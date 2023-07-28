Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

SANDUSKY, Ohio, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) ("Civista") announced its unaudited financial results for the three and six month periods ending June 30, 2023.

Second quarter and year-to-date 2023 highlights:

Net income of $10.0 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $7.7 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022.

Net income of $22.9 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, compared to $16.2 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Low cost of deposits of 107 basis points and total funding costs of 151 basis points for the quarter.

Based on the June 30, 2023 market close share price of $17.40, the $0.15 second quarter dividend is equivalent to an annualized yield of 3.45% and a dividend payout ratio of 23.44%.

"Our second quarter earnings were impacted by increased rate pressure on deposits and our decision to hold more of our newly originated leases on the balance sheet. Despite this, we continue to post strong profits and our earnings per share has increased 32 percent when compared to the same period a year ago", said Dennis G. Shaffer, CEO and President of Civista.

Results of Operations:

For the three-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

Net interest income increased $7.1 million, or 29.1%, for the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period of 2022. Interest income increased $17.3 million while interest expense increased $10.2 million . Both increases were driven by both increases in rates and increases in volumes.

Net interest margin increased 43 basis points to 3.86% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 3.43% for the same period a year ago.

The increase in interest income was primarily due to a 164 basis point increase in asset yield, which led to $10.4 million of the increase in interest income. Additionally, a $392.4 million increase in average earning assets led to $6.9 million of the increase in interest income. The increase in volume can be attributed to both organic growth and to the acquisitions during 2022 of Comunibanc Corp ("Comunibanc") and Vision Financial group ("VFG").

Interest expense increased $10.2 million, or 567.9%, for the second quarter of 2023, compared to the same period last year. The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 171 basis points, while average interest-bearing liabilities increased $458.5 million . The increase in interest-bearing liabilities was primarily in brokered time deposits and short-term borrowings to fund growth. This shift in the funding mix, as well as rising rates, is driving the increase in the funding rate. Interest-bearing deposit costs have increased 140 basis points compared to a year ago.

Average Balance Analysis (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)

















Three Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/ Assets: balance Interest rate *

balance Interest rate * Interest-earning assets:













Loans ** $ 2,593,286 $ 37,978 5.87 %

$ 2,033,378 $ 21,851 4.31 % Taxable securities *** 370,002 2,984 2.93 %

297,256 1,775 2.23 % Non-taxable securities *** 288,513 2,319 3.79 %

259,096 1,882 3.52 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 6,937 54 3.12 %

276,632 556 0.81 % Total interest-earning assets *** $ 3,258,738 $ 43,335 5.31 %

$ 2,866,362 $ 26,064 3.67 % Noninterest-earning assets:













Cash and due from financial institutions 47,560





44,538



Premises and equipment, net 61,220





22,264



Accrued interest receivable 11,191





7,993



Intangible assets 135,669





84,167



Bank owned life insurance 53,878





46,966



Other assets 60,253





46,608



Less allowance for loan losses (34,668)





(27,174)



Total Assets $ 3,593,841





$ 3,091,724



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:













Interest-bearing liabilities:













Demand and savings $ 1,364,648 $ 1,546 0.45 %

$ 1,401,351 $ 247 0.07 % Time 548,307 5,988 4.38 %

228,733 463 0.81 % Short-term FHLB borrowings 242,395 3,113 5.15 %

75,000 193 1.03 % Long-term FHLB borrowings 3,107 17 2.19 %

- - 0.00 % Other borrowings 13,018 132 4.07 %

- - 0.00 % Subordinated debentures 103,854 1,198 4.62 %

103,714 890 3.44 % Repurchase agreements 13,234 2 0.06 %

21,291 3 0.06 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,288,563 $ 11,996 2.10 %

$ 1,830,089 $ 1,796 0.39 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 904,757





894,887



Other liabilities 52,874





53,476



Shareholders' equity 347,647





313,272



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,593,841





$ 3,091,724



















Net interest income and interest rate spread $ 31,339 3.22 %



$ 24,268 3.28 %















Net interest margin ***



3.86 %





3.43 %















* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $617 thousand and $501 thousand for the periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.















** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans















*** - Average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and nontaxable securities by unrealized losses of $60.4 million and $34.3 million, respectively. These adjustments were also made when calculating the yield on earning assets and the margin.

For the six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

Net interest income increased $16.7 million, or 35.5%, compared to the same period in 2022.

Interest income increased $34.1 million, or 67.3%, for the six months of 2023. Average earning assets increased $394.8 million, resulting in an increase in interest income of $14.2 million . Average yields increased 162 basis points, resulting in an increase in interest income of $19.9 million . The increase in volume can be attributed to both organic growth and to the acquisitions during 2022 of Comunibanc and VFG.

Interest expense increased $17.4 million, or 493.0%, for the six months of 2023 compared to the same period of 2022. Average rates increased 149 basis points compared to 2022, resulting in $8.9 million of the increase in interest expense. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $419.1 million, resulting in $8.5 million of the increase in interest expense.

Net interest margin increased 59 basis points to 3.99% for the six months of 2023, compared to 3.40% for the same period a year ago.

Average Balance Analysis (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)

















Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/ Assets: balance Interest rate *

balance Interest rate * Interest-earning assets:













Loans ** $ 2,571,020 $ 74,376 5.83 %

$ 2,020,254 $ 42,889 4.28 % Taxable securities *** 372,413 5,818 2.85 %

305,827 3,495 2.21 % Non-taxable securities *** 284,845 4,581 3.80 %

259,976 3,671 3.59 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 7,166 99 2.79 %

254,562 675 0.53 % Total interest-earning assets *** $ 3,235,444 $ 84,874 5.27 %

$ 2,840,619 $ 50,730 3.65 % Noninterest-earning assets:













Cash and due from financial institutions 44,584





133,452



Premises and equipment, net 62,002





22,292



Accrued interest receivable 10,924





7,577



Intangible assets 135,625





84,270



Bank owned life insurance 53,754





46,847



Other assets 60,478





41,838



Less allowance for loan losses (32,555)





(26,976)



Total Assets $ 3,570,256





$ 3,149,919



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:













Interest-bearing liabilities:













Demand and savings $ 1,374,305 $ 2,629 0.39 %

$ 1,392,411 $ 481 0.07 % Time 429,016 8,137 3.82 %

234,640 934 0.80 % Short-term FHLB borrowings 306,952 7,370 4.84 %

178 - 0.00 % Long-term FHLB borrowings 3,274 37 2.28 %

75,000 383 1.03 % Other borrowings 13,918 390 5.66 %

- - 0.00 % Subordinated debentures 103,834 2,367 4.60 %

103,713 1,726 3.36 % Repurchase agreements 17,008 4 0.05 %

23,249 6 0.05 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,248,307 $ 20,934 1.88 %

$ 1,829,191 $ 3,530 0.39 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 926,929





914,163



Other liabilities 50,599





76,372



Shareholders' equity 344,421





330,193



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,570,256





$ 3,149,919



















Net interest income and interest rate spread $ 63,940 3.39 %



$ 47,200 3.26 %















Net interest margin ***



3.99 %





3.40 %















* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $1.2 million and $977 thousand for the periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.















** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans















*** - 2023 and 2022 average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and nontaxable securities by unrealized losses of $61.8 million and $13.4 million, respectively. These adjustments were also made when calculating the yield on earning assets and the margin.

Provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2023 was $861 thousand compared to $400 thousand for the second quarter of 2022, primarily related to loan and lease growth.

On January 1, 2023, Civista adopted CECL, which resulted in an adjustment to the reserve of approximately $4.3 million . For the six months ended June 30, 2023, provision for credit losses was $1.5 million, compared to $700 thousand for the same period of 2022. The reserve ratio increased to 1.33% as of June 30, 2023 from 1.12% at December 31, 2022 .

