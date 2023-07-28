DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: NAV-Net Asset Value(s)

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: NAV-Net Asset Value(s) 28-Jul-2023 / 14:36 GMT/BST =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 27/07/2023) of GBP133.48m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 27/07/2023) of GBP133.48m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 27/07/2023 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share - including unaudited current 2,297.74p 5,808,976 period revenue* Per Ordinary share - excluding unaudited current 2,260.16p period revenue* Ordinary share price (mid-price) 1,930.00p Discount to NAV (16.00)% *Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2023 to 27/07/2023 Name of company % of portfolio 1 Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p 10.50 2 Vp Plc Ordinary 5p 10.24 3 Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p 8.32 4 Hill & Smith Plc Ordinary 25p 6.40 5 Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p 6.40 6 Renold Plc Ordinary 5p 6.34 7 Telecom Plus Plc Ordinary 5.90 8 Alpha Group International Plc 5.68 Ordinary 9 Gamma Communications Plc Ordinary 5.51 0.25p 10 Carr's Group Plc Ordinary GBp2.5 5.15 11 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 5.11 26.9231p 12 OSB Group Plc GBp1 3.89 13 IMI Plc Ordinary 25p 3.72 14 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc 3.19 Ordinary 25p 15 RS Group Plc Ordinary 10p 2.79 16 Eleco Plc Ordinary 1p 2.73 17 Gresham Technologies Plc GBp5 2.47 18 Videndum Plc Ordinary 20p 2.23 19 Spirent Communications Ord GBP0.033 1.73 20 Marshalls Plc Ordinary 25p 1.68 21 Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001 0.03

