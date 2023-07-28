Anzeige
WKN: A3DW1X | ISIN: US12135Y1082 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
28.07.23
16:23 Uhr
52,60 US-Dollar
-0,33
-0,62 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BURKE & HERBERT FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BURKE & HERBERT FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
28.07.2023 | 15:30
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results and Declares Common Stock Dividend

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: BHRB) reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. In addition, at its meeting on July 27, 2023, the board of directors declared a $0.53 per share regular cash dividend to be paid on September 1, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business August 15, 2023.

The Company notes the following highlights:

  • Balance sheet remains strong with ample liquidity and capital ratios significantly higher than regulatory defined well-capitalized levels;
  • Asset quality remains stable across the loan portfolio with adequate reserves; and
  • Focus remains on strategic initiatives to profitably expand market share, transform the Company's digital capabilities and grow sources of non-interest income.

From David P. Boyle, Company Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer

"Despite the headwinds facing the industry and the resulting pressure on bank earnings, our focus remains on executing our strategic priorities. This quarter we increased loans, maintained a strong liquidity position, and continued to make investments in our businesses designed to deliver increased shareholder value over the long-term."

Results of Operations

Second Quarter 2023 - Comparison to prior year quarter

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2023, was $6.0 million or $4.4 million lower than the three months ended June 30, 2022, primarily due to increased funding costs and the change in provision for credit losses that included a recapture of credit losses in the prior year quarter.

Total revenue (non-GAAP) for the three months ended June 30, 2023, was $28 .4 million or 6% lower than the three months ended June 30, 2022, and included $25 .3 million in interest and fees on loans and $10.8 million in investment security income, which was a 45% increase and a 20% increase, respectively, over the prior year three months ended June 30, 2022. Overall, interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2023, was $37.1 million or 40% higher than the three months ended June 30, 2022. The increase in interest income for the Company's loans was due to increased loan growth and higher rates, and the interest income increase in investment securities was due to higher rates. Loans, net of allowance for credit losses, ended the quarter at $2.0 billion or 14% higher than June 30, 2022, while the investment portfolio fair value ended the quarter at $1.3 billion or 17% lower than the prior year quarter.

The increase in interest income was offset by an increase in interest expense, which was $13.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, or $12.4 million higher than the prior year period. The rapidly rising rate environment resulted in an increase in the Company's cost of funds that outpaced the resulting benefit of higher rates on assets. The Company's deposit and borrowing interest expense was $10.0 million and $3.3 million or $9.7 million and $2.8 million higher, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Total deposits ended the quarter at $3.0 billion or 2% higher than the same period in 2022. Non-interest-bearing deposits decreased by 11% to $876.4 million, and borrowed funds decreased by 20% to $249.0 million from the prior year quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2023, increased $0.1 million from the same period last year to $4.6 million . The increase was primarily due to higher other non-interest income revenue. Within other non-interest income, the Company received an increase in dividend income from the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") and also included increased fee income from customer swap activity when compared to the prior year quarter ended June 30, 2022.

For the three months ended June 30, 2023, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $0.2 million compared to a recapture of credit losses of $2 .5 million in the prior year quarter. Total revenue (non-GAAP) after provision for credit losses was $28.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, which was a decrease of 14% compared to the same period last year due to the recapture of credit losses recorded in the prior year quarter.

Non-interest expense increased by $1.0 million, or 5%, for the three months ended June 30, 2023, from the prior year three months ended June 30, 2022. The increase was driven by higher personnel related expenses, primarily benefits and pension, due to increased healthcare costs and general macro-economic conditions. The Company also incurred expenses during the second quarter of 2023 related to the efforts of listing our common stock on the Nasdaq stock exchange and the filing of a Form 10 Registration Statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") to register our common stock under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

As of June 30, 2023, total shareholders' equity was $290.1 million or $1.1 million lower than June 30, 2022, due to the impact of higher rates on the fair value of our securities portfolio.

Six months ended June 30, 2023 - Comparison to prior year period

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2023, was $13.6 million or $6.0 million lower than the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Total revenue (non-GAAP) for the six months ended June 30, 2023, was $57.4 million or 1% lower than the six months ended June 30, 2022, and included $48.1 million in interest and fees on loans and $22.1 million in investment security income, which was a 42% increase and a 31% increase, respectively, over the prior year six months ended June 30, 2022. Overall, interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2023, was $71.4 million or 41% higher than the six months ended June 30, 2022. The increase in interest income for the Company's loans was due to increased loan growth and higher rates, and the interest income increase on investment securities was due to higher rates.

