20,934
3,530
Net interest income
31,339
24,268
63,940
47,200
Provision for credit losses
861
400
1,481
700
Net interest income after provision
30,478
23,868
62,459
46,500
Noninterest income
9,149
5,635
20,217
13,278
Noninterest expense
27,913
20,379
55,546
40,637
Income before taxes
11,714
9,124
27,130
19,141
Income tax expense
1,680
1,423
4,208
2,974
Net income
10,034
7,701
22,922
16,167
Dividends paid per common share
$ 0.15
$ 0.14
$ 0.29
$ 0.28
Earnings per common share
Basic
Net income
$ 10,034
$ 7,701
$ 22,922
$ 16,167
Less allocation of earnings and
dividends to participating securities
374
39
831
71
Net income available to common
shareholders - basic
$ 9,660
$ 7,662
$ 22,091
$ 16,096
Weighted average common shares outstanding
15,775,812
14,615,154
15,754,072
14,761,363
Less average participating securities
588,715
74,286
570,897
65,146
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
used to calculate basic earnings per share
15,187,097
14,540,868
15,183,175
14,696,217
Earnings per common share
Basic
$ 0.64
$ 0.53
$ 1.45
$ 1.10
Diluted
0.64
0.53
1.45
1.10
Selected financial ratios:
Return on average assets
1.12 %
1.00 %
1.29 %
1.04 %
Return on average equity
11.58 %
9.86 %
13.42 %
9.87 %
Dividend payout ratio
23.58 %
26.57 %
19.93 %
25.57 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.86 %
3.43 %
3.99 %
3.40 %
Selected Balance Sheet Items
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
June 30,
December 31,
2023
2022
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Cash and due from financial institutions
$ 41,354
$ 43,361
Investment in time deposits
1,719
1,477
Investment securities
619,250
617,592
Loans held for sale
3,014
683
Loans
2,636,280
2,546,666
Less: allowance for credit losses
(35,149)
(28,511)
Net loans
2,601,131
2,518,155
Other securities
28,449
33,585
Premises and equipment, net
60,899
64,018
Goodwill and other intangibles
135,406
133,528
Bank owned life insurance
53,787
53,543
Other assets
70,971
71,888
Total assets
$ 3,615,980
$ 3,537,830
Total deposits
$ 2,942,774
$ 2,619,984
Federal Home Loan Bank advances - short term
142,000
393,700
Federal Home Loan Bank advances - long term
2,859
3,578
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
6,788
25,143
Subordinated debentures
103,880
103,799
Other borrowings
12,568
15,516
Securities purchased payable
-
1,338
Tax refunds in process
7,208
278
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
48,027
39,658
Total shareholders' equity
349,876
334,836
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 3,615,980
$ 3,537,830
Shares outstanding at period end
15,780,227
15,728,234
Book value per share
$ 22.17
$ 21.29
Equity to asset ratio
9.68 %
9.46 %
Selected asset quality ratios:
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.33 %
1.12 %
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.30 %
0.31 %
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
327.05 %
261.45 %
Non-performing asset analysis
Nonaccrual loans
$ 7,972
$ 7,890
Restructured loans
2,775
3,015
Other real estate owned
-
-
Total
$ 10,747
$ 10,905
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
End of Period Balances
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 41,354
$ 52,723
$ 43,361
$ 40,914
$ 233,281
Investment in time deposits
1,719
1,721
1,477
1,479
1,236
Investment securities
619,250
629,829
617,592
604,074
531,978
Loans held for sale
3,014
1,465
683
3,491
4,167
Loans
2,636,280
2,580,066
2,546,666
2,328,614
2,064,221
Allowance for credit losses
(35,149)
(34,196)
(28,511)
(27,773)
(27,435)
Net Loans
2,601,131
2,545,870
2,518,155
2,300,841
2,036,786
Other securities
28,449
35,383
33,585
18,578
18,511
Premises and equipment, net
60,899
61,895
64,018
30,168
24,151
Goodwill and other intangibles
135,406
135,808
136,454
113,206
84,021
Bank owned life insurance
53,787
53,796
53,543
53,291
47,118
Other assets
70,971
66,068
68,962
75,677
57,850
Total Assets
$ 3,615,980
$ 3,584,558
$ 3,537,830
$ 3,241,719
$ 3,039,099
Liabilities
Total deposits
$ 2,942,774
$ 2,843,516
$ 2,619,984
$ 2,708,253
$ 2,455,502
Federal Home Loan Bank advances - short term
142,000
212,000
393,700
55,000
-
Federal Home Loan Bank advances - long term
2,859
3,361
3,578
6,723
75,000
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
6,788
15,631
25,143
20,155
17,479
Subordinated debentures
103,880
103,841
103,799
103,778
103,737
Other borrowings
12,568
13,938
15,516
-
-
Securities purchased payable
-
-
1,338
2,611
15,025
Tax refunds in process
7,208
5,752
278
2,709
39,448
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
48,027
38,822
39,658
39,888
30,846
Total liabilities
3,266,104
3,236,861
3,202,994
2,939,117
2,737,037
Shareholders' Equity
Common shares
310,784
310,412
310,182
299,515
278,240
Retained earnings
168,777
