Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

SANDUSKY, Ohio, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) ("Civista") announced its unaudited financial results for the three and six month periods ending June 30, 2023.

Second quarter and year-to-date 2023 highlights:

  • Net income of $10.0 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $7.7 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022.
  • Net income of $22.9 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, compared to $16.2 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
  • Low cost of deposits of 107 basis points and total funding costs of 151 basis points for the quarter.
  • Based on the June 30, 2023 market close share price of $17.40, the $0.15 second quarter dividend is equivalent to an annualized yield of 3.45% and a dividend payout ratio of 23.44%.

"Our second quarter earnings were impacted by increased rate pressure on deposits and our decision to hold more of our newly originated leases on the balance sheet. Despite this, we continue to post strong profits and our earnings per share has increased 32 percent when compared to the same period a year ago", said Dennis G. Shaffer, CEO and President of Civista.

Results of Operations:

For the three-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

Net interest income increased $7.1 million, or 29.1%, for the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period of 2022. Interest income increased $17.3 million while interest expense increased $10.2 million . Both increases were driven by both increases in rates and increases in volumes.

Net interest margin increased 43 basis points to 3.86% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 3.43% for the same period a year ago.

The increase in interest income was primarily due to a 164 basis point increase in asset yield, which led to $10.4 million of the increase in interest income. Additionally, a $392.4 million increase in average earning assets led to $6.9 million of the increase in interest income. The increase in volume can be attributed to both organic growth and to the acquisitions during 2022 of Comunibanc Corp ("Comunibanc") and Vision Financial group ("VFG").

Interest expense increased $10.2 million, or 567.9%, for the second quarter of 2023, compared to the same period last year. The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 171 basis points, while average interest-bearing liabilities increased $458.5 million . The increase in interest-bearing liabilities was primarily in brokered time deposits and short-term borrowings to fund growth. This shift in the funding mix, as well as rising rates, is driving the increase in the funding rate. Interest-bearing deposit costs have increased 140 basis points compared to a year ago.

Average Balance Analysis

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)










Three Months Ended June 30,


2023


2022


Average


Yield/


Average


Yield/

Assets:

balance

Interest

rate *


balance

Interest

rate *

Interest-earning assets:








Loans **

$ 2,593,286

$ 37,978

5.87 %


$ 2,033,378

$ 21,851

4.31 %

Taxable securities ***

370,002

2,984

2.93 %


297,256

1,775

2.23 %

Non-taxable securities ***

288,513

2,319

3.79 %


259,096

1,882

3.52 %

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

6,937

54

3.12 %


276,632

556

0.81 %

Total interest-earning assets ***

$ 3,258,738

$ 43,335

5.31 %


$ 2,866,362

$ 26,064

3.67 %

Noninterest-earning assets:








Cash and due from financial institutions

47,560




44,538



Premises and equipment, net

61,220




22,264



Accrued interest receivable

11,191




7,993



Intangible assets

135,669




84,167



Bank owned life insurance

53,878




46,966



Other assets

60,253




46,608



Less allowance for loan losses

(34,668)




(27,174)



Total Assets

$ 3,593,841




$ 3,091,724











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:








Interest-bearing liabilities:








Demand and savings

$ 1,364,648

$ 1,546

0.45 %


$ 1,401,351

$ 247

0.07 %

Time

548,307

5,988

4.38 %


228,733

463

0.81 %

Short-term FHLB borrowings

242,395

3,113

5.15 %


75,000

193

1.03 %

Long-term FHLB borrowings

3,107

17

2.19 %


-

-

0.00 %

Other borrowings

13,018

132

4.07 %


-

-

0.00 %

Subordinated debentures

103,854

1,198

4.62 %


103,714

890

3.44 %

Repurchase agreements

13,234

2

0.06 %


21,291

3

0.06 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 2,288,563

$ 11,996

2.10 %


$ 1,830,089

$ 1,796

0.39 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits

904,757




894,887



Other liabilities

52,874




53,476



Shareholders' equity

347,647




313,272



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 3,593,841




$ 3,091,724











Net interest income and interest rate spread

$ 31,339

3.22 %



$ 24,268

3.28 %









Net interest margin ***



3.86 %




3.43 %









* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $617 thousand and $501 thousand for the periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.









** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans









*** - Average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and nontaxable securities by unrealized losses of $60.4 million and $34.3 million, respectively. These adjustments were also made when calculating the yield on earning assets and the margin.

For the six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

Net interest income increased $16.7 million, or 35.5%, compared to the same period in 2022.

Interest income increased $34.1 million, or 67.3%, for the six months of 2023. Average earning assets increased $394.8 million, resulting in an increase in interest income of $14.2 million . Average yields increased 162 basis points, resulting in an increase in interest income of $19.9 million . The increase in volume can be attributed to both organic growth and to the acquisitions during 2022 of Comunibanc and VFG.

Interest expense increased $17.4 million, or 493.0%, for the six months of 2023 compared to the same period of 2022. Average rates increased 149 basis points compared to 2022, resulting in $8.9 million of the increase in interest expense. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $419.1 million, resulting in $8.5 million of the increase in interest expense.

Net interest margin increased 59 basis points to 3.99% for the six months of 2023, compared to 3.40% for the same period a year ago.

Average Balance Analysis

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)










Six Months Ended June 30,


2023


2022


Average


Yield/


Average


Yield/

Assets:

balance

Interest

rate *


balance

Interest

rate *

Interest-earning assets:








Loans **

$ 2,571,020

$ 74,376

5.83 %


$ 2,020,254

$ 42,889

4.28 %

Taxable securities ***

372,413

5,818

2.85 %


305,827

3,495

2.21 %

Non-taxable securities ***

284,845

4,581

3.80 %


259,976

3,671

3.59 %

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

7,166

99

2.79 %


254,562

675

0.53 %

Total interest-earning assets ***

$ 3,235,444

$ 84,874

5.27 %


$ 2,840,619

$ 50,730

3.65 %

Noninterest-earning assets:








Cash and due from financial institutions

44,584




133,452



Premises and equipment, net

62,002




22,292



Accrued interest receivable

10,924




7,577



Intangible assets

135,625




84,270



Bank owned life insurance

53,754




46,847



Other assets

60,478




41,838



Less allowance for loan losses

(32,555)




(26,976)



Total Assets

$ 3,570,256




$ 3,149,919











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:








Interest-bearing liabilities:








Demand and savings

$ 1,374,305

$ 2,629

0.39 %


$ 1,392,411

$ 481

0.07 %

Time

429,016

8,137

3.82 %


234,640

934

0.80 %

Short-term FHLB borrowings

306,952

7,370

4.84 %


178

-

0.00 %

Long-term FHLB borrowings

3,274

37

2.28 %


75,000

383

1.03 %

Other borrowings

13,918

390

5.66 %


-

-

0.00 %

Subordinated debentures

103,834

2,367

4.60 %


103,713

1,726

3.36 %

Repurchase agreements

17,008

4

0.05 %


23,249

6

0.05 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 2,248,307

$ 20,934

1.88 %


$ 1,829,191

$ 3,530

0.39 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits

926,929




914,163



Other liabilities

50,599




76,372



Shareholders' equity

344,421




330,193



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 3,570,256




$ 3,149,919











Net interest income and interest rate spread

$ 63,940

3.39 %



$ 47,200

3.26 %









Net interest margin ***



3.99 %




3.40 %









* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $1.2 million and $977 thousand for the periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.









** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans









*** - 2023 and 2022 average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and nontaxable securities by unrealized losses of $61.8 million and $13.4 million, respectively. These adjustments were also made when calculating the yield on earning assets and the margin.

Provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2023 was $861 thousand compared to $400 thousand for the second quarter of 2022, primarily related to loan and lease growth.

On January 1, 2023, Civista adopted CECL, which resulted in an adjustment to the reserve of approximately $4.3 million . For the six months ended June 30, 2023, provision for credit losses was $1.5 million, compared to $700 thousand for the same period of 2022. The reserve ratio increased to 1.33% as of June 30, 2023 from 1.12% at December 31, 2022 .

The adoption of CECL also resulted in an additional $3.4 million reserve for unfunded commitments, which is reflected as a liability in the consolidated financial statements. Provision for unfunded commitments for the second quarter of 2023 was $264 thousand and $465 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2023. There was no provision for unfunded commitments during the first six months of 2022.

