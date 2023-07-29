Deville Beverage Company Now an Official Canned Cocktail Partner of the World Surf League

Deville Beverage Company today announced a partnership with the World Surf League to serve its flavored Vodka + Soda beverage at the Wallex US Open of Surfing.

CYPRESS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2023 / Deville Beverage Company today announced that it is an official canned cocktail partner of the World Surf League (WSL) in the United States. Through this partnership, Deville Beverage Co. will make its award-winning specialty cocktails available for guests 21-and-over at the upcoming Wallex US Open of Surfing, where it will host a fan-signing at the exclusive Deville booth. Six-time Gold FMX Medalist Colby Raha will be signing on Saturday, July 29, 2023, and local rising star Cole Houshmand will be signing on Sunday, July 30, 2023.

Deville Beverage Company at Wallex US Open of Surfing

Deville Beverage Co. is an up-and-coming beverage company local to Huntington Beach. These low-calorie, all-natural Vodka + Soda canned cocktails are available in Pear, Red Berry, and Orange. These nuanced spirits have seen a groundswell of demand since the company's launch, primarily because of the sophisticated flavors that can be enjoyed anytime, anywhere.

"Deville Beverage Co. is supportive of the coastal community," said Carrie Cordova-Visca, co-founder and CEO of Deville Beverage Company. "We are excited to partner with the WSL to support surfing."

Deville Beverage Company offers adults of legal drinking age a delicious way to enjoy premium spirits with a bite at 4.5% alcohol by volume (ABV). Available in 12oz. single-serve cans, these flavorful spirits are available to be shipped coast to coast direct-to-consumer.

Spectators at the Wallex US Open of Surfing are encouraged to stop by the Deville Beverage Co. booth for merchandise giveaways and to watch the incredible talent showcased by the World Surf League.

About Deville Beverage Company

Headquartered in Cypress, California, Deville Beverage Company makes premium beverages for modern life and sells them through DrinkDeville.com and other authorized resellers. These premium alcoholic beverages transform social rituals with a commitment to quality that spills over into everything we do.

