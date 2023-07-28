Generation Income Properties Inc.: Generation Income Properties Announces Dates for its 2023 Second Quarter Earnings Results Release and Live Conference Call

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2023 / Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) ("GIPR" or the Company"), a net lease real estate investment trust, announced today that it plans on releasing its second quarter operating results before the open of the stock market on Monday, August 14, 2023.

Conference Call and Webcast

The company will host its live call and audio webcast on Monday, August 14, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To access the live webcast, which will be available in listen-only mode, please follow this link. If you prefer to listen via phone, U.S. participants may dial: 877-407-3141 (toll free) or 201-689-7803 (local).

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties, Inc., located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust focused on acquiring and managing income-producing retail, office, and industrial properties net leased to high-quality tenants in densely populated submarkets throughout the United States. Additional information about Generation Income Properties, Inc. can be found at the Company's corporate website: www.gipreit.com.

