Montag, 31.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 694 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung, 30.7.2023: Ganz große Ad-hoc! Morgen: Der frühe Vogel…
GlobeNewswire
31.07.2023 | 08:10
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 31/2023

Riga, Latvia, 2023-07-31 08:00 CEST --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER           EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A        Buyback       TLN  
   26.09.2023                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.07.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
   30.09.2023                   securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.07.2023 mogo MOGO110024A          Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.07.2023 Eleving Group ELEVFLOT31FA     Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.07.2023 Longo Group LONGO060024FA     Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.07.2023 GIVEN Jewellery GIVEN006024FA   Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.07.2023 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L        Interim report, 6  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.07.2023 Sun Finance Treasury Limited    Coupon payment date RIG  
          SUNBFLOT25FA                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.07.2023 GIVEN Jewellery GIVENFLOT25FA   Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.07.2023 NEO Finance NEOFI         Interim report, 6  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.07.2023 Longo Group LONGOFLOT25FA     Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.07.2023 Ditton pievadkežu rupnica DPK1R  Annual General    RIG  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.07.2023 Storent Holdings STOH110025A    Interim report,   RIG  
                           other           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.07.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
          LTGCB00026D LTGNB00026D      securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   01.08.2023 Apranga APG1L           Sales figures    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   02.08.2023 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L        Investors event   VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   03.08.2023 Tallink Grupp TAL1T        Sales figures    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   03.08.2023 Nordecon NCN1T           Interim report, 6  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   03.08.2023 Merko Ehitus MRK1T         Interim report, 6  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   03.08.2023 Enefit Green EGR1T         Interim report, 6  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   03.08.2023 EfTEN United Property Fund /    Interim report, 6  TLN  
          EfTEN Capital EFCUPFFT       months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   03.08.2023 Enefit Green EGR1T         Investors event   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   04.08.2023 CrossChem CCLAT067524FA      Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   05.08.2023 Admirals Group AS ADMG080031A   Coupon payment date TLN  



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
