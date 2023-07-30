Cleen Energy: Cleen Energy AG was able to complete a construction contract with immo 360 grad gmbH for an up to 8.8 MWp large agri-photovoltaic system on around 10 hectares in Upper Austria. The implementation is scheduled to take place by the end of Q1/2025, depending on when the building permits are issued. Subject to the corresponding legal approvals for the full expansion, Cleen Energy AG is assuming project sales of around EUR 8.6 million.Cleen Energy: weekly performance: 1.51% RHI Magnesita: As announced, Ignite Luxembourg Holdings (a company of private equity group Rhone), issued a cash offer at £28.50 per share for 14,086,156 RHI Magnesita shares, representing 29.9 per cent of the shares outstanding. As of 21 July 2023, valid acceptances have been received in respect of a ...

