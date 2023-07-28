Seattle Plastic Surgery Now Offering Semaglutide for Weight Loss in Seattle, Bellevue, Kirkland

Customized Semaglutide Weight Loss Program at Seattle Plastic Surgery

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2023 / Semaglutide is the latest approved medication for weight loss. Mimicking a hormone that contributes to feelings of fullness and hunger, semaglutide also helps speed up the metabolism over time. Combined with lifestyle changes like diet and exercise, it can help patients lose up to 15% or more of their body weight.

The providers at Seattle Plastic Surgery created a semaglutide Weight Loss Program that is customizable for each patient. The program includes custom doses of semaglutide in injection or pill form, a diet and exercise plan, and monthly follow-up appointments. It is charged monthly and after the initial consultation, the medication and all necessary supplies are available to the patient. Appointments can take place in person or virtually.

Seattle Plastic Surgery's Semaglutide Weight Loss Program is unique because it is fully customizable for the patient. The diet and exercise plans are easily adjusted to accommodate existing dietary restrictions and the patient's abilities. The dosage of the semaglutide is adjusted monthly by the provider to tailor the weight loss for the patient. The comprehensive semaglutide treatment in Seattle aims to help patients find and sustain significant weight loss.

The cost of the Seattle Semaglutide Weight Loss Program is as follows:

Injection : $575 per month (includes injections, all supplies, diet plan, exercise plan, and follow-up appointments)

: $575 per month (includes injections, all supplies, diet plan, exercise plan, and follow-up appointments) Tablets: $700 per month (includes pills, diet plan, exercise plan, and follow-up appointments)

To better serve patients throughout the Seattle area, Seattle Plastic Surgery offers three locations:

Seattle Location : 600 Broadway, Suite 320, Seattle, WA 98122

: 600 Broadway, Suite 320, Seattle, WA 98122 Kirkland Location: 3100 Carillon Point, Kirkland, WA 98033

3100 Carillon Point, Kirkland, WA 98033 Lynnwood Location: 3500 188th St. SW, #670, Lynnwood, WA 98037

