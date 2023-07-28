Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 694 internationalen Medien
Nugen Medical Devices lässt die "204-Millionen-Dollar-Bombe platzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 866953 | ISIN: US4370761029 | Ticker-Symbol: HDI
Tradegate
28.07.23
19:13 Uhr
299,40 Euro
-1,20
-0,40 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HOME DEPOT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HOME DEPOT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
299,40299,6019:30
299,40299,6019:24
ACCESSWIRE
28.07.2023 | 18:14
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Doing Our Part: Highlights From the Home Depot's 2023 ESG Report

Originally published on Built From Scratch

Read our 2023 ESG Report

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2023 / The Home Depot is committed to its three environmental, social and governance (ESG) pillars - focusing on our people, operating sustainably and strengthening our communities. The latest ESG Report details the progress made. Here are some of the highlights:

FOCUS ON PEOPLE

  • MORE THAN 90% of U.S. store leaders started as hourly associates.
  • In 2022, approximately 36% of our new hires were women and 58% were ethnically/racially diverse.

OPERATE SUSTAINABLY

  • We REDESIGNED 400+ private- brand packages to reduce size and materials.
  • This helped us eliminate MORE THAN 81M square feet of PVC film - enough to cover Central Park twice.
  • We DECREASED electricity consumption 52% in our U.S. stores since 2010.

STRENGTHEN COMMUNITIES

  • The Home Depot Foundation has contributed more than $450 MILLION towards veteran causes since 2011.
  • Since 2009, our Retool Your School grant program has helped fund over 184 PROJECTS benefiting 70% OF HBCUs.

To read the full report, visit corporate.homedepot.com/responsibility.

To learn more about the company's ESG efforts, check out the Give Me an H podcast. Chief Sustainability Officer, Ron Jarvis discusses the company's sustainability initiatives and Chief Diversity Officer, Derek Bottoms talks about the company's diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

Keep up with all the latest Home Depot news! Subscribe to our bi-weekly news update and get the top Built from Scratch stories delivered straight to your inbox.

The Home Depot, Friday, July 28, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Home Depot on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: The Home Depot
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/home-depot
Email: info@3blmedia.com

ACCESSWIRE | Article Logo

SOURCE: The Home Depot

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/770868/Doing-Our-Part-Highlights-From-the-Home-Depots-2023-ESG-Report

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.