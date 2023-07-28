Hop-on, Inc.: Digitalage Welcomes New Seasoned Fractional CFO as Part of Strategic Expansion

TEMECULA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2023 / Digitalage, Inc., a leading innovator in the decentralized social media and content distribution sector and a subsidiary of Hop-on, Inc. (OTC:HPNN), is pleased to announce the appointment of a new fractional CFO, known for his stellar track record in private equity, fundraising, strategic planning, and mergers & acquisitions. The new CFO's identity remains confidential, pending a potential full-time contract following the next round of funding.

Despite the previously announced mezzanine round of financing not proceeding as anticipated, the team is in the midst of still orchestrating bond financing and other opportunities with our new CFO, while making significant strides towards ambitious goals. This shift in strategy reflects the organization's adaptability and resilience as it continues to strengthen its financial position.

Helping the Music and Entertainment Industry

Digitalage will focus its OOVE capabilities on the music and entertainment industry, enabling musicians and filmmakers to fight against piracy and create new revenue streams.

Peter Michaels, CEO, says, "We want to help studios, networks, and streamers empower themselves through OOVE's Digital Rights Marketplace that will pay residual revenues for new and old content. We are reducing the transactional friction between the audience and the creator, fostering new economies beyond the traditional monetization models."

"We're not just developing a platform; we're cultivating an ecosystem," comments Peter Michaels, the current CEO. "Our core belief revolves around personal ownership of data, transparency, child safety, and mental health protection. Decentralized Web3 technologies are the engines driving these radical changes." The company actively fights against child sexual abuse material (CSAM) through deep content analysis capabilities built into its core functionality.

The journey from launching the alpha platform in mid-2021 to the present day has seen the Company demonstrate numerous innovative features and capabilities. Despite the challenges, Digitalage, Inc. has made significant strides toward transforming consumer and business engagement with social media and content distribution. Key to this vision is a commitment to privacy, data ownership, and fair compensation - all powered by the latest technical innovations.

Digitalage, Inc. has also opened a search for a new CEO as Peter Michaels prepares to transition into the role of chairman. The board has already initiated the search for a visionary leader capable of guiding Digitalage through its next chapter of growth and evolution.

Plans for future expansion include launching a fully featured beta platform, followed closely by a public launch and mobile apps. Furthermore, the Company is exploring potential acquisitions in the music and live-streaming entertainment arenas. These growth initiatives are rooted in a firm belief in the transformative potential of decentralized storage and mesh networking.

Investments continue to be made in these groundbreaking technologies to set a new standard for the augmented reality, media distribution, telecommunications, and consumer electronics sectors. The company's focus remains steadfast on the United States, fostering trust and security in a global digital environment where foreign platforms often face scrutiny.

"While these technologies may seem esoteric, their impact is tangible and transformational. We are committed to creating a safe, equitable, and empowering internet for everyone. With the collective expertise of a dedicated team, a proven business model, and a laser-focused growth strategy, the potential for value creation is immense," adds Michaels.

About Hop-on, Inc.

Hop-on, Inc. (OTC:HPNN) is a leading US-based company that specializes in the development and manufacture of electronics, distributed software, and telecommunications hardware and services. With secured essential license agreements for mobile and computing technologies, Hop-on has a long track record of innovation and market development dating back to 1993. The company is known for its pioneering work, including the development of the world's first CDMA disposable cell phone and the upcoming Digitalage decentralized social media platform, which promotes data portability, free speech, and provides essential tools for content protection and royalty management across social platforms and devices. Hop-on works closely with inventors and patent holders to bring the latest technologies to demanding markets.

About Digitalage, Inc.

Digitalage is a decentralized social media platform that puts users in control of their own data and empowers them to connect with others in a secure and decentralized environment. In addition to providing peer-to-peer communication and streaming entertainment, Digitalage also offers personal online data storage, content protection, and digital rights management. The platform is built on cutting-edge technologies and advanced deep learning models, and is committed to upholding values of free speech, fair and equitable compensation, and the democratic process. With its innovative approach to user interface, user experience, and algorithms for recommendation and matchmaking, Digitalage is poised to disrupt the social media industry and drive paradigm shifts in areas such as accessibility, social responsibility, royalty collection and distribution, crowd working, and the creation and consumption of entertainment and journalism.

