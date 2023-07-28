Anzeige
Freitag, 28.07.2023
Nugen Medical Devices lässt die "204-Millionen-Dollar-Bombe platzen!
WKN: A1H5Y5 | ISIN: CA7005632087
Stuttgart
28.07.23
14:19 Uhr
16,100 Euro
-0,300
-1,83 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
28.07.2023 | 19:02
125 Leser
Park Lawn Corporation: Park Lawn Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Released on Thursday, August 10, 2023 and Earnings Conference Call on Friday, August 11, 2023 at 9:30 a.m.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2023 / Park Lawn Corporation (TSX:PLC, PLC.U) ("PLC") announced today that it will release its second quarter financial results for 2023 on Thursday, August 10, 2023. PLC will host a conference call at 9:30 a.m. (EST) on Friday, August 11, 2023 to discuss its Q2 2023 financial results. Details of the conference call are as follows:

  • Date: Friday, August 11, 2023
  • Time: 9:30 a.m. EST
  • Dial-in Number: Toll Free 1-877-545-0523 | Conference ID: 711858

To ensure your participation, please join approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start of the conference call.

About Park Lawn Corporation

PLC provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis (pre-need) or at the time of a death (at-need). PLC and its subsidiaries own and operate businesses including cemeteries, crematoria, funeral homes, chapels, planning offices and a transfer service. PLC operates in three Canadian provinces and nineteen U.S. states.

Contact Information

Daniel Millett
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 231-1462, ext. 221
dmillett@plcorp.com

SOURCE: Park Lawn Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/770905/Park-Lawn-Second-Quarter-2023-Financial-Results-Released-on-Thursday-August-10-2023-and-Earnings-Conference-Call-on-Friday-August-11-2023-at-930-am-EST

