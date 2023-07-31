Anzeige
31.07.2023
SeABank's stock, SSB, has been selected by HOSE to be included in the VN30-Index basket

HANOI, Vietnam, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SeABank's stock (SSB) has been officially selected by the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HOSE) to be included in the VN30-Index basket - an index representing the top 30 stocks with the highest market capitalization and liquidity listed on the HOSE.

SeABank's stock, SSB, has been selected by HOSE to be included in the VN30-Index basket

At the end of the trading session on July 28, 2023, the closing price of SSB's stock was 29,700 VND per share, bringing SeABank's market capitalization to over 72,875 billion VND, equivalent to nearly 3.07 billion USD.

According to the press release, on July 17, 2023, HOSE announced the portfolio of stocks included in the VN30 and VN-Finlead indexes, which would be effective from August 7, 2023. SSB was chosen to be included in the VN30 basket as it met the requirements set by the HOSE Index Rules. With an average market capitalization of nearly 65,000 billion Vietnamese dongs over the past six months, SSB is one of the largest capitalized stocks among those not included in the previous VN30 basket.

Throughout its operations, SeABank prioritizes transparency by providing information to shareholders, partners, and customers, complying with legal regulations, and following the directives of the Government and the State Bank of Vietnam to stabilize the market, ensure smooth operations, and promote business activities, thereby contributing to the country's socio-economic development.

SeABank's stock (SSB) was officially listed on the HOSE on March 24, 2021, with a reference price of 16,800 Vietnamese dongs per share on its first trading day. It has consistently experienced stable growth since then. In June 2023, SeABank successfully issued shares for dividend payment and additional capital from shareholder funds (bonus shares) with a total ratio of 20.3% to increase its charter capital to 24,537 billion Vietnamese dong.

Previously, SSB was also added to the Morgan Stanley Capital Index (MSCI) Frontier Markets Index starting from March 1, 2023. According to experts, stocks included in the MSCI Frontier Markets Index may be targeted by ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) funds that track frontier market stocks. Some funds use this index as a reference for investment or replicate its portfolio.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2164818/SB_VN30_2023.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/seabanks-stock-ssb-has-been-selected-by-hose-to-be-included-in-the-vn30-index-basket-301888971.html

