Storehouse Media Group: Author Christian Anderson Releases New Book 'When Revival Turns to Revolution'

In his new book When Revival Turns to Revolution, author and evangelist Christian Anderson gives the reader insight into what has brought society and the Christian Church to their current state of moral decay and what it will take to biblically restore them.

Anderson describes how the revolutionary changes in the culture of the 1960s and 1970s brought about a revival of secularism that befalls society today, negatively impacting everything from the schools to the government to the churches.

Whereas revivals have come and gone throughout the history of the Church, Anderson postulates that hope is coming in the form of the largest Christian revival that has ever occurred, and we've already begun seeing the beginnings of it on college campuses.

When referring to past revivals, he writes, "What if I told you these occurrences sparked by radical individual followers of Christ were never meant to be one-off events? What would it mean if we could see a perpetual moving of God's Spirit and witness the whole world fill with the knowledge of the goodness of God?" According to Anderson, this will only transpire when revival brings about a spiritual revolution.

Using 2 Chronicles 7:14 as the foundation, he skillfully walks readers through the four steps necessary to reach revolution that are reflected in this scripture: repentance - learning to know God; revival - leaning on God; restoration - loving like God; and revolution - leading with God. He asserts that these biblical pillars, reflected on the four points of the cross, hold the keys to the fulfillment of every Christian believer's call - the Great Commission. Anderson writes, "Revival is great, but only if it marches toward the redeeming of mankind. If it can be contained in a building, it is missing something."

Christian Anderson is a graduate of Lee University with a degree in pastoral ministry. His experience in spiritual outpourings makes him an anointed teacher and preacher. He has participated in starting churches and catalyzing people for the work of revitalizing many ministries.

