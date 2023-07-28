Binggo Golf & Travel: Binggo Golf & Finance Group Offers Easy Access to Luxury Courses Across Asia for Golf Enthusiasts

Golf enthusiasts and travelers seeking memorable experiences can now rely on Binggo Golf & Finance Group to unlock the gates to premium golf courses and explore Asia like never before. With Binggo's innovative membership model and dedication to financial empowerment, the sport of luxury is no longer exclusive to the elite; it is now open to all who wish to embark on a journey of golfing excellence.

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2023 / Binggo Golf & Finance Group has revolutionized the golfing experience by providing easy access to premium courses across Asia, making it accessible and enjoyable for golf enthusiasts worldwide. Public golf courses limit the options for avid golfers seeking more premium experiences. Exclusive clubs demand immense upfront fees and impose lengthy waiting periods, making access highly exclusive

Binggo Golf & Finance Group has emerged as a game-changer, focusing on accessibility and affordability. The company, based in Singapore, is a multi-dimensional entity, specializing not only in golf but also in finance, travel, beauty, shopping, gaming, and social-fi. Their mission is to create a harmonious ecosystem of services while making golf more enjoyable and financially sustainable for enthusiasts.

Binggo's revolutionary membership packages provide golfers with exclusive golf travel deals at remarkably affordable prices, starting from as little as $500. With upfront payments and no hidden fees, golfers can now experience multiple top-tier golf courses across Asia without worry. The membership includes green fees, cart rental fees, caddie fees, caddie tips, and accommodation fees, ensuring a hassle-free and budget-friendly golfing journey. Binggo offers access to prestigious golf courses and enhances the experience by bundling golf trips with holiday packages to popular tourist attractions in Asia, offering golfers a memorable and seamless journey. Binggo's commitment extends beyond golfing experiences. Activities like scoring a hole-in-one or participating in golf tournaments can earn members gifts and cashback, redeemable for future golf expenses or exciting golf-related merchandise and experiences.

Binggo Golf & Finance Group is not content with transforming the golfing landscape in Asia. The company has ambitious plans, including opening a Shopping Center in Thailand, combining restaurants, golf, and various shopping options. Moreover, Binggo is actively working on expanding tour offerings to the EU, UK, and US regions, further solidifying its position as a reliable and diverse platform for golfers and business travelers.

Binggo Golf & Finance Group, headquartered in Singapore, is a multifaceted organization operating across various domains such as Golf Tour & Travel, Finance (including AI Bot, NFT Golf Club, Token, Staking), Beauty, Shopping, and Gaming. Founded with a vision of delivering exceptional services in the golf and finance sectors, Binggo Golf & Finance Company is dedicated to catering to the diverse needs of golf enthusiasts and financial investors.

Spending 7+ years of incubation by a team of Day Trader, Coder, and Finance Expert. With the monthly profit range from 3% - 20%. The bot has been in operation for 3+ years, having over +3000 users.

Binggo Golf & Finance is committed to providing unparalleled golf experiences, including meticulously curated golf tours, captivating golf events, and a comprehensive range of golf-related services.