For the second quarter of 2023, noninterest income totaled $9.1 million, an increase of $3.5 million, or 62.4%, compared to the prior year's second quarter.

Noninterest income








(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Three months ended June 30,


2023


2022


$ change


% change

Service charges

$ 1,831


$ 1,540


$ 291


18.9 %

Net gain on sale of securities

-


6


(6)


-100.0 %

Net gain/(loss) on equity securities

(170)


39


(209)


-535.9 %

Net gain on sale of loans

615


573


42


7.3 %

ATM/Interchange fees

1,450


1,355


95


7.0 %

Wealth management fees

1,180


1,228


(48)


-3.9 %

Lease revenue and residual income

2,201


-


2,201


0.0 %

Bank owned life insurance

311


233


78


33.5 %

Tax refund processing fees

475


475


-


0.0 %

Other

1,256


186


1,070


575.3 %

Total noninterest income

$ 9,149


$ 5,635


$ 3,514


62.4 %









Service charges increased due to a $169 thousand, split between increases on personal and business deposit accounts. Overdraft fees also increased by $122 thousand .

Net gain/loss on equity securities change was the result of a market valuation adjustment.

Lease revenue and residual income increased $2.2 million due to the acquisition of VFG during 2022.

Other income increased as result of a $553 thousand increase related to the timing of claims at our risk management subsidiary, $354 thousand of interim rent at VFG, and $116 thousand increase in swap fee income.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, noninterest income totaled $20.2 million, a decrease of $6.9 million, or 52.3%, compared to the same period in the prior year.

Noninterest income








(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Six months ended June 30,


2023


2022


$ change


% change

Service charges

$ 3,604


$ 3,119


$ 485


15.5 %

Net gain on sale of securities

-


6


(6)


-100.0 %

Net gain/(loss) on equity securities

(238)


89


(327)


-367.4 %

Net gain on sale of loans

1,246


1,509


(263)


-17.4 %

ATM/Interchange fees

2,803


2,596


207


8.0 %

Wealth management fees

2,373


2,505


(132)


-5.3 %

Lease revenue and residual income

4,247


-


4,247


0.0 %

Bank owned life insurance

564


477


87


18.2 %

Tax refund processing fees

2,375


2,375


-


0.0 %

Other

3,243


602


2,641


438.7 %

Total noninterest income

$ 20,217


$ 13,278


$ 6,939


52.3 %

Service charges increased due to a $273 thousand, split between increases on personal and business deposit accounts. Overdraft fees also increased by $212 thousand .

Net gain/loss on equity securities change was the result of a market valuation adjustment.

Net gain on sale of loans decreased primarily due to a decrease in volume of loans sold.

Lease revenue and residual income increased $4.20 million due to the acquisition of VFG during 2022.

Other income increased as result of a $1.5 million fee collected associated with the renewal of the company's contract with MasterCard. Other income also increased as result of a $361 thousand increase related to the timing of claims at our risk management subsidiary, $581 thousand in interim rent at VFG, and $177 thousand increase in swap fee income.

For the second quarter of 2023, noninterest expense totaled $27.9 million, an increase of $7.5 million, or 37.0%, compared to the prior year's second quarter.

Noninterest expense








(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Three months ended June 30,


2023


2022


$ change


% change

Compensation expense

$ 14,978


$ 11,947


$ 3,031


25.4 %

Net occupancy and equipment

4,135


1,588


2,547


160.4 %

Contracted data processing

559


433


126


29.1 %

Taxes and assessments

1,183


823


360


43.7 %

Professional services

1,239


1,209


30


2.5 %

Amortization of intangible assets

399


217


182


83.9 %

ATM/Interchange expense

615


542


73


13.5 %

Marketing

540


380


160


42.1 %

Software maintenance expense

1,059


790


269


34.1 %

Other

3,206


2,450


756


30.9 %

Total noninterest expense

$ 27,913


$ 20,379


$ 7,534


37.0 %

Compensation expense increased primarily due to $2.3 million of salaries related to the acquisition of Comunibanc and VFG. The quarter-to-date average full time equivalent (FTE) employees were 532 at June 30, 2023, an increase of 80 FTEs over the same period in 2022. Annual merit increases, employee insurance and other payroll related expenses also increased.

