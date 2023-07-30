Verbund: Austrian utility company Verbund announced the acquisition of operative wind power plants in Spain with a total capacity of 257 MW and potential for hybridisation and repowering from EDP Renewables Europe, S.L.U. ("EDPR") for an enterprise value of approx. €0.46bn. Verbund Green Power GmbH will acquire 100% of the shares in Viesgo Renovables S.L. and Viesgo Europa S.L. The two companies hold nine wind portfolios with a total installed capacity of 257 MW sited at various locations in Spain. Seven portfolios are beneficiaries of a national funding scheme which on average will run for another seven years, while two portfolios are marketed as "merchant".Verbund: weekly performance: -1.98% RHI Magnesita: RHI Magnesita, a global supplier of high-grade ...