The adoption of CECL also resulted in an additional $3.4 million reserve for unfunded commitments, which is reflected as a liability in the consolidated financial statements. Provision for unfunded commitments for the second quarter of 2023 was $264 thousand and $465 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2023. There was no provision for unfunded commitments during the first six months of 2022.

For the second quarter of 2023, noninterest income totaled $9.1 million, an increase of $3.5 million, or 62.4%, compared to the prior year's second quarter.

Noninterest income













(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Three months ended June 30,

2023

2022

$ change

% change Service charges $ 1,831

$ 1,540

$ 291

18.9 % Net gain on sale of securities -

6

(6)

-100.0 % Net gain/(loss) on equity securities (170)

39

(209)

-535.9 % Net gain on sale of loans 615

573

42

7.3 % ATM/Interchange fees 1,450

1,355

95

7.0 % Wealth management fees 1,180

1,228

(48)

-3.9 % Lease revenue and residual income 2,201

-

2,201

0.0 % Bank owned life insurance 311

233

78

33.5 % Tax refund processing fees 475

475

-

0.0 % Other 1,256

186

1,070

575.3 % Total noninterest income $ 9,149

$ 5,635

$ 3,514

62.4 %

















Service charges increased due to a $169 thousand, split between increases on personal and business deposit accounts. Overdraft fees also increased by $122 thousand .

Net gain/loss on equity securities change was the result of a market valuation adjustment.

Lease revenue and residual income increased $2.2 million due to the acquisition of VFG during 2022.

Other income increased as result of a $553 thousand increase related to the timing of claims at our risk management subsidiary, $354 thousand of interim rent at VFG, and $116 thousand increase in swap fee income.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, noninterest income totaled $20.2 million, a decrease of $6.9 million, or 52.3%, compared to the same period in the prior year.

Noninterest income













(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Six months ended June 30,

2023

2022

$ change

% change Service charges $ 3,604

$ 3,119

$ 485

15.5 % Net gain on sale of securities -

6

(6)

-100.0 % Net gain/(loss) on equity securities (238)

89

(327)

-367.4 % Net gain on sale of loans 1,246

1,509

(263)

-17.4 % ATM/Interchange fees 2,803

2,596

207

8.0 % Wealth management fees 2,373

2,505

(132)

-5.3 % Lease revenue and residual income 4,247

-

4,247

0.0 % Bank owned life insurance 564

477

87

18.2 % Tax refund processing fees 2,375

2,375

-

0.0 % Other 3,243

602

2,641

438.7 % Total noninterest income $ 20,217

$ 13,278

$ 6,939

52.3 %

Service charges increased due to a $273 thousand, split between increases on personal and business deposit accounts. Overdraft fees also increased by $212 thousand .

Net gain/loss on equity securities change was the result of a market valuation adjustment.

Net gain on sale of loans decreased primarily due to a decrease in volume of loans sold.

Lease revenue and residual income increased $4.20 million due to the acquisition of VFG during 2022.

Other income increased as result of a $1.5 million fee collected associated with the renewal of the company's contract with MasterCard. Other income also increased as result of a $361 thousand increase related to the timing of claims at our risk management subsidiary, $581 thousand in interim rent at VFG, and $177 thousand increase in swap fee income.

For the second quarter of 2023, noninterest expense totaled $27.9 million, an increase of $7.5 million, or 37.0%, compared to the prior year's second quarter.

Noninterest expense













(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Three months ended June 30,

2023

2022

$ change

% change Compensation expense $ 14,978

$ 11,947

$ 3,031

25.4 % Net occupancy and equipment 4,135

1,588

2,547

160.4 % Contracted data processing 559

433

126

29.1 % Taxes and assessments 1,183

823

360

43.7 % Professional services 1,239

1,209

30

2.5 % Amortization of intangible assets 399

217

182

83.9 % ATM/Interchange expense 615

542

73

13.5 % Marketing 540

380

160

42.1 % Software maintenance expense 1,059

790

269

34.1 % Other 3,206

2,450

756

30.9 % Total noninterest expense $ 27,913

$ 20,379

$ 7,534

37.0 %

Compensation expense increased primarily due to $2.3 million of salaries related to the acquisition of Comunibanc and VFG. The quarter-to-date average full time equivalent (FTE) employees were 532 at June 30, 2023, an increase of 80 FTEs over the same period in 2022. Annual merit increases, employee insurance and other payroll related expenses also increased.

