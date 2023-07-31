Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 31/2023

Riga, Latvia, 2023-07-31 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A Buyback TLN 26.09.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.07.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 30.09.2023 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.07.2023 mogo MOGO110024A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.07.2023 Eleving Group ELEVFLOT31FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.07.2023 Longo Group LONGO060024FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.07.2023 GIVEN Jewellery GIVEN006024FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.07.2023 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L Interim report, 6 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.07.2023 Sun Finance Treasury Limited Coupon payment date RIG SUNBFLOT25FA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.07.2023 GIVEN Jewellery GIVENFLOT25FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.07.2023 NEO Finance NEOFI Interim report, 6 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.07.2023 Longo Group LONGOFLOT25FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.07.2023 Ditton pievadkežu rupnica DPK1R Annual General RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.07.2023 Storent Holdings STOH110025A Interim report, RIG other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.07.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB00026D LTGNB00026D securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.08.2023 Apranga APG1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.08.2023 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.08.2023 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.08.2023 Nordecon NCN1T Interim report, 6 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.08.2023 Merko Ehitus MRK1T Interim report, 6 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.08.2023 Enefit Green EGR1T Interim report, 6 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.08.2023 EfTEN United Property Fund / Interim report, 6 TLN EfTEN Capital EFCUPFFT months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.08.2023 Enefit Green EGR1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.08.2023 CrossChem CCLAT067524FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.08.2023 Admirals Group AS ADMG080031A Coupon payment date TLN For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.