

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The yen fell to 4-day lows of 156.26 against the euro and 162.81 against the Swiss franc, from Friday's closing quotes of 155.48 and 162.20, respectively.



The yen dropped to a 1-week low of 182.33 against the pound and nearly a 2-week low of 141.88 against the U.S. dollar, from last week's closing quotes of 181.38 and 141.88, respectively.



Against the Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen slipped to 4-day lows of 94.70, 87.73 and 107.08 from last week's closing quotes of 93.85, 87.02 and 106.49, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 158.00 against the euro, 165.00 against the franc, 184.00 against the pound, 146.00 against the greenback, 97.00 against the aussie, 90.00 against the kiwi and 110.00 against the loonie.