161,110
156,493
146,546
137,592
Treasury shares
(73,915)
(73,915)
(73,794)
(73,641)
(67,528)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(55,770)
(49,910)
(58,045)
(69,818)
(46,242)
Total shareholders' equity
349,876
347,697
334,836
302,602
302,062
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 3,615,980
$ 3,584,558
$ 3,537,830
$ 3,241,719
$ 3,039,099
Quarterly Average Balances
Assets:
Earning assets
$ 3,258,738
$ 3,211,902
$ 3,099,501
$ 3,002,256
$ 2,866,362
Securities
658,515
655,987
630,127
622,924
556,352
Loans
2,593,286
2,548,518
2,458,980
2,289,588
2,033,378
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Total deposits
$ 2,817,712
$ 2,654,356
$ 2,649,755
$ 2,719,014
$ 2,524,971
Interest-bearing deposits
$ 1,912,955
1,692,470
1,710,019
1,738,015
1,630,084
Other interest-bearing liabilities
375,608
515,122
407,710
155,077
200,005
Total shareholders' equity
347,647
341,159
299,509
305,134
313,272
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Income statement
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
Total interest and dividend income
$ 43,335
$ 41,539
$ 37,990
$ 32,533
$ 26,064
Total interest expense
11,996
8,938
5,425
2,094
1,796
Net interest income
31,339
32,601
32,565
30,439
24,268
Provision for loan losses
861
620
752
300
400
Noninterest income
9,149
11,068
10,064
5,734
5,635
Noninterest expense
27,913
27,633
27,301
22,555
20,379
Income before taxes
11,714
15,416
14,576
13,318
9,124
Income tax expense
1,680
2,528
2,428
2,206
1,423
Net income
$ 10,034
$ 12,888
$ 12,148
$ 11,112
$ 7,701
Per share data
Earnings per common share
Basic
Net income
$ 10,034
$ 12,888
$ 12,148
$ 11,112
$ 7,701
Less allocation of earnings and
dividends to participating securities
374
453
432
52
39
Net income available to common
shareholders - basic
$ 9,660
$ 12,435
$ 11,716
$ 11,060
$ 7,662
Weighted average common shares outstanding
15,775,812
15,732,092
15,717,439
15,394,898
14,615,154
Less average participating securities
588,715
552,882
559,596
71,604
74,286
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
used to calculate basic earnings per share
15,187,097
15,179,210
15,157,843
15,323,294
14,540,868
Earnings per common share
Basic
$ 0.64
$ 0.82
$ 0.77
$ 0.72
$ 0.53
Diluted
0.64
0.82
0.77
0.72
0.53
Common shares dividend paid
$ 2,367
$ 2,201
$ 2,202
$ 2,042
$ 2,091
Dividends paid per common share
0.15
0.14
0.14
0.14
0.14
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Asset quality
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
Allowance for credit losses:
Beginning of period
$ 34,196
$ 28,511
$ 27,773
$ 27,435
$ 27,033
CECL adoption adjustments
-
5,193
-
-
-
Charge-offs
(14)
(175)
(58)
(74)
(60)
Recoveries
106
47
44
112
62
Provision
861
620
752
300
400
End of period
$ 35,149
$ 34,196
$ 28,511
$ 27,773
$ 27,435
Allowance for unfunded commitments:
Beginning of period
$ 3,587
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
CECL adoption adjustments
-
3,386
-
-
-
Charge-offs
-
-
-
-
-
Recoveries
-
-
-
-
-
Provision
264
201
-
-
-
End of period
$ 3,851
$ 3,587
$ -
$ -
$ -
Ratios
Allowance to total loans
1.33 %
1.33 %
1.12 %
1.19 %
1.33 %
Allowance to nonperforming assets
327.05 %
345.91 %
261.45 %
476.24 %
572.78 %
Allowance to nonperforming loans
327.05 %
345.82 %
261.45 %
476.24 %
572.78 %
Nonperforming assets
Nonperforming loans
$ 10,747
$ 9,860
$ 10,905
$ 5,832
$ 4,790
Other real estate owned
-
26
-
-
-
Total nonperforming assets
$ 10,747
$ 9,886
$ 10,905
$ 5,832
$ 4,790
Capital and liquidity
Tier 1 leverage ratio
8.86 %
8.63 %
8.92 %
9.32 %
9.87 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
10.93 %
10.80 %
10.78 %
11.62 %
13.63 %
Total risk-based capital ratio
14.83 %
14.73 %
14.52 %
15.62 %
18.24 %
Tangible common equity ratio (1)
6.16 %
6.14 %
5.83 %
6.05 %
7.38 %
(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this press release.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
Tangible Common Equity
Total Shareholder's Equity - GAAP
$ 349,876
$ 347,697
$ 334,835
$ 302,602
$ 302,062
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
135,406
135,808
136,454
113,206
84,021
Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)
$ 214,470
$ 211,889
$ 198,381
$ 189,396
$ 218,041
Total Shares Outstanding
15,780,227
15,732,092
15,728,234
15,235,545
14,537,433
Tangible book value per share
$ 13.59
$ 13.47
$ 12.61
$ 12.43
$ 15.00
Tangible Assets
Total Assets - GAAP
$ 3,615,980
$ 3,587,118
$ 3,537,830
$ 3,241,719
$ 3,039,099
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
135,406
135,808
136,454
113,206
84,021
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)
$ 3,480,574
$ 3,451,310
$ 3,401,376
$ 3,128,513
$ 2,955,078
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
6.16 %
6.14 %
5.83 %
6.05 %
7.38 %
