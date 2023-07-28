Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 28 juillet/July 2023) - Gold Lion Resources Inc. (GL) has announced a name and symbol change to Lithium Lion Metals Inc. (LLM)

Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol and with a new CUSIP number on July 31, 2023.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on July 28, 2023. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

_________________________________

Gold Lion Resources Inc. (GL) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour Lithium Lion Metals Inc. (LLM)

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom et le nouveau symbole et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 31 juillet 2023.

Les documents d'information sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 28 juillet 2023. Les concessionnaires sont priés de saisir à nouveau leurs commandes.

Effective Date/ Date Effective: Le 31 juillet/July 2023 Old Symbol/Vieux Symbole: GL New Symbol/Nouveau Symbole: LLM New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP: 53681M 10 6 New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN: CA 53681M 10 6 8 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 38063L107/CA38063L1076

If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.