The increase in interest income was offset by an increase in interest expense, which was $22.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, or $21.2 million higher than the prior year period. The rapidly rising rate environment resulted in an increase in the Company's cost of funds that outpaced the resulting benefit of higher rates on assets. The Company's deposit and borrowing interest expense was $15.4 million and $7.4 million or $14.7 million and $6.5 million higher, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2023, than for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Non-interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2023, increased $0.2 million from the same period last year to $8.8 million . The increase was primarily due to higher other non-interest income revenue. Within other non-interest income, the Company received an increase in dividend income from the FHLB and also included increased fee income from customer swap activity when compared to the prior year period ended June 30, 2022.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $0.7 million compared to a recapture of credit losses of $5.2 million in the prior year period. Total revenue (non-GAAP) after provision for credit losses was $56.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, which was a decrease of 10% compared to the same period last year.

Non-interest expense increased by $2.2 million, or 6%, for the six months ended June 30, 2023, from the prior year six months ended June 30, 2022. The increase was driven by higher personnel related expenses, primarily benefits and pension, due to increased healthcare costs and general macro-economic conditions. The Company also incurred expenses during 2023 related to the efforts of listing our common stock on the Nasdaq stock exchange and the filing of a Form 10 Registration Statement with the SEC to register our common stock under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Regulatory capital ratios

The Company continues to be well-capitalized with capital ratios that are above regulatory requirements. As of June 30, 2023, our Common Equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted asset and Total risk-based capital to risk weighted asset ratios were 17.6% and 18.7%, respectively, and significantly above the well-capitalized requirements of 6.5% and 10%, respectively. The leverage ratio was 11.2% compared to a 5% level to be considered well-capitalized.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company ("the Bank"), the Company's wholly-owned bank subsidiary, continues to be well-capitalized with capital ratios that are above regulatory requirements. As of June 30, 2023, the Bank's Common Equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted asset and Total risk-based capital to risk weighted asset ratios were 17.5% and 18.6%, respectively, and significantly above the well-capitalized requirements. In addition, the Bank's leverage ratio of 11.1% is considered to be well-capitalized.

For more information about the Company's financial condition, including additional disclosures pertinent to recent events in the banking industry, please see our financial statements and supplemental information attached to this release.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. is the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company is the oldest continuously operating bank under its original name headquartered in the greater Washington DC Metro area. The Bank offers a full range of business and personal financial solutions designed to meet customers' banking, borrowing, and investment needs and has over 20 branches throughout the Northern Virginia region and commercial loan offices in Fredericksburg, Loudoun County, Richmond, and in Bethesda, Maryland . Learn more at www.burkeandherbertbank.com.


Non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this release are used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. Reconciliations of non-GAAP operating measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the non-GAAP reconciliation tables in this release.

Member FDIC; Equal Housing Lender

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company and the Bank, including with respect to the Company's ability to maintain adequate liquidity, meet and exceed regulatory capitalization requirements, execute on strategic priorities and initiatives, expand market share, and transform its digital capabilities. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "will," "should," "may," "view," "opportunity," "potential," or similar expressions or expressions of confidence. The Company's ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. The Company's forward-looking statements are subject to the following principal risks and uncertainties: the risk factors discussed in the Company's Registration Statement on Form 10, as amended, and as ordered effective by the SEC on April 21, 2023 and in subsequent 2023 Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other 2023 filings with the SEC. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
(In thousands)






Three months ended June 30,


Six months ended June 30,


2023


2022


2023


2022

Interest income








Loans, including fees

$ 25,300


$ 17,418


$ 48,060


$ 33,868

Taxable securities

9,419


6,572


19,221


11,930

Tax-exempt securities

1,409


2,464


2,867


4,890

Other interest income

988


88


1,296


106

Total interest income

37,116


26,542


71,444


50,794

Interest expense








Deposits

10,030


368


15,431


769

Borrowed funds

3,279


527


7,417


892

Other interest expense

15


16


30


31

Total interest expense

13,324


911


22,878


1,692

Net interest income

23,792


25,631


48,566


49,102









Provision for (recapture of) credit losses

214


(2,538)


729


(5,176)

Net interest income after credit loss expense

23,578


28,169


47,837


54,278









Non-interest income








Fiduciary and wealth management

1,305


1,362


2,642


2,667

Service charges and fees

1,741


1,761


3,376


3,394

Net gains (losses) on securities

(111)


