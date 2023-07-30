OMV: Austrian oil, gas and chemical company OMV announced the Wittau Tief-2a exploration well to be a confirmed new natural gas discovery. A preliminary evaluation indicates potential recoverable resources of approximately 48 TWh (28 million barrels of oil equivalent). After full development of the discovery, OMV expects its natural gas production in Austria to increase by 50 per cent. The OMV operated well was drilled at a final depth of 5,000 meters after five months of operations. "The positive result of our exploration is an exciting news for OMV and its customers. As we continue to work on our strategy to diversify our supply sources of natural gas, this new find marks a major contribution to the natural gas supply of our customers especially in Austria, with an expected ...

