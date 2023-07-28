Park Lawn Corporation: Park Lawn Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Released on Thursday, August 10, 2023 and Earnings Conference Call on Friday, August 11, 2023 at 9:30 a.m.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2023 / Park Lawn Corporation (TSX:PLC, PLC.U) ("PLC") announced today that it will release its second quarter financial results for 2023 on Thursday, August 10, 2023. PLC will host a conference call at 9:30 a.m. (EST) on Friday, August 11, 2023 to discuss its Q2 2023 financial results. Details of the conference call are as follows:

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Time: 9:30 a.m. EST

Dial-in Number: Toll Free 1-877-545-0523 | Conference ID: 711858

To ensure your participation, please join approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start of the conference call.

About Park Lawn Corporation

PLC provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis (pre-need) or at the time of a death (at-need). PLC and its subsidiaries own and operate businesses including cemeteries, crematoria, funeral homes, chapels, planning offices and a transfer service. PLC operates in three Canadian provinces and nineteen U.S. states.

Contact Information

Daniel Millett

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 231-1462, ext. 221

dmillett@plcorp.com

SOURCE: Park Lawn Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/770905/Park-Lawn-Second-Quarter-2023-Financial-Results-Released-on-Thursday-August-10-2023-and-Earnings-Conference-Call-on-Friday-August-11-2023-at-930-am-EST