-


(111)


104

Income from life insurance

571


542


1,131


1,079

Other non-interest income

1,119


831


1,801


1,367

Total non-interest income

4,625


4,496


8,839


8,611









Non-interest expense








Salaries and wages

9,922


9,617


19,416


19,146

Pensions and other employee benefits

2,406


1,901


4,874


3,940

Occupancy

1,545


1,609


3,002


3,155

Equipment rentals, depreciation and maintenance

1,457


1,383


2,796


2,762

Other operating

6,018


5,858


11,625


10,530

Total non-interest expense

21,348


20,368


41,713


39,533

Income before income taxes

6,855


12,297


14,963


23,356









Income tax expense

821


1,900


1,405


3,833

Net income

$ 6,034


$ 10,397


$ 13,558


$ 19,523

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)






June 30, 2023


December 31, 2022


(Unaudited)


(Audited)

Assets




Cash and due from banks

$ 9,047


$ 9,124

Interest-earning deposits with banks

71,752


41,171

Cash and cash equivalents

80,799


50,295

Securities available-for-sale, at fair value

1,252,190


1,371,757

Restricted stock, at cost

3,914


16,443

Loans held-for-sale, at fair value

456


-

Loans

2,000,969


1,887,221

Allowance for credit losses

(25,919)


(21,039)

Net loans

1,975,050


1,866,182

Premises and equipment, net

56,183


53,170

Accrued interest receivable

14,781


15,481

Company-owned life insurance

93,625


92,487

Other assets

92,228


97,083

Total Assets

$ 3,569,226


$ 3,562,898





Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity




Liabilities




Non-interest-bearing deposits

$ 876,396


$ 960,692

Interest-bearing deposits

2,128,867


1,959,708

Total deposits

3,005,263


2,920,400

Borrowed funds

249,000


343,100

Accrued interest and other liabilities

24,891


25,945

Total Liabilities

3,279,154


3,289,445





Shareholders' Equity




Common Stock

4,000


4,000

Additional paid-in capital

13,208


12,282

Retained earnings

426,625


424,391

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(126,177)


(139,495)

Treasury stock

(27,584)


(27,725)

Total Shareholders' Equity

290,072


273,453

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 3,569,226


$ 3,562,898

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.
Supplemental Information (unaudited)
As of or for the three months ended
(In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts)












June 30


March 31


December 31


September 30


June 30


2023


2023


2022


2022


2022











Per common share information

Basic earnings

$ 0.81


$ 1.01


$ 1.80


$ 1.50


$ 1.40

Diluted earnings

0.80


1.00


1.78


1.49


1.39

Cash dividends

0.53


0.53


0.53


0.53


0.53

Book value

39.05


39.02


36.82


34.40


39.21











Balance sheet-related (at period end, unless indicated)

Assets

$ 3,569,226


$ 3,671,186


$ 3,562,898


$ 3,501,145


$ 3,585,822

Average earning assets

3,379,534


3,331,920


3,255,213


3,328,594


3,342,045

Loans (gross)

2,000,969


1,951,738


1,887,221


1,751,827


1,748,508

Loans (net)

1,975,050


1,926,034


1,866,182


1,730,874


1,725,146

Securities, available-for-sale, at fair value

1,252,190


1,362,785


1,371,757


1,453,104


1,515,974

Non-interest-bearing deposits

876,396


906,723


960,692


980,714


987,748

Interest-bearing deposits

2,128,867


2,125,668


1,959,708


1,996,946


1,972,675

Deposits, total

3,005,263


3,032,391


2,920,400


2,977,660


2,960,423

Brokered deposits

389,051


389,185


100,273


-


-

Uninsured deposits

681,908


715,053


843,431


847,973


897,669

Borrowed funds

249,000


321,700


343,100


243,000


310,000

Unused borrowing capacity(1)

958,962


809,127


622,186


743,456


977,935

Equity

290,072


289,783


273,453


255,471


291,138

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(126,177)


(123,809)


(139,495)


(147,578)


(104,221)











(1) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank and correspondent bank availability.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.
Supplemental Information (unaudited)
As of or for the three months ended
(In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts)












June 30


March 31


December 31


September 30


June 30


2023


2023


2022


2022


2022











Ratios

Return on average assets (annualized)

0.67 %


0.85 %


1.51 %


1.23 %


1.17 %

Return on average equity (annualized)

8.34


10.83


20.66


14.99


13.48

Net interest margin (non-GAAP)

