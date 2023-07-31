Capita Plc - Statement re Private Placement of Senior Notes
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 31
31 July 2023
Private Placement of Senior Notes
Capita plc ("the Company"), is pleased to announce that it has issued notes of £50m and $68m (in aggregate £102 million) through an issue of unsecured senior notes in the US Private Placement market with three and five year maturities at an average annual GBP coupon of 9.45 per cent. The proceeds will be used to refinance existing debt and for general corporate purposes. The issue of these notes will diversify the Group's sources of funding by re-entering the US Private Placement market and extend the maturity profile of its debt.
