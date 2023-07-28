Anzeige
Freitag, 28.07.2023
Nugen Medical Devices lässt die "204-Millionen-Dollar-Bombe platzen!
WKN: A0ERKS | ISIN: FI0009013429
Tradegate
28.07.23
11:29 Uhr
42,940 Euro
+0,240
+0,56 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.07.2023
Cargotec Corporation: CARGOTEC CORPORATION: SHARE REPURCHASE 28.7.2023



CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 28 JULY 2023 AT 6.30 PM (EET)
CARGOTEC CORPORATION: SHARE REPURCHASE 28.7.2023
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
Trade date28.7.2023
Bourse tradeBuy
ShareCGCBV
Amount18,000Shares
Average price/ share43.1133EUR
Total cost776,039.40EUR
Cargotec Corporation now holds a total of 110 043 shares
including the shares repurchased on 28.7.2023
On behalf of Cargotec Corporation
Nordea Bank Oyj
Janne SarvikiviSami Huttunen

For further information, please contact:
Martti Henttunen, Senior Manager, Communications and Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 570 1878

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed the United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2022 totalled approximately EUR 4.1 billion and it employs around 11,700 people. www.cargotec.com

Attachment

  • CGCBV_28.7_trades (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/06821efa-0e51-4458-a868-c955b4ead95f)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