The increase in occupancy and equipment expense is primarily due to a $2.0 million increase in equipment depreciation related to the acquisition of VFG. Additionally, equipment expense increased related to the acquisition of Comunibanc.

Contracted data processing fees increased due to an increase in monthly process fees.

Taxes and assessments increased due to an increase in the FDIC assessment rate charged.

The increase in amortization expense is due to $188 thousand related to the core deposit intangible associated with the acquisition of Comunibanc.

Marketing expense increased due to a general increase in marketing and increase marketing efforts in newly acquired markets related to the Comunibanc and VFG acquisitions.

The increase in software maintenance expense is due to both increases in software maintenance contracts as well as the implementation of the new digital banking platform.

The increase in other operating expense is primarily due to a $264 thousand provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments. Travel & entertainment, donations, bad check loss and education & training all increased as well.

The efficiency ratio was 67.9% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to 67.0% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due to an increase in noninterest expense, partially offset by an increase in net interest income.

Civista's effective income tax rate for the second quarter 2023 was 14.3% compared to 15.6% in 2022.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, noninterest expense totaled $55.5 million, an increase of $14.9 million, or 36.7%, compared to the same period in the prior year.

Noninterest expense













(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Six months ended June 30,

2023

2022

$ change

% change Compensation expense $ 30,083

$ 24,170

$ 5,913

24.5 % Net occupancy and equipment 8,255

3,233

5,022

155.3 % Contracted data processing 1,079

1,053

26

2.5 % Taxes and assessments 1,957

1,617

340

21.0 % Professional services 2,794

2,258

536

23.7 % Amortization of intangible assets 797

434

363

83.6 % ATM/Interchange expense 1,195

1,055

140

13.3 % Marketing 1,045

697

348

49.9 % Software maintenance expense 1,937

1,498

439

29.3 % Other 6,404

4,622

1,782

38.6 % Total noninterest expense $ 55,546

$ 40,637

$ 14,909

36.7 %

Compensation expense increased primarily due to $4.4 million of salaries related to the acquisition of Comunibanc and VFG. The year-to-date average full time equivalent (FTE) employees were 532 at June 30, 2023, an increase of 84 FTEs over the same period in 2022. Employee insurance and other payroll related expenses also increased.

The increase in occupancy and equipment expense is primarily due to a $4.1 million increase in equipment depreciation related to the acquisition of VFG. Additionally, Equipment expense increased related to the acquisition of Comunibanc.

Professional services primarily increased due to advisory fees for the company's MasterCard contract of $400 thousand . Recruiter fees also increased $169 thousand .

The increase in amortization expense is due to $377 thousand related to the core deposit intangible associated with the acquisition of Comunibanc.

Marketing expense increased due to a general increase in marketing and increase marketing efforts in newly acquired markets related to the Comunibanc and VFG acquisitions.

The increase in software maintenance expense is due to both increases in software maintenance contracts as well as the implementation of the new digital banking platform.

The increase in other operating expense is primarily due to a $465 thousand provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments. Business promotion, travel & entertainment, donations, bad check loss and education & training all increased as well.

The efficiency ratio was 65.1% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to 66.1% for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due to an increase in noninterest expense, partially offset by an increase in net interest income.

Civista's effective income tax rate was 15.5% for the six months of both 2023 and 2022.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $78.2 million, or 2.2%, from December 31, 2022 to June 30, 2023, primarily due to growth in the loan portfolio.