2.87


3.06


3.46


3.25


3.15

Efficiency ratio

75.12


70.25


51.24


64.48


67.61

Loans to deposit ratio

66.58


64.36


64.62


58.83


59.06

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio(2)

17.47


17.40


17.89


18.23


18.09

Total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio(2)

18.57


18.50


18.81


19.18


19.16

Leverage ratio(2)

11.11


11.09


11.30


11.03


10.94











Income statement

Interest income

$ 37,116


$ 34,328


$ 32,574


$ 29,265


$ 26,542

Interest expense

13,324


9,554


4,665


2,584


911

Non-interest income

4,625


4,214


4,217


4,259


4,496

Total revenue (non-GAAP)

28,417


28,988


32,126


30,940


30,127

Non-interest expense

21,348


20,365


16,462


19,951


20,368

Pretax, pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP)

7,069


8,623


15,664


10,989


9,759

Provision for (recapture of) credit losses

214


515


98


(2,388)


(2,538)

Income before income taxes

6,855


8,108


15,566


13,377


12,297

Income tax expense

821


584


2,213


2,240


1,900

Net income

$ 6,034


$ 7,524


$ 13,353


$ 11,137


$ 10,397











(2) Ratios are for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company for all periods presented.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited)
As of or for the three months ended
(In thousands)




Total Revenue (non-GAAP)





June 30


March 31


December 31


September 30


June 30



2023


2023


2022


2022


2022

Interest income


$ 37,116


$ 34,328


$ 32,574


$ 29,265


$ 26,542

Interest expense


13,324


9,554


4,665


2,584


911

Non-interest income


4,625


4,214


4,217


4,259


4,496

Total revenue (non-GAAP)


$ 28,417


$ 28,988


$ 32,126


$ 30,940


$ 30,127

Total revenue is a non-GAAP measure and is derived from total interest income less total interest expense plus total non-interest income. We believe that total revenue is a useful tool to determine how the Company is managing its business and how stable our revenue sources are from period to period.

Pretax, Pre-Provision Earnings (non-GAAP)





June 30


March 31


December 31


September 30


June 30



2023


2023


2022


2022


2022

Income before taxes


$ 6,855


$ 8,108


$ 15,566


$ 13,377


$ 12,297

Provision for (recapture of) credit losses


214


515


98


(2,388)


(2,538)

Pretax, pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP)


$ 7,069


$ 8,623


$ 15,664


$ 10,989


$ 9,759

Pretax pre-provision earnings is a non-GAAP measure and is based on adjusting income before income taxes and to exclude provision for (recapture of) credit losses. We believe that pretax, pre-provision earnings is a useful tool to help evaluate the ability to provide for credit costs through operations and provides an additional basis to compare results between periods by isolating the impact of provision for (recapture of) credit losses, which can vary significantly between periods.

Net Interest Margin & Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income (non-GAAP)





June 30


March 31


December 31


September 30


June 30



2023


2023


2022


2022


2022

Net interest income


$ 23,792


$ 24,774


$ 27,909


$ 26,681


$ 25,631

Taxable-equivalent adjustments


375


387


455


621


655

Net interest income (Fully Taxable-Equivalent - FTE)


$ 24,167


$ 25,161


$ 28,364


$ 27,302


$ 26,286












Average earning assets


3,379,534


3,331,920


3,255,213


3,328,594


3,342,045

Net interest margin (non-GAAP)


2.87 %


3.06 %


3.46 %


3.25 %


3.15 %

The interest income earned on certain earning assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments. To provide more meaningful comparisons of net interest income, we use net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent (FTE) basis by increasing the interest income earned on tax-exempt assets to make it fully equivalent to interest income earned on taxable investments. FTE net interest income is calculated by adding the tax benefit on certain financial interest earning assets, whose interest is tax-exempt, to total interest income then subtracting total interest expense. Management believes FTE net interest income is a standard practice in the banking industry, and when net interest income is adjusted on an FTE basis, yields on taxable, nontaxable, and partially taxable assets are comparable; however, the adjustment to an FTE basis has no impact on net income and this adjustment is not permitted under GAAP. FTE net interest income is only used for calculating FTE net interest margin, which is calculated by annualizing FTE net interest income and then dividing by the average earning assets. The tax-rate used for this adjustment is 21%. Net interest income shown elsewhere in this presentation is GAAP net interest income.

Contact Investor Relations:
Email address: [email protected]

SOURCE Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.

© 2023 PR Newswire
