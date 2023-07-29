Raises.com: $4.5M Sustainable Apartment Project in Grande Prairie; Aaron Bellmore Eyes Rapidly Growing Market

Highlights:

Aaron Bellmore, founder at Fresh Coast Investments Inc. has a proven track record with a portfolio of $22M+ in residential real estate.

The plan to construct a 101-unit sustainable apartment building in Grande Prairie, Alberta, via South Banks Developments Limited Partnership Presents profitable returns and investment opportunities.

Investors will have the potential to see significant future returns on a total investment of $4.5 million.

Aaron Bellmore, founder of Fresh Coast Investments Inc., brings extensive industry knowledge as a certified Real Estate Investment Advisor in Canada.

Aaron Bellmore' unique business model of investing and self-managing properties in conjunction with his partner for over two decades.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2023 / Raises.com Inc. (the "Company" or "Raises.com") is pleased to announce that South Banks Developments Limited Partnership has officially unveiled plans to construct a 101-unit sustainable apartment building in Grande Prairie, Alberta, offering profitable returns and investment opportunities.

The venture will be led by Aaron Bellmore, founder of Fresh Coast Investments Inc., who is managing an impressive portfolio of over $22M in residential real estate, including more than 116 units with 350 rooms in Grande Prairie. Bellmore is also a certified Real Estate Investment Advisor in Canada, and has successfully invested and self-managed properties since 2006.

The proposed sustainable apartment building will add to Fresh Coast's robust portfolio, reflecting Bellmore's extensive experience and innovative approach in the real estate sector. The project represents a strategic investment opportunity for investors looking to diversify their portfolios, with a total investment needed of $4.5 million.

Before founding Fresh Coast Investments Inc., Bellmore honed his skills in the oil & gas sector and as a Red Seal Journeyman certified Steamfitter/Pipefitter. He has successfully leveraged his industry knowledge and experience to establish a company that has a significant footprint in the residential real estate sector.

Apart from managing a growing portfolio, Bellmore also shares his real estate expertise by authoring books, managing a newsletter, and providing investment opportunities in real estate. His commitment to sharing his knowledge and contributing to the growth of the sector is a testament to his leadership and dedication.

Fresh Coast Investments is open to discussing with potential suitable partners who would like to partake in this exclusive offering. Interested parties are invited to reach out directly to Aaron Bellmore at aaron@freshcoastinvestments.ca or +1-250-218-9398 to discuss this investment opportunity.