The increase in occupancy and equipment expense is primarily due to a $2.0 million increase in equipment depreciation related to the acquisition of VFG. Additionally, equipment expense increased related to the acquisition of Comunibanc.

Contracted data processing fees increased due to an increase in monthly process fees.

Taxes and assessments increased due to an increase in the FDIC assessment rate charged.

The increase in amortization expense is due to $188 thousand related to the core deposit intangible associated with the acquisition of Comunibanc.

Marketing expense increased due to a general increase in marketing and increase marketing efforts in newly acquired markets related to the Comunibanc and VFG acquisitions.

The increase in software maintenance expense is due to both increases in software maintenance contracts as well as the implementation of the new digital banking platform.

The increase in other operating expense is primarily due to a $264 thousand provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments. Travel & entertainment, donations, bad check loss and education & training all increased as well.

The efficiency ratio was 67.9% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to 67.0% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due to an increase in noninterest expense, partially offset by an increase in net interest income.

Civista's effective income tax rate for the second quarter 2023 was 14.3% compared to 15.6% in 2022.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, noninterest expense totaled $55.5 million, an increase of $14.9 million, or 36.7%, compared to the same period in the prior year.

Noninterest expense








(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Six months ended June 30,


2023


2022


$ change


% change

Compensation expense

$ 30,083


$ 24,170


$ 5,913


24.5 %

Net occupancy and equipment

8,255


3,233


5,022


155.3 %

Contracted data processing

1,079


1,053


26


2.5 %

Taxes and assessments

1,957


1,617


340


21.0 %

Professional services

2,794


2,258


536


23.7 %

Amortization of intangible assets

797


434


363


83.6 %

ATM/Interchange expense

1,195


1,055


140


13.3 %

Marketing

1,045


697


348


49.9 %

Software maintenance expense

1,937


1,498


439


29.3 %

Other

6,404


4,622


1,782


38.6 %

Total noninterest expense

$ 55,546


$ 40,637


$ 14,909


36.7 %

Compensation expense increased primarily due to $4.4 million of salaries related to the acquisition of Comunibanc and VFG. The year-to-date average full time equivalent (FTE) employees were 532 at June 30, 2023, an increase of 84 FTEs over the same period in 2022. Employee insurance and other payroll related expenses also increased.

The increase in occupancy and equipment expense is primarily due to a $4.1 million increase in equipment depreciation related to the acquisition of VFG. Additionally, Equipment expense increased related to the acquisition of Comunibanc.

Professional services primarily increased due to advisory fees for the company's MasterCard contract of $400 thousand . Recruiter fees also increased $169 thousand .

The increase in amortization expense is due to $377 thousand related to the core deposit intangible associated with the acquisition of Comunibanc.

Marketing expense increased due to a general increase in marketing and increase marketing efforts in newly acquired markets related to the Comunibanc and VFG acquisitions.

The increase in software maintenance expense is due to both increases in software maintenance contracts as well as the implementation of the new digital banking platform.

The increase in other operating expense is primarily due to a $465 thousand provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments. Business promotion, travel & entertainment, donations, bad check loss and education & training all increased as well.

The efficiency ratio was 65.1% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to 66.1% for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due to an increase in noninterest expense, partially offset by an increase in net interest income.

Civista's effective income tax rate was 15.5% for the six months of both 2023 and 2022.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $78.2 million, or 2.2%, from December 31, 2022 to June 30, 2023, primarily due to growth in the loan portfolio.

End of period loan and lease balances







(unaudited - dollars in thousands)









June 30,


December 31,






2023


2022


$ Change


% Change

Commercial and Agriculture

$ 292,091


$ 278,595


$ 13,496


4.8 %

Commercial Real Estate:








Owner Occupied

367,797


371,147


(3,350)


-0.9 %

Non-owner Occupied

1,063,263


1,018,736


44,527


4.4 %

Residential Real Estate

589,066


552,781


36,285


6.6 %

Real Estate Construction

234,261


243,127


(8,866)


-3.6 %

Farm Real Estate

24,123


24,708


(585)


