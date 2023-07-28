Re:NewCell AB: Renewcell's CEO Patrik Lundström Divests Shares in the Company

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2023 / Re:NewCell AB (publ) (FRA:6QP)(STO:RENEW)

Re:NewCell AB's ("Renewcell" or the "Company") Chief Executive Officer, Patrik Lundström, has on 27 July 2023 sold 224,318 shares in Renewcell at an average price of SEK 71.36 per share. The sale proceeds are intended to be used to exercise warrants of series 2019/2023 in Renewcell.

About Renewcell

Founded by innovators from Stockholm's KTH Royal Institute of Technology in 2012, Renewcell is a multi-award-winning sustaintech company based in Sweden. The company's vision is to make fashion circular.

Through its patented process, Renewcell is able to recycle cellulosic textile waste, such as worn-out cotton clothes and production scraps, transforming it into a pristine new material called CIRCULOSE®. Fast Company named Renewcell one of the World's Most Innovative Companies in 2021 and CIRCULOSE® was also included on TIME Magazine's list of the 100 Best Inventions 2020.

Renewcell is a publicly listed company with shares traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with the ticker name RENEW and ISIN code SE0014960431. FNCA Sweden AB is Certified Adviser, +46(0)8-528 00 399, info@fnca.se.

