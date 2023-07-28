Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 694 internationalen Medien
Nugen Medical Devices lässt die "204-Millionen-Dollar-Bombe platzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QL01 | ISIN: NL00150001Q9 | Ticker-Symbol: 8TI
Xetra
28.07.23
17:35 Uhr
18,570 Euro
+0,410
+2,26 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
STELLANTIS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STELLANTIS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,52418,61419:30
18,53018,62819:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.07.2023 | 17:48
212 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

STELLANTIS N.V.: Stellantis Joins Forvia and Michelin as Equal Shareholder in Symbio, a Leading Hydrogen Company

Stellantis Joins Forvia and Michelin as Equal Shareholder in Symbio, a Leading Hydrogen Company

AMSTERDAM, July 28, 2023 - Stellantis N.V. confirms it has completed its 33.3% purchase in Symbio, a leader in zero-emission hydrogen mobility. FORVIA and Michelin are equal shareholders.

The announcement is a significant step in the decarbonization of the mobility industry and illustrates Symbio's technological excellence in hydrogen fuel cell innovations. The addition of Stellantis as a shareholder will boost Symbio's development across Europe and in the U.S.

Acquiring an equal stake in Symbio bolsters Stellantis' leadership position in hydrogen-powered vehicles by supporting the fuel cell van production in France, and it also serves as a perfect complement to the Company's growing battery electric vehicle portfolio.

# # #

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today's customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves - aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

@StellantisStellantisStellantisStellantis


For more information, contact:

Fernão SILVEIRA +31 6 43 25 43 41 - fernao.silveira@stellantis.com

Nathalie ROUSSEL +33 6 87 77 41 82 - nathalie.roussel@stellantis.com



communications@stellantis.com
www.stellantis.com

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.