-2.4 %

Lease financing receivable

46,553


36,797


9,756


26.5 %

Consumer and Other

19,126


20,775


(1,649)


-7.9 %

Total Loans

$ 2,636,280


$ 2,546,666


$ 89,614


3.5 %

Loan and lease balances increased $89.6 million, or 3.5% since December 31, 2022. Commercial revolving lines of credit balances continue to be less than forty percent advanced. Commercial growth is attributable to increased leasing production. Commercial Real Estate continued to grow due to consistent demand in the Non-owner Occupied category, especially in the multi-family area in the major Ohio metropolitan areas. Real Estate Construction diminished slightly with the caveat that undrawn construction availability continues to be near all-time highs. Residential Real Estate has grown with new production in our Community Reinvestment Act ("CRA") product, more home construction loans, and more ARM products in this higher rate environment.

Deposits

Total deposits increased $322.8 million, or 12.3%, from December 31, 2022 to June 30, 2023.

End of period deposit balances








(unaudited - dollars in thousands)









June 30,


December 31,






2023


2022


$ Change


% Change

Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 1,002,461


$ 896,333


$ 106,128


11.8 %

Interest-bearing demand

503,726


527,879


(24,153)


-4.6 %

Savings and money market

854,231


876,427


(22,196)


-2.5 %

Time deposits

582,356


319,345


263,011


82.4 %

Total Deposits

$ 2,942,774


$ 2,619,984


$ 322,790


12.3 %

The increase in noninterest-bearing demand of $106.1 million was primarily due to a $179.3 million increase in balances related to the tax refund processing program, which is a seasonal increase. This seasonal increase was partially offset by a $59.9 million decrease in noninterest-bearing business accounts and $26.4 million noninterest-bearing personal accounts. The $24.1 million decrease in interest-bearing demand deposits was spread across personal, business, and public fund accounts. The decrease in savings and money market was primarily due to a $39.7 million decrease in statement savings, a $26.4 million decrease in personal money markets, partially offset by a $40.0 million increase in brokered money market accounts. The increase in time certificates was primarily due to a $202.5 million increase in brokered time deposits. Jumbo time certificates also increased $44.2 million .

FHLB overnight advances totaled $142.0 million on June 30, 2023, down from $393.7 million on December 31, 2022. FHLB term advances totaled $2.9 million on June 30, 2023, down from $3.6 million on December 31, 2022 .

Stock Repurchase Program

So far in 2023, Civista has not repurchased any shares, leaving the entire $13.5 million of the current repurchase authorization remaining. The current repurchase plan will expire in May 2024. In January, Civista liquidated 5,620 shares held by employees, at $21.52 per share, to satisfy tax obligations stemming from vesting of restricted shares.

Shareholders' Equity

Total shareholders' equity increased $15.0 million from December 31, 2022 to June 30, 2023, primarily due to a $12.3 million increase in retained earnings and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $2.3 million .

Asset Quality

Civista recorded net losses of $36 thousand for the six months of 2023 compared to net recoveries of $94 thousand for the same period of 2022. The allowance for credit losses to loans ratio was 1.33% at June 30, 2023 and 1.12% at December 31, 2022 .

Allowance for Credit Losses




(dollars in thousands)





June 30,


June 30,


2023


2022

Beginning of period

$ 28,511


$ 26,641

CECL adoption adjustments

5,193


-

Charge-offs

(189)


(90)

Recoveries

153


184

Provision

1,481


700

End of period

$ 35,149


$ 27,435




Allowance for Unfunded Commitments



(dollars in thousands)





June 30,


June 30,


2023


2022

Beginning of period

$ -


$ -

CECL adoption adjustments

3,386



Charge-offs

-


-

Recoveries

-


-

Provision

465


-

End of period

$ 3,851


$ -

Non-performing assets at June 30, 2023 were $10.7 million, a 1.4% decrease from December 31, 2022 . The non-performing assets to assets ratio was 0.30% at June 30, 2023 and 0.31% at December 31, 2022. The allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans increased from 261.45% at December 31, 2022 to 327.05% at June 30, 2023 .

