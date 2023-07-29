Lewes, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2023) - Calu Opportunity Fund LP ("Calu") announces that, further to the approval received from the shareholders (other than Calu) of Goldgroup Mining Inc. ("Goldgroup") at Goldgroup's annual general and special meeting held on June 28, 2023 (the "Shareholders Meeting"), the loan in the principal amount of US$2,160,000 (the "Calu Loan") made by Calu to Goldgroup on December 9, 2022, which is unsecured, bears interest at 6% per annum and is due December 31, 2023, has been converted into 29,052,000 common shares of Goldgroup at a price of CDN$0.10 per share at a fixed exchange rate of US$1.345 to CDN$1 (the "Debt Conversion").

Immediately before the Debt Conversion, Calu owned 1,177,500 common shares or 4.11% of Goldgroup's issued and outstanding share capital. Upon completion of the Debt Conversion, Calu became a control block holder owning 30,229,500 common shares of Goldgroup, representing 52.41% of Goldgroup's issued and outstanding share capital.

Calu has acquired the common shares of Goldgroup for investment purposes, and Calu may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership, control or direction over additional securities of Goldgroup or otherwise.

In addition, further to the approval from Goldgroup's shareholders at the Shareholders Meeting in connection with the settlement of a loan obtained by Goldgroup from Accendo Banco S.A., Multiple Banking Institution (the "Accendo Loan") in 2020 and subsequently acquired by Minera Cerro Esperanza S.A de C.V. ("MER"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Calu, Goldgroup has entered into the Settlement Agreement and Exploitation and Option to Purchase Agreement with MER as at July 1, 2023, pursuant to which Goldgroup is in the process of delivering the assets of its subsidiary, Minas de Oroco S.A. de C.V. ("Minas de Oroco"), to MER in full satisfaction of the Accendo Loan and Goldgroup will continue operate the assets of Minas de Oroco with the option to purchase the assets in the future.

About Calu

Calu Opportunity Fund LP is a resource focused private investment vehicle with a focus on supporting growth stage mining companies. The head office of Calu is located at 16192 Coastal Highway, Lewes, Delaware 19958.

