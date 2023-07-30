An unchanged week for ATX TR with AT&S on top of the list, while ams Osram gained 25 percent. CA Immo wins the 16th Stock Market Tournament in a competitive final against Zumtobel. News came from Cleen Energy, RHI Magnesita (2), Telekom Austria, Strabag, Andritz (3), Kapsch TrafficCom, Verbund (3) Amag, ams Osram, Marinomed, OMV and Palfinger. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 0,1% to 7.108,67 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 7,75%. Up to now there were 82 days with a positive and 65 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 5,34% away, from the low 11,32%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2023 is Tuesday with 0,28%, the weakest is Wednesday with -0,24%. These are the best-performers this week: AT&S 7,54% in front of RHI Magnesita 6,65% and ...