Non-performing Assets




(dollars in thousands)

June 30,


December 31,


2023


2022

Non-accrual loans

$ 7,972


$ 7,890

Restructured loans

2,775


3,015

Total non-performing loans

10,747


10,905

Other Real Estate Owned

-


-

Total non-performing assets

$ 10,747


$ 10,905

Conference Call and Webcast
Civista Bancshares, Inc. will also host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the second quarter of 2023 at 1:00 p.m. ET on Friday, July 28, 2023. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.civb.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 855-238-2712 and ask to be joined into the Civista Bancshares, Inc. second quarter 2023 earnings call. Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection.

An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.civb.com).

Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Civista. For these statements, Civista claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Civista, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Civista' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in "Item 1A Risk Factors" of Part I of Civista's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and any additional risks identified in the Company's subsequent Form 10-Q's. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Civista does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Civista Bancshares, Inc., is a $3.6 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Its primary subsidiary, Civista Bank, was founded in 1884 and provides full-service banking, commercial lending, mortgage, and wealth management services. Today, Civista Bank operates 43 locations across Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky. Civista Bank also offers commercial equipment leasing services for businesses nationwide through its subsidiary, Vision Financial Group, Inc., centered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Civista Bancshares' common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB". Learn more at www.civb.com.

Civista Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)


Consolidated Condensed Statement of Income










Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30,


June 30,


2023


2022


2023


2022









Interest income

$ 43,335


$ 26,064


$ 84,874


$ 50,730

Interest expense

11,996


1,796


20,934


3,530

Net interest income

31,339


24,268


63,940


47,200

Provision for credit losses

861


400


1,481


700

Net interest income after provision

30,478


23,868


62,459


46,500

Noninterest income

9,149


5,635


20,217


13,278

Noninterest expense

27,913


20,379


55,546


40,637

Income before taxes

11,714


9,124


27,130


19,141

Income tax expense

1,680


1,423


4,208


2,974

Net income

10,034


7,701


22,922


16,167









Dividends paid per common share

$ 0.15


$ 0.14


$ 0.29


$ 0.28









Earnings per common share








Basic








Net income

$ 10,034


$ 7,701


$ 22,922


$ 16,167

Less allocation of earnings and








dividends to participating securities

374


39


831


71

Net income available to common








shareholders - basic

$ 9,660


$ 7,662


$ 22,091


$ 16,096

Weighted average common shares outstanding

15,775,812


14,615,154


15,754,072


14,761,363

Less average participating securities

588,715


74,286


570,897


65,146

Weighted average number of shares outstanding







used to calculate basic earnings per share

15,187,097


14,540,868


15,183,175


14,696,217









Earnings per common share








Basic

$ 0.64


$ 0.53


$ 1.45


$ 1.10

Diluted

0.64


0.53


1.45


1.10









Selected financial ratios:








Return on average assets

1.12 %


1.00 %


1.29 %


1.04 %

Return on average equity

11.58 %


9.86 %


13.42 %


9.87 %

Dividend payout ratio

23.58 %


26.57 %


19.93 %


25.57 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.86 %


3.43 %


3.99 %


3.40 %

Selected Balance Sheet Items

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)






June 30,


December 31,


2023


2022


(unaudited)


(unaudited)





Cash and due from financial institutions

$ 41,354


$ 43,361

Investment in time deposits

1,719


1,477

Investment securities

619,250


617,592

Loans held for sale

3,014


683

Loans

2,636,280


2,546,666

Less: allowance for credit losses

(35,149)


(28,511)

Net loans

2,601,131


2,518,155

Other securities

28,449


33,585

Premises and equipment, net

60,899


64,018

Goodwill and other intangibles

135,406


133,528

Bank owned life insurance

53,787


53,543

Other assets

70,971


71,888

Total assets

$ 3,615,980


$ 3,537,830





Total deposits

$ 2,942,774


$ 2,619,984

Federal Home Loan Bank advances - short term

142,000


393,700

Federal Home Loan Bank advances - long term

2,859


3,578

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

6,788


25,143

Subordinated debentures

103,880


103,799

Other borrowings

12,568


15,516

Securities purchased payable

-


1,338

Tax refunds in process

7,208


278

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

48,027


39,658

Total shareholders' equity

349,876


334,836

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 3,615,980


$ 3,537,830





Shares outstanding at period end

15,780,227


15,728,234





Book value per share

$ 22.17


$ 21.29

Equity to asset ratio

9.68 %


9.46 %





Selected asset quality ratios:




Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.33 %


1.12 %

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.30 %


0.31 %

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

327.05 %


261.45 %





Non-performing asset analysis




Nonaccrual loans

$ 7,972


$ 7,890

Restructured loans

2,775


3,015

Other real estate owned

-


-

Total

$ 10,747


$ 10,905





Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)












June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,

End of Period Balances

2023


2023


2022


2022


2022











Assets










Cash and due from banks

$ 41,354


$ 52,723


$ 43,361


$ 40,914


$ 233,281

Investment in time deposits

1,719


1,721


1,477


1,479


1,236

Investment securities

619,250


629,829


617,592


604,074


531,978

Loans held for sale

3,014


1,465


683


3,491


4,167

Loans

2,636,280


2,580,066


2,546,666


2,328,614


2,064,221

Allowance for credit losses

(35,149)


(34,196)


(28,511)


(27,773)


(27,435)

Net Loans

2,601,131


2,545,870


2,518,155


2,300,841


2,036,786

Other securities

28,449


35,383


33,585


18,578


18,511

Premises and equipment, net

60,899


61,895


64,018


30,168


24,151

Goodwill and other intangibles

135,406


135,808


136,454


113,206


84,021

Bank owned life insurance

53,787


53,796


53,543


53,291


47,118

Other assets

70,971


66,068


68,962


75,677


57,850

Total Assets

$ 3,615,980


$ 3,584,558


$ 3,537,830


$ 3,241,719


$ 3,039,099











Liabilities










Total deposits

$ 2,942,774


$ 2,843,516


$ 2,619,984


$ 2,708,253


$ 2,455,502

Federal Home Loan Bank advances - short term

142,000


212,000


393,700


55,000


-

Federal Home Loan Bank advances - long term

2,859


3,361


3,578


6,723


75,000

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase

6,788


15,631


25,143


20,155


17,479

Subordinated debentures

103,880


103,841


103,799


103,778


103,737

Other borrowings

12,568


13,938


15,516


-


-

Securities purchased payable

-


-


1,338


2,611


15,025

Tax refunds in process

7,208


5,752


278


2,709


39,448

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

48,027


38,822


39,658


39,888


30,846

Total liabilities

3,266,104


3,236,861


3,202,994


2,939,117


2,737,037











Shareholders' Equity










Common shares

310,784


310,412


310,182


299,515


278,240

Retained earnings

168,777


161,110


156,493


146,546


137,592

Treasury shares

(73,915)


(73,915)


(73,794)


(73,641)


(67,528)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(55,770)


(49,910)


(58,045)


(69,818)


(46,242)

Total shareholders' equity

349,876


347,697


334,836


302,602


302,062











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 3,615,980


$ 3,584,558


$ 3,537,830


$ 3,241,719


$ 3,039,099











Quarterly Average Balances










Assets:










Earning assets

$ 3,258,738


$ 3,211,902


$ 3,099,501


$ 3,002,256


$ 2,866,362

Securities

658,515


655,987


630,127


622,924


556,352

Loans

2,593,286


2,548,518


2,458,980


2,289,588


2,033,378

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity










Total deposits

$ 2,817,712


$ 2,654,356


$ 2,649,755


$ 2,719,014


$ 2,524,971

Interest-bearing deposits

$ 1,912,955


1,692,470


1,710,019


1,738,015


1,630,084

Other interest-bearing liabilities

375,608


515,122


407,710


155,077


200,005

Total shareholders' equity

347,647


341,159


299,509


305,134


313,272

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)












