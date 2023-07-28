FLINT Corp.: FLINT Announces Appointment of Jennifer Stubbs as Chief Financial Officer

CALGARY, Alberta, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLINT Corp. ("FLINT") (TSX: FLNT) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jennifer Stubbs as Chief Financial Officer effective July 28, 2023. Ms. Stubbs will be responsible for leading FLINT's Finance and Information Technology teams, as well as continuous improvement initiatives.



"We are excited to have Jennifer join the Executive Leadership Team at FLINT. With her diverse experience in both financial management and continuous improvement, I am confident that Jennifer will advance our efforts to be the service provider of choice for our stakeholders. I would also like to thank Murray Desrosiers for his service as Interim Chief Financial Officer since March 2023 and look forward to his continued leadership as Senior Vice President, Legal and Corporate Development," said Barry Card, Chief Executive Officer.

Ms. Stubbs started her career at KPMG in Assurance and went on to hold financial roles with companies involved in engineering, manufacturing, real estate and energy infrastructure. Prior to joining FLINT, Ms. Stubbs was with Pembina Pipeline Corporation for 11 years, where she progressed through various financial roles and most recently held the title of Vice President, Continuous Improvement, where she was responsible for Internal Audit, oversight and reporting of corporate productivity initiatives and capital project governance. Ms. Stubbs is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of British Columbia.

About FLINT Corp.

FLINT Corp. is a leading provider of maintenance, turnaround and construction services to the energy and industrial markets, including oil and gas (upstream, midstream and downstream), petrochemical, mining, power, agriculture, forestry, infrastructure and water treatment. FLINT's services include: maintenance and turnarounds; facility construction; fabrication, modularization and machining; wear technologies and weld overlays; pipeline installation and integrity; electrical and instrumentation; workforce supply; heavy equipment operators; and environmental services. With a legacy of excellence and experience stretching back more than 100 years, a dedicated workforce and offices strategically located across Western Canada, FLINT helps its customers bring their resources to our world. For more information about FLINT, please visit www.flintcorp.com or contact: