Doing Our Part: Highlights From the Home Depot's 2023 ESG Report

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2023 / The Home Depot is committed to its three environmental, social and governance (ESG) pillars - focusing on our people, operating sustainably and strengthening our communities. The latest ESG Report details the progress made. Here are some of the highlights:

FOCUS ON PEOPLE

MORE THAN 90% of U.S. store leaders started as hourly associates.

of U.S. store leaders started as hourly associates. In 2022, approximately 36% of our new hires were women and 58% were ethnically/racially diverse.

OPERATE SUSTAINABLY

We REDESIGNED 400+ private- brand packages to reduce size and materials.

private- brand packages to reduce size and materials. This helped us eliminate MORE THAN 81M square feet of PVC film - enough to cover Central Park twice.

square feet of PVC film - enough to cover Central Park twice. We DECREASED electricity consumption 52% in our U.S. stores since 2010.

STRENGTHEN COMMUNITIES

The Home Depot Foundation has contributed more than $450 MILLION towards veteran causes since 2011.

towards since 2011. Since 2009, our Retool Your School grant program has helped fund over 184 PROJECTS benefiting 70% OF HBCUs.

To read the full report, visit corporate.homedepot.com/responsibility.

To learn more about the company's ESG efforts, check out the Give Me an H podcast. Chief Sustainability Officer, Ron Jarvis discusses the company's sustainability initiatives and Chief Diversity Officer, Derek Bottoms talks about the company's diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