Three Months Ended


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,

Income statement

2023


2023


2022


2022


2022











Total interest and dividend income

$ 43,335


$ 41,539


$ 37,990


$ 32,533


$ 26,064

Total interest expense

11,996


8,938


5,425


2,094


1,796

Net interest income

31,339


32,601


32,565


30,439


24,268

Provision for loan losses

861


620


752


300


400

Noninterest income

9,149


11,068


10,064


5,734


5,635

Noninterest expense

27,913


27,633


27,301


22,555


20,379

Income before taxes

11,714


15,416


14,576


13,318


9,124

Income tax expense

1,680


2,528


2,428


2,206


1,423

Net income

$ 10,034


$ 12,888


$ 12,148


$ 11,112


$ 7,701











Per share data




















Earnings per common share










Basic










Net income

$ 10,034


$ 12,888


$ 12,148


$ 11,112


$ 7,701

Less allocation of earnings and










dividends to participating securities

374


453


432


52


39

Net income available to common










shareholders - basic

$ 9,660


$ 12,435


$ 11,716


$ 11,060


$ 7,662











Weighted average common shares outstanding

15,775,812


15,732,092


15,717,439


15,394,898


14,615,154

Less average participating securities

588,715


552,882


559,596


71,604


74,286

Weighted average number of shares outstanding










used to calculate basic earnings per share

15,187,097


15,179,210


15,157,843


15,323,294


14,540,868











Earnings per common share










Basic

$ 0.64


$ 0.82


$ 0.77


$ 0.72


$ 0.53

Diluted

0.64


0.82


0.77


0.72


0.53











Common shares dividend paid

$ 2,367


$ 2,201


$ 2,202


$ 2,042


$ 2,091











Dividends paid per common share

0.15


0.14


0.14


0.14


0.14

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)












Three Months Ended


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,

Asset quality

2023


2023


2022


2022


2022











Allowance for credit losses:










Beginning of period

$ 34,196


$ 28,511


$ 27,773


$ 27,435


$ 27,033

CECL adoption adjustments

-


5,193


-


-


-

Charge-offs

(14)


(175)


(58)


(74)


(60)

Recoveries

106


47


44


112


62

Provision

861


620


752


300


400

End of period

$ 35,149


$ 34,196


$ 28,511


$ 27,773


$ 27,435











Allowance for unfunded commitments:










Beginning of period

$ 3,587


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -

CECL adoption adjustments

-


3,386


-


-


-

Charge-offs

-


-


-


-


-

Recoveries

-


-


-


-


-

Provision

264


201


-


-


-

End of period

$ 3,851


$ 3,587


$ -


$ -


$ -











Ratios










Allowance to total loans

1.33 %


1.33 %


1.12 %


1.19 %


1.33 %

Allowance to nonperforming assets

327.05 %


345.91 %


261.45 %


476.24 %


572.78 %

Allowance to nonperforming loans

327.05 %


345.82 %


261.45 %


476.24 %


572.78 %











Nonperforming assets










Nonperforming loans

$ 10,747


$ 9,860


$ 10,905


$ 5,832


$ 4,790

Other real estate owned

-


26


-


-


-

Total nonperforming assets

$ 10,747


$ 9,886


$ 10,905


$ 5,832


$ 4,790











Capital and liquidity










Tier 1 leverage ratio

8.86 %


8.63 %


8.92 %


9.32 %


9.87 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

10.93 %


10.80 %


10.78 %


11.62 %


13.63 %

Total risk-based capital ratio

14.83 %


14.73 %


14.52 %


15.62 %


18.24 %

Tangible common equity ratio (1)

6.16 %


6.14 %


5.83 %


6.05 %


7.38 %











(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this press release.




Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)












Three Months Ended


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


2023


2023


2022


2022


2022











Tangible Common Equity










Total Shareholder's Equity - GAAP

$ 349,876


$ 347,697


$ 334,835


$ 302,602


$ 302,062

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets

135,406


135,808


136,454


113,206


84,021

Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)

$ 214,470


$ 211,889


$ 198,381


$ 189,396


$ 218,041











Total Shares Outstanding

15,780,227


15,732,092


15,728,234


15,235,545


14,537,433











Tangible book value per share

$ 13.59


$ 13.47


$ 12.61


$ 12.43


$ 15.00











Tangible Assets










Total Assets - GAAP

$ 3,615,980


$ 3,587,118


$ 3,537,830


$ 3,241,719


$ 3,039,099

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets

135,406


135,808


136,454


113,206


84,021

Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)

$ 3,480,574


$ 3,451,310


$ 3,401,376


$ 3,128,513


$ 2,955,078











Tangible common equity to tangible assets

6.16 %


6.14 %


5.83 %


6.05 %


7.38 %

SOURCE Civista Bancshares, Inc.

