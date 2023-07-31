Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 31.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 694 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung, 30.7.2023: Ganz große Ad-hoc! Morgen: Der frühe Vogel…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
31.07.2023 | 06:02
151 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Storehouse Media Group: Author Christian Anderson Releases New Book 'When Revival Turns to Revolution'

ONANCOCK, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2023 / In his new book When Revival Turns to Revolution, author and evangelist Christian Anderson gives the reader insight into what has brought society and the Christian Church to their current state of moral decay and what it will take to biblically restore them.

R2R 3D Front Cover

R2R 3D Front Cover


Anderson describes how the revolutionary changes in the culture of the 1960s and 1970s brought about a revival of secularism that befalls society today, negatively impacting everything from the schools to the government to the churches.

Whereas revivals have come and gone throughout the history of the Church, Anderson postulates that hope is coming in the form of the largest Christian revival that has ever occurred, and we've already begun seeing the beginnings of it on college campuses.

When referring to past revivals, he writes, "What if I told you these occurrences sparked by radical individual followers of Christ were never meant to be one-off events? What would it mean if we could see a perpetual moving of God's Spirit and witness the whole world fill with the knowledge of the goodness of God?" According to Anderson, this will only transpire when revival brings about a spiritual revolution.

Using 2 Chronicles 7:14 as the foundation, he skillfully walks readers through the four steps necessary to reach revolution that are reflected in this scripture: repentance - learning to know God; revival - leaning on God; restoration - loving like God; and revolution - leading with God. He asserts that these biblical pillars, reflected on the four points of the cross, hold the keys to the fulfillment of every Christian believer's call - the Great Commission. Anderson writes, "Revival is great, but only if it marches toward the redeeming of mankind. If it can be contained in a building, it is missing something."

Christian Anderson is a graduate of Lee University with a degree in pastoral ministry. His experience in spiritual outpourings makes him an anointed teacher and preacher. He has participated in starting churches and catalyzing people for the work of revitalizing many ministries.

The eBook of When Revival Turns to Revolution is being offered through Amazon at a special introductory price of $0.99 on July 31 and Aug. 1. Click here to order today.

Contact Information

Christian Anderson
author
christian@revivaltorevolution.com

SOURCE: Christian E. Anderson, author

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/771094/Author-Christian-Anderson-Releases-New-Book-When-Revival-Turns-to-Revolution

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.