End of period loan and lease balances











(unaudited - dollars in thousands)















June 30,

December 31,









2023

2022

$ Change

% Change Commercial and Agriculture $ 292,091

$ 278,595

$ 13,496

4.8 % Commercial Real Estate:













Owner Occupied 367,797

371,147

(3,350)

-0.9 % Non-owner Occupied 1,063,263

1,018,736

44,527

4.4 % Residential Real Estate 589,066

552,781

36,285

6.6 % Real Estate Construction 234,261

243,127

(8,866)

-3.6 % Farm Real Estate 24,123

24,708

(585)

-2.4 % Lease financing receivable 46,553

36,797

9,756

26.5 % Consumer and Other 19,126

20,775

(1,649)

-7.9 % Total Loans $ 2,636,280

$ 2,546,666

$ 89,614

3.5 %

Loan and lease balances increased $89.6 million, or 3.5% since December 31, 2022. Commercial revolving lines of credit balances continue to be less than forty percent advanced. Commercial growth is attributable to increased leasing production. Commercial Real Estate continued to grow due to consistent demand in the Non-owner Occupied category, especially in the multi-family area in the major Ohio metropolitan areas. Real Estate Construction diminished slightly with the caveat that undrawn construction availability continues to be near all-time highs. Residential Real Estate has grown with new production in our Community Reinvestment Act ("CRA") product, more home construction loans, and more ARM products in this higher rate environment.

Deposits

Total deposits increased $322.8 million, or 12.3%, from December 31, 2022 to June 30, 2023.

End of period deposit balances













(unaudited - dollars in thousands)















June 30,

December 31,









2023

2022

$ Change

% Change Noninterest-bearing demand $ 1,002,461

$ 896,333

$ 106,128

11.8 % Interest-bearing demand 503,726

527,879

(24,153)

-4.6 % Savings and money market 854,231

876,427

(22,196)

-2.5 % Time deposits 582,356

319,345

263,011

82.4 % Total Deposits $ 2,942,774

$ 2,619,984

$ 322,790

12.3 %

The increase in noninterest-bearing demand of $106.1 million was primarily due to a $179.3 million increase in balances related to the tax refund processing program, which is a seasonal increase. This seasonal increase was partially offset by a $59.9 million decrease in noninterest-bearing business accounts and $26.4 million noninterest-bearing personal accounts. The $24.1 million decrease in interest-bearing demand deposits was spread across personal, business, and public fund accounts. The decrease in savings and money market was primarily due to a $39.7 million decrease in statement savings, a $26.4 million decrease in personal money markets, partially offset by a $40.0 million increase in brokered money market accounts. The increase in time certificates was primarily due to a $202.5 million increase in brokered time deposits. Jumbo time certificates also increased $44.2 million .

FHLB overnight advances totaled $142.0 million on June 30, 2023, down from $393.7 million on December 31, 2022. FHLB term advances totaled $2.9 million on June 30, 2023, down from $3.6 million on December 31, 2022 .

Stock Repurchase Program

So far in 2023, Civista has not repurchased any shares, leaving the entire $13.5 million of the current repurchase authorization remaining. The current repurchase plan will expire in May 2024. In January, Civista liquidated 5,620 shares held by employees, at $21.52 per share, to satisfy tax obligations stemming from vesting of restricted shares.

Shareholders' Equity

Total shareholders' equity increased $15.0 million from December 31, 2022 to June 30, 2023, primarily due to a $12.3 million increase in retained earnings and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $2.3 million .

Asset Quality

Civista recorded net losses of $36 thousand for the six months of 2023 compared to net recoveries of $94 thousand for the same period of 2022. The allowance for credit losses to loans ratio was 1.33% at June 30, 2023 and 1.12% at December 31, 2022 .

Allowance for Credit Losses





(dollars in thousands)







June 30,

June 30,

2023

2022 Beginning of period $ 28,511

$ 26,641 CECL adoption adjustments 5,193

- Charge-offs (189)

(90) Recoveries 153

184 Provision 1,481

700 End of period $ 35,149

$ 27,435





Allowance for Unfunded Commitments



(dollars in thousands)







June 30,

June 30,

2023

2022 Beginning of period $ -

$ - CECL adoption adjustments 3,386



Charge-offs -

- Recoveries -

- Provision 465

- End of period $ 3,851

$ -

Non-performing assets at June 30, 2023 were $10.7 million, a 1.4% decrease from December 31, 2022 . The non-performing assets to assets ratio was 0.30% at June 30, 2023 and 0.31% at December 31, 2022. The allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans increased from 261.45% at December 31, 2022 to 327.05% at June 30, 2023 .

