Montag, 31.07.2023
Sondermeldung, 30.7.2023: Ganz große Ad-hoc! Morgen: Der frühe Vogel…
WKN: A2PQ7G | ISIN: SE0012853455
21,53021,60008:47
PR Newswire
31.07.2023 | 08:18
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 30, 2023

STOCKHOLM, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 24 July 2023 and 28 July 2023 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 379,829 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455) as part of the repurchase program initiated by the Board.

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 1,800,000 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 500,000,000 that EQT announced on 14 July 2023. The repurchase program, which runs between 17 July 2023 and 25 August 2023, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date:

Aggregated daily volume (number of shares):

Weighted average share price per day (SEK):

Total daily transaction value (SEK):

24 July 2023

73,401

244.0525

17,913,697.50

25 July 2023

73,297

244.5453

17,924,438.40

26 July 2023

79,670

246.2494

19,618,686.40

27 July 2023

77,737

250.4966

19,472,587.00

28 July 2023

75,724

249.5636

18,897,950.60

Total accumulated over week 30/2023

379,829

247.0259

93,827,629.90

Total accumulated during the repurchase program

762,261

239.6712

182,692,013.50

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT. Following the above acquisitions, EQT's holding of own ordinary shares amounts to 762,261 ordinary shares as of 28 July 2023. The total number of shares in EQT, including the own shares, is 1,186,623,591 and the number of outstanding shares, excluding the own shares, is 1,185,861,330.

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/3811412/2209357.pdf

PR_EQT Share Buyback_Weekly Report_w30

https://mb.cision.com/Public/87/3811412/b076f071010108d7.pdf

EQT Transactions - w30 2023

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt-ab-group,c3202610

EQT AB Group

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-30-2023-301888996.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
