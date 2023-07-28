STELLANTIS N.V.: Stellantis Joins Forvia and Michelin as Equal Shareholder in Symbio, a Leading Hydrogen Company

Stellantis Joins Forvia and Michelin as Equal Shareholder in Symbio, a Leading Hydrogen Company

AMSTERDAM, July 28, 2023 - Stellantis N.V. confirms it has completed its 33.3% purchase in Symbio , a leader in zero-emission hydrogen mobility. FORVIA and Michelin are equal shareholders.

The announcement is a significant step in the decarbonization of the mobility industry and illustrates Symbio's technological excellence in hydrogen fuel cell innovations. The addition of Stellantis as a shareholder will boost Symbio's development across Europe and in the U.S.

Acquiring an equal stake in Symbio bolsters Stellantis' leadership position in hydrogen-powered vehicles by supporting the fuel cell van production in France, and it also serves as a perfect complement to the Company's growing battery electric vehicle portfolio.