Non-performing Assets





(dollars in thousands) June 30,

December 31,

2023

2022 Non-accrual loans $ 7,972

$ 7,890 Restructured loans 2,775

3,015 Total non-performing loans 10,747

10,905 Other Real Estate Owned -

- Total non-performing assets $ 10,747

$ 10,905

Civista Bancshares, Inc., is a $3.6 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Its primary subsidiary, Civista Bank, was founded in 1884 and provides full-service banking, commercial lending, mortgage, and wealth management services. Today, Civista Bank operates 43 locations across Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky. Civista Bank also offers commercial equipment leasing services for businesses nationwide through its subsidiary, Vision Financial Group, Inc., centered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Civista Bancshares' common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB". Learn more at www.civb.com.

Civista Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Consolidated Condensed Statement of Income

















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022















Interest income $ 43,335

$ 26,064

$ 84,874

$ 50,730 Interest expense 11,996

1,796

20,934

3,530 Net interest income 31,339

24,268

63,940

47,200 Provision for credit losses 861

400

1,481

700 Net interest income after provision 30,478

23,868

62,459

46,500 Noninterest income 9,149

5,635

20,217

13,278 Noninterest expense 27,913

20,379

55,546

40,637 Income before taxes 11,714

9,124

27,130

19,141 Income tax expense 1,680

1,423

4,208

2,974 Net income 10,034

7,701

22,922

16,167















Dividends paid per common share $ 0.15

$ 0.14

$ 0.29

$ 0.28















Earnings per common share













Basic













Net income $ 10,034

$ 7,701

$ 22,922

$ 16,167 Less allocation of earnings and













dividends to participating securities 374

39

831

71 Net income available to common













shareholders - basic $ 9,660

$ 7,662

$ 22,091

$ 16,096 Weighted average common shares outstanding 15,775,812

14,615,154

15,754,072

14,761,363 Less average participating securities 588,715

74,286

570,897

65,146 Weighted average number of shares outstanding











used to calculate basic earnings per share 15,187,097

14,540,868

15,183,175

14,696,217















Earnings per common share













Basic $ 0.64

$ 0.53

$ 1.45

$ 1.10 Diluted 0.64

0.53

1.45

1.10















Selected financial ratios:













Return on average assets 1.12 %

1.00 %

1.29 %

1.04 % Return on average equity 11.58 %

9.86 %

13.42 %

9.87 % Dividend payout ratio 23.58 %

26.57 %

19.93 %

25.57 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.86 %

3.43 %

3.99 %

3.40 %

Selected Balance Sheet Items (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)









June 30,

December 31,

2023

2022

(unaudited)

(unaudited)







Cash and due from financial institutions $ 41,354

$ 43,361 Investment in time deposits 1,719

1,477 Investment securities 619,250

617,592 Loans held for sale 3,014

683 Loans 2,636,280

2,546,666 Less: allowance for credit losses (35,149)

(28,511) Net loans 2,601,131

2,518,155 Other securities 28,449

33,585 Premises and equipment, net 60,899

64,018 Goodwill and other intangibles 135,406

133,528 Bank owned life insurance 53,787

53,543 Other assets 70,971

71,888 Total assets $ 3,615,980

$ 3,537,830







Total deposits $ 2,942,774

$ 2,619,984 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - short term 142,000

393,700 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - long term 2,859

3,578 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 6,788

25,143 Subordinated debentures 103,880

103,799 Other borrowings 12,568

15,516 Securities purchased payable -

1,338 Tax refunds in process 7,208

278 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 48,027

39,658 Total shareholders' equity 349,876

334,836 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,615,980

$ 3,537,830







Shares outstanding at period end 15,780,227

15,728,234







Book value per share $ 22.17

$ 21.29 Equity to asset ratio 9.68 %

9.46 %







Selected asset quality ratios:





Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.33 %

1.12 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.30 %

0.31 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 327.05 %

261.45 %







Non-performing asset analysis





Nonaccrual loans $ 7,972

$ 7,890 Restructured loans 2,775

3,015 Other real estate owned -

- Total $ 10,747

$ 10,905









Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)





















June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30, End of Period Balances 2023

2023

2022

2022

2022



















Assets

















Cash and due from banks $ 41,354

$ 52,723

$ 43,361

$ 40,914

$ 233,281 Investment in time deposits 1,719

1,721

1,477

1,479

1,236 Investment securities 619,250

629,829

617,592

604,074

531,978 Loans held for sale 3,014

1,465

683

3,491

4,167 Loans 2,636,280

2,580,066

2,546,666

2,328,614

2,064,221 Allowance for credit losses (35,149)

(34,196)

(28,511)

(27,773)

(27,435) Net Loans 2,601,131

2,545,870

2,518,155

2,300,841

2,036,786 Other securities 28,449

35,383

33,585

18,578

18,511 Premises and equipment, net 60,899

61,895

64,018

30,168

24,151 Goodwill and other intangibles 135,406

135,808

136,454

113,206

84,021 Bank owned life insurance 53,787

53,796

53,543

53,291

47,118 Other assets 70,971

66,068

68,962

75,677

57,850 Total Assets $ 3,615,980

$ 3,584,558

$ 3,537,830

$ 3,241,719

$ 3,039,099



















Liabilities

















Total deposits $ 2,942,774

$ 2,843,516

$ 2,619,984

$ 2,708,253

$ 2,455,502 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - short term 142,000

212,000

393,700

55,000

- Federal Home Loan Bank advances - long term 2,859

3,361

3,578

6,723

75,000 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 6,788

15,631

25,143

20,155

17,479 Subordinated debentures 103,880

103,841

103,799

103,778

103,737 Other borrowings 12,568

13,938

15,516

-

- Securities purchased payable -

-

1,338

2,611

15,025 Tax refunds in process 7,208

5,752

278

2,709

39,448 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 48,027

38,822

39,658

39,888

30,846 Total liabilities 3,266,104

3,236,861

3,202,994

2,939,117

2,737,037



















Shareholders' Equity

















Common shares 310,784

310,412

310,182

299,515

278,240 Retained earnings 168,777

161,110

156,493

146,546

137,592 Treasury shares (73,915)

(73,915)

(73,794)

(73,641)

(67,528) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (55,770)

(49,910)

(58,045)

(69,818)

(46,242) Total shareholders' equity 349,876

347,697

334,836

302,602

302,062



















Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,615,980

$ 3,584,558

$ 3,537,830

$ 3,241,719

$ 3,039,099



















Quarterly Average Balances

















Assets:

















Earning assets $ 3,258,738

$ 3,211,902

$ 3,099,501

$ 3,002,256

$ 2,866,362 Securities 658,515

655,987

630,127

622,924

556,352 Loans 2,593,286

2,548,518

2,458,980

2,289,588

2,033,378 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

















Total deposits $ 2,817,712

$ 2,654,356

$ 2,649,755

$ 2,719,014

$ 2,524,971 Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,912,955

1,692,470

1,710,019

1,738,015

1,630,084 Other interest-bearing liabilities 375,608

515,122

407,710

155,077

200,005 Total shareholders' equity 347,647

341,159

299,509

305,134

313,272

Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)





















Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30, Income statement 2023

2023

2022

2022

2022



















Total interest and dividend income $ 43,335

$ 41,539

$ 37,990

$ 32,533

$ 26,064 Total interest expense 11,996

8,938

5,425

2,094

1,796 Net interest income 31,339

32,601

32,565

30,439

24,268 Provision for loan losses 861

620

752

300

400 Noninterest income 9,149

11,068

10,064

5,734

5,635 Noninterest expense 27,913

27,633

27,301

22,555

20,379 Income before taxes 11,714

15,416

14,576

13,318

9,124 Income tax expense 1,680

2,528

2,428

2,206

1,423 Net income $ 10,034

$ 12,888

$ 12,148

$ 11,112

$ 7,701



















Per share data





































Earnings per common share

















Basic

















Net income $ 10,034

$ 12,888

$ 12,148

$ 11,112

$ 7,701 Less allocation of earnings and

















dividends to participating securities 374

453

432

52

39 Net income available to common

















shareholders - basic $ 9,660

$ 12,435

$ 11,716

$ 11,060

$ 7,662



















Weighted average common shares outstanding 15,775,812

15,732,092

15,717,439

15,394,898

14,615,154 Less average participating securities 588,715

552,882

559,596

71,604

74,286 Weighted average number of shares outstanding

















used to calculate basic earnings per share 15,187,097

15,179,210

15,157,843

15,323,294

14,540,868



















Earnings per common share

















Basic $ 0.64

$ 0.82

$ 0.77

$ 0.72

$ 0.53 Diluted 0.64

0.82

0.77

0.72

0.53



















Common shares dividend paid $ 2,367

$ 2,201

$ 2,202

$ 2,042

$ 2,091



















Dividends paid per common share 0.15

0.14

0.14

0.14

0.14

Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)





















Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30, Asset quality 2023

2023

2022

2022

2022



















Allowance for credit losses:

















Beginning of period $ 34,196

$ 28,511

$ 27,773

$ 27,435

$ 27,033 CECL adoption adjustments -

5,193

-

-

- Charge-offs (14)

(175)

(58)

(74)

(60) Recoveries 106

47

44

112

62 Provision 861

620

752

300

400 End of period $ 35,149

$ 34,196

$ 28,511

$ 27,773

$ 27,435



















Allowance for unfunded commitments:

















Beginning of period $ 3,587

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ - CECL adoption adjustments -

3,386

-

-

- Charge-offs -

-

-

-

- Recoveries -

-

-

-

- Provision 264

201

-

-

- End of period $ 3,851

$ 3,587

$ -

$ -

$ -



















Ratios

















Allowance to total loans 1.33 %

1.33 %

1.12 %

1.19 %

1.33 % Allowance to nonperforming assets 327.05 %

345.91 %

261.45 %

476.24 %

572.78 % Allowance to nonperforming loans 327.05 %

345.82 %

261.45 %

476.24 %

572.78 %



















Nonperforming assets

















Nonperforming loans $ 10,747

$ 9,860

$ 10,905

$ 5,832

$ 4,790 Other real estate owned -

26

-

-

- Total nonperforming assets $ 10,747

$ 9,886

$ 10,905

$ 5,832

$ 4,790



















Capital and liquidity

















Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.86 %

8.63 %

8.92 %

9.32 %

9.87 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.93 %

10.80 %

10.78 %

11.62 %

13.63 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.83 %

14.73 %

14.52 %

15.62 %

18.24 % Tangible common equity ratio (1) 6.16 %

6.14 %

5.83 %

6.05 %

7.38 %



















(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this press release.







Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)





















Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022



















Tangible Common Equity

















Total Shareholder's Equity - GAAP $ 349,876

$ 347,697

$ 334,835

$ 302,602

$ 302,062 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets 135,406

135,808

136,454

113,206

84,021 Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 214,470

$ 211,889

$ 198,381

$ 189,396

$ 218,041



















Total Shares Outstanding 15,780,227

15,732,092

15,728,234

15,235,545

14,537,433



















Tangible book value per share $ 13.59

$ 13.47

$ 12.61

$ 12.43

$ 15.00



















Tangible Assets

















Total Assets - GAAP $ 3,615,980

$ 3,587,118

$ 3,537,830

$ 3,241,719

$ 3,039,099 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets 135,406

135,808

136,454

113,206

84,021 Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) $ 3,480,574

$ 3,451,310

$ 3,401,376

$ 3,128,513

$ 2,955,078



















Tangible common equity to tangible assets 6.16 %

6.14 %

5.83 %

6.05 %

7.38 %

