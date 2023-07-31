Anzeige
Montag, 31.07.2023
Sondermeldung, 30.7.2023: Ganz große Ad-hoc! Morgen: Der frühe Vogel…
31.07.2023 | 08:06
Capita Plc - Statement re Private Placement of Senior Notes

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 31

31 July 2023

Private Placement of Senior Notes

Capita plc ("the Company"), is pleased to announce that it has issued notes of £50m and $68m (in aggregate £102 million) through an issue of unsecured senior notes in the US Private Placement market with three and five year maturities at an average annual GBP coupon of 9.45 per cent. The proceeds will be used to refinance existing debt and for general corporate purposes. The issue of these notes will diversify the Group's sources of funding by re-entering the US Private Placement market and extend the maturity profile of its debt.

For more information, please contact:

Investor enquiries
Helen Parris

Investor Relations Director
Tel: 07720 169 269
Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Stephanie Little
Investor Relations Manager
Tel: 07541 622 838
Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Media enquiries
Capita external communications
Tel: 0207 654 2399
Email: media@capita.co.uk


About Capita plc

Capita is a leading provider of business process services, driven by data, technology and people. We are a purpose-led, responsible organisation. Every day our 50,000 colleagues help millions of people, by delivering innovative, digitally enabled solutions to transform and simplify the connections between government and citizens, businesses and customers. We partner with our clients and provide the insight and technologies that give time back, allowing them to focus on what they do best and making people's lives easier and simpler. We operate across three divisions - Capita Public Service, Capita Experience and Capita Portfolio - in the UK, Europe, India and South Africa. Capita is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (CPI.L). Further information can be found at: http://www.capita.com


