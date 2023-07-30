Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 30.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 694 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung, 30.7.2023: Ganz große Ad-hoc! Morgen: Der frühe Vogel…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 877738 | ISIN: AT0000746409 | Ticker-Symbol: OEWA
Tradegate
28.07.23
20:39 Uhr
74,15 Euro
-0,20
-0,27 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
ATX
RENIXX
1-Jahres-Chart
VERBUND AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VERBUND AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
74,2074,5529.07.
74,2074,5028.07.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMAG AUSTRIA METALL
AMAG AUSTRIA METALL AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMAG AUSTRIA METALL AG30,500-3,17 %
ANDRITZ AG48,000+0,08 %
VERBUND AG74,15-0,27 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.