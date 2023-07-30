Strabag: Construction company Strabag opened its flagship tunnel segment ring factory in Hartlepool. For Strabag, this is the beginning of the manufacturing of precast concrete tunnel segments for HS2 tunnels in London and the rest of the UK. The company will be delivering over 83,000 precast concrete segments for HS2's London tunnels, having won a contract to supply Skanska Costain Strabag JV (SCS JV) in October 2021.Strabag: weekly performance: 0.93% Andritz: Koppö Energia of Finland has selected international technology group ANDRITZ to perform the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) for a large-scale plant to produce green hydrogen. This order is a milestone in ANDRITZ's strategy to become one of the world's leading industrial partners for large-scale green ...

