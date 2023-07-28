SES-IMAGOTAG: SES-imagotag reacts to Gotham City's Press Release

SES-imagotag reacts to

Gotham City's Press Release

SES-imagotag ("the Company") today reacted to the July 28 press release published by Gotham City ("GC"), which contains observations on SES-imagotag's responses given to GC's publications.

Given that SES-imagotag has already provided factual, precise and verifiable answers in its June 26 and July 10 public responses to GC's publications, the Company does not intend to comment further on the observations made by GC on July 28. Additionally, the Company reconfirms that

SES-imagotag's performance, figures and financial statements are public and audited by external auditors, KPMG and Deloitte.

On July 27, SES-imagotag published record high sales and order entries for the first half of 2023, once again confirming its leadership position in its markets. The Company and its employees continue to focus on the ongoing strong growth momentum for the coming semesters and years, and the execution of SES-imagotag's strategy, underpinned by innovation and international expansion.

The Company will share its H1 Earnings Results on September 11, 2023.

***

About SES-imagotag and the VUSION Retail IoT platform

SES-imagotag is a world leader in smart digital labels and IoT solutions for physical retail, serving over 350 large retailer groups around the world in Europe, Asia and North America.

SES-imagotag has developed the VUSION Retail IOT technology platform to help retailers transform their physical stores into high value digital assets, more automated, data-driven, and connected in real-time to suppliers and consumers. VUSION improves the agility, precision and accuracy of prices, whilst ensuring the omnichannel synchronization of prices, product information and marketing campaigns. The platform developed by SES-imagotag also optimizes in-store order preparation and restocking. VUSION improves employee satisfaction by freeing up time from cumbersome low value-added tasks and allowing them to focus on customer service and merchandizing tasks. VUSION connects shelves to the Cloud, providing real-time accurate information on product availability and location, allowing for reduced inventory, out-of-stock and waste, as well as improved on-shelf availability and merchandizing compliance. VUSION empowers consumers with better product, nutritional and traceability information at the shelf and enables a frictionless in-store shopping experience with features such as product search, pathfinding and cashier-less scan & pay features.

SES-imagotag supports the United Nations' Global Compact initiative and has received in 2022 the Gold Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference of business sustainability ratings.

SES-imagotag is listed in compartment A of Euronext Paris and member of the SBF120 Index. Ticker: SESL - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: SESL.PA - Bloomberg: SES

www.ses-imagotag.com

Investor Relations contact:

Labrador - Raquel Lizarraga / +33 (0)6 46 71 55 20 / raquel.lizarraga.ext@ses-imagotag.com

Press contacts:

Europe:

Publicis Consultants

Audrey Malmenayde / +33 6 76 93 11 45 / audrey.malmenayde@publicisconsultants.com

Louis Silvestre / +33 6 24 31 06 76 / louis.silvestre@publicisconsultants.com

International:

Kekst CNC

Jeremy Fielding / jeremy.fielding@kekstcnc.com

Nick Capuano / nicholas.capuano@kekstcnc.com

Arnaud Salla / arnaud.salla@kekstcnc.com

Disclaimer

Certain information included in this press release does not constitute historical data but constitutes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the economic environment in which the Company operates. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual performance and results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed and identified in Chapter 2 "Risk Factors" in the Universal Registration Document approved by the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) and available on the Company's website (www.ses-imagotag.com) and the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org). These forward-looking information and statements are no guarantee of future performance.

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

xW5xlJebZ2/Jm5pwYpplmGdpm5mWlWedaGTHk5RwYsjJbGtpymdonJecZnFil25q

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-81294-ses-imagotag_reacts_to_gotham_city_final.pdf