Wuxi, China--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2023) - Recently, Sunra, a Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer, launched the mass-produced two-wheeled EV with sodium-ion batteries, bringing the concept to reality.

Sodium-ion battery is an emerging energy technology with apparent application benefits, especially in the two-wheel electric vehicle market. In this way, Sunra actively advances the field of sodium electric energy, overcomes technical problems, and has taken the lead in reaching mass production in two-wheeled electric vehicles with sodium-ion batteries.

And for users, the value of the sodium battery electric vehicles is also apparent, firstly, the cost of purchase will be reduced. Secondly, sodium-ion batteries provide more steady vehicle performance, have fewer maintenance costs, and are less difficult to adapt to extreme temperature environments. Such pleasurable user experiences are too numerous to mention.

In the lithium battery era, Sunra first equipped two-wheeled EVs with automotive-grade lithium batteries, which are guaranteed for 5 years but actually can be used for 10 years. This quality and service also applies to the sodium-ion batteries.

Sunra, a two-wheeler company located in Wuxi, China, is hoping to usher in a new era of energy technology, helping to achieve net zero emissions, and aiming to play a vital role in promoting China's and even the world's sodium electricity technology.

