28.07.2023 | 18:02
Beauty-Stem Biomedical (US): Beauty-Stem Biomedical Holds Successful CD34 Stem Cell Medical Symposium Exploring Regenerative Trend 'CD34 Health Deposit'

Beauty-Stem Biomedical's Medical Seminar Unveils Remarkable Link Between CD34 Stem Cells and Human Well-Being: Regeneration, Immune Enhancement and Hematopoiesis

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2023 / Ryan Huang, CEO of Beauty-Stem Biomedical, and Dr. David Chen, director of Diagnostic Medical Group of Southern California, delivered a compelling presentation highlighting the numerous benefits of CD34 stem cells. Together, they introduced the concept of "Health Deposit" to the public, emphasizing the critical importance of maintaining optimal CD34 stem cell counts for overall health and well-being.

Beauty-Stem Biomedical (US), Friday, July 28, 2023, Press release picture

(r) Ryan Huang, CEO of Beauty-Stem Biomedical, and (l) Dr. David Chen, Director of Diagnostic Medical Group of Southern California

"CD34 stem cells can be aptly described as the deposit of a Health Saving Account, where the principle is simple: the more CD34 stem cells an individual possesses, the greater their physical well-being," said Ryan Huang, CEO of Beauty-Stem Biomedical.

Dr. David Chen has listed three major contributions of CD34 Stem cells to human well-being. "Countless clinical data and publish has proved that maintaining higher levels of CD34 stem cells can have significant health benefits."

  1. Regeneration: CD34 stem cells have regenerative properties, meaning they can differentiate into different cell types and help repair damaged tissues and organs. When introduced into injured areas, they can promote tissue repair and regeneration.
  2. Immune Enhancement: CD34 stem cells can contribute to immune enhancement by giving rise to immune cells, such as natural killer (NK) cells, which play a critical role in the body's defense against infections, cancers, and other foreign invaders.
  3. Hematopoiesis: CD34 stem cells play a crucial role in hematopoiesis, the process by which all types of blood cells are produced. They are responsible for generating various blood cell lineages, including red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets. This essential function ensures a steady supply of healthy blood cells, which are vital for oxygen transport, immune response, and clotting.

Beauty-Stem Biomedical encourages individuals to quantitate their own "Health Deposit" by testing their CD34 stem cell counts. Knowing the levels of these powerful cells can provide valuable insights into overall health and well-being, empowering proactive measures to boost immune function. ??????

Contact Information

Ryan Huang
CEO
service.us@beauty-stem.com
888-341-7505

Kaihsiang Lee
Marketing Manger
service.us@beauty-stem.com
888-341-7505

SOURCE: Beauty-Stem Biomedical US

