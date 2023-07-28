Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed Mobidic (MBD) on July 27, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the MBD/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





Mobidic (MBD) is a blockchain-based project to implement a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). Its native token, MBD, was listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on July 27, 2023, with the goal of expanding its global footprint and supporting the realization of its forward-thinking objectives.

Introducing Mobidic

Mobidic is a blockchain-based project with the main goal of implementing decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) that enable autonomous decision-making and operation for community members without centralized intervention. By leveraging blockchain frameworks, Mobidic ensures reliability and transparency while promoting the growth of the DAO ecosystem through various features and protocols.

Mobidic introduces side-leather protocols to improve scalability and performance by processing additional transactions through a separate chain, reducing the load on the main chain. The convergence of blockchain and the metaverse allows for innovative experiences and services within a digital space where reality and virtuality merge.

The project operates an NFT marketplace to support secure and reliable trading of unique digital assets, such as digital art and game items. A launchpad platform facilitates token issuance and initial sales of new projects, offering investment opportunities and supporting ecosystem growth.

Mobidic's user-friendly wallet service enables users to manage tokens, facilitate transactions, and participate in various blockchain-based projects. The MBD Community Foundation fosters ecosystem development and sustainability by embracing ideas and resources proposed by community members.

Developers can participate in the project through detailed documentation and SDKs, promoting the expansion of the developer community and the development of various applications within the ecosystem.

About MBD Token

Mobidic encourages active community engagement through staking, which enhances network security. Members can earn rewards by depositing their tokens, contributing to network stability and growth. The MBD token is intended for economic activity within the ecosystem, allowing users to participate in decision-making, contribute to projects, and exchange for other assets. Additionally, tokens serve as rewards and incentives, supporting the ecosystem's overall growth.

Based on Mobidic, MBD has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000). It was listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on July 27, 2023, investors who are interested in MBD can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange now. The listing of MBD token on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

