Verbund: Austrian utility Verbund saw an improvement in the results posted for quarters 1-2/2023. The reported Group result rose by 57.5% to €1,287.2m. Generation from the annual storage power plants rose by 6.2% in quarters 1-2/2023 compared with the prior-year reporting period. Generation from hydropower plants thus increased by 947 GWh to 15,054 GWh. The sharp rise in wholesale electricity prices on the futures markets that were relevant for the reporting period gave earnings a considerable boost. Conversely, spot market prices fell in quarters 1-2/2023. The average sales prices obtained for VERBUND's own generation from hydropower rose by €69.6/MWh to €182.1/MWh. Higher generation from photovoltaic installations and wind power plants, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...