Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Share Capital and Total Voting Rights

Share Capital and Total Voting Rights

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2023 / Argo Blockchain (LSE:ARB)(NASDAQ:ARBK), a global leader in cryptocurrency mining announces, in compliance with its obligations under Rules 5.6.1R and 5.6.2G of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, that as at 31 July 2023, the Company's share capital consisted of 535,325,166 ordinary shares of £0.001 each (Ordinary Shares). All of the Ordinary Shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in Treasury.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change of their interest in, the Company under the FCA Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Argo Blockchain Investor Relations ir@argoblockchain.com finnCap Ltd Corporate Finance Jonny Franklin-Adams Seamus Fricker Joint Corporate Broker Sunila de Silva +44 207 220 0500 Tennyson Securities Joint Corporate Broker Peter Krens +44 207 186 9030 Tancredi Intelligent Communication UK & Europe Media Relations Salamander Davoudi Emma Valgimigli Fabio Galloni-Roversi Monaco Nasser Al-Sayed argoblock@tancredigroup.com

About Argo:

Argo Blockchain plc is a dual-listed (LSE: ARB; NASDAQ: ARBK) blockchain technology company focused on large-scale cryptocurrency mining. With mining facilities in Quebec, mining operations in Texas, and offices in the US, Canada, and the UK, Argo's global, sustainable operations are predominantly powered by renewable energy. In 2021, Argo became the first climate positive cryptocurrency mining company, and a signatory to the Crypto Climate Accord. For more information, visit www.argoblockchain.com.

