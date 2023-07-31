Highlights:

-Alipay+'s new Premier Partner Program enables retailers to enhance consumer engagement and marketing efficacy through an integrated package of digital marketing and growth solutions;

-Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Store and Shilla Duty Free are among about 30 retailers that have joined the program

Alipay+, which provides a suite of global cross-border digital payments and marketing solutions, today announced the launch of Premier Partner Program across the world as a major innovation on destination-focused and mobile-native marketing operations.

Designed to improve precision and efficacy of cross-border marketing in an increasingly digitalized world, the Alipay+ Premier Partner Program aims to expand marketing resources for local and global merchants with adaptive digital operational tools. (Photo: Business Wire)

During the launch phase, the program has attracted some 30 top Asian retailers including Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Store and Shilla Duty Free to become the first Alipay+'s premier partners.

Designed to improve precision and efficacy of cross-border marketing in an increasingly digitalized world, the Alipay+ Premier Partner Program aims to expand marketing resources for local and global merchants with adaptive digital operational tools. These include D-store, Alipay+' suite of toolkits to digitalize merchants' business, operation and marketing, and coordinated online and offline cross-border campaigns with Alipay+'s partner e-wallets, most of which are super apps in their home markets.

Introduced by Ant Group, Alipay+ offers unified global mobile payment and marketing solutions that connect merchants with multiple e-wallets and payment methods from different countries and regions. Powered by Alipay+ solutions, over 1 billion consumers can conveniently use their preferred local payment methods and enjoy marketing offers while transacting seamlessly in a different market.

The integrated program will allow brands to reach and engage existing and prospective customers across the world more efficiently. Consumers will be able to enjoy exclusive offers, competitive exchange rates and more flexible payment options as they begin their outbound trips, where they can pay with their most familiar app the same way they do at home in a seamless and secured fashion.

The program is supported by an expanding range of Alipay+ partner e-wallets including Alipay, AlipayHK (Hong Kong SAR, China), GCash (The Philippines), Kakao Pay (South Korea), TrueMoney (Thailand) and Touch 'n Go eWallet (Malaysia).

"This program can pave the way for many possibilities in the future," said Shigeru Nagai, General Manager of Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores. "With payment services as a starting point, it opens opportunities for activities that can help attract more consumers, including tourists, as we expect strong growth in inbound travels from China and Southeast Asian countries."

"With the integration of Alipay+, the checkout process for Southeast Asian customers is now more convenient," said Jooyoung Lee, director of Travel Global Marketing Group of Shilla Duty Free. "Through this partnership, we hope to continue our collaboration with Alipay+ to carry out various promotions and marketing activities."

"Through the Alipay+ Premier Partner Program, we hope to redefine the way of marketing campaigns by creating a win-win ecosystem that ride on innovation and digitalization, among our partner retailers, mobile payment and digital services platforms and various industry players," said Cherry Huang, General Manager of Alipay+ Offline Merchant Services, Ant Group. "We also hope to bring the best offers and deals to global customers and create a memorable travel and shopping experience for them and boost more dynamic and agile engagement between them and their favorite brands overseas."

