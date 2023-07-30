Anzeige
Sonntag, 30.07.2023
Nugen Medical Devices lässt die "204-Millionen-Dollar-Bombe platzen!
30.07.2023 | 01:38
SoFresh Celebrates a Milestone with the Signing of its 35th Location

Rapid Expansion Across Florida and the East Coast United States Continues

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2023 / SoFresh, the tech forward, fresh casual restaurant concept, that provides nutritious menu options, proudly announces the signing of its 35th location. This significant milestone embodies the company's commitment to expanding its reach and bringing quality food choices to more communities.

Margaritaville

Margaritaville
Kissimmee, FL Interior



With the fast-paced expansion across Florida and the East Coast United States, SoFresh is embracing this exciting opportunity to not only increase its market presence but to also propagate its ethos of promoting healthier ingredients and lifestyle choices. Serving a menu filled with mindful and satisfying options, the company constantly emphasizes the importance of high quality ingredients.

This progress marks another exciting chapter in SoFresh's rich narrative. Given the impressive trajectory, the restaurant industry can expect more from this innovative company as they continue to sign more locations and reach new communities.

Stay tuned for updates on the company's journey and how they continue to redefine and elevate the fast casual landscape. For more information, visit SoFresh's official website.

www.lovesofresh.com

Contact Information

Clay Donato
VP, Development
franchising@lovesofresh.com
9417304676

SOURCE: SoFresh Franchising LLC

