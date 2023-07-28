Hampshire, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2023) - Global Recognition Awards (GRA) is delighted to announce that ABClive in Care Limited has been bestowed with a 2023 Global Recognition Award. The award is given to those businesses which demonstrate exceptional dedication, innovation, and achievement within their respective sectors.

ABClive in Care Limited

"ABClive in Care Limited has shown immense tenacity and commitment that stands at par with much larger companies," says Alex Sterling, spokesperson of GRA.

ABClive in Care has continually demonstrated commitment to delivering extraordinary support and services. This dedication has driven its impressive growth in recent years, achieving a revenue of £2,500,000 and an astounding growth rate of 50%.

"This recognition as a reliable service provider is an important milestone and a testament to our diligent efforts and high standards of service," says ABClive in Care's founder Gabriela Marinescu.

"Our management approach has guided the company to its status as a respected, impactful industry force," adds Marinescu. "Our company's focus on customer satisfaction has instilled hope and comfort in every client served, truly embodying the essence of the company's mission."

Sterling says the awardee's team demonstrated extraordinary commitment by offering additional services to clients, raising the bar for healthcare service delivery and cementing their reputation for top-quality care.

ABClive in Care Limited has over 300 dedicated members and a thriving presence in Hampshire. The firm has a team of wonderful, professional caregivers who provide support and quality care to elderly people living in their own homes. They are a professionally trained and qualified team with a wealth of caring experience.

