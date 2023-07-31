Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 30, 2023

STOCKHOLM, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 24 July 2023 and 28 July 2023 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 379,829 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455) as part of the repurchase program initiated by the Board.

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 1,800,000 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 500,000,000 that EQT announced on 14 July 2023. The repurchase program, which runs between 17 July 2023 and 25 August 2023, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date: Aggregated daily volume (number of shares): Weighted average share price per day (SEK): Total daily transaction value (SEK): 24 July 2023 73,401 244.0525 17,913,697.50 25 July 2023 73,297 244.5453 17,924,438.40 26 July 2023 79,670 246.2494 19,618,686.40 27 July 2023 77,737 250.4966 19,472,587.00 28 July 2023 75,724 249.5636 18,897,950.60 Total accumulated over week 30/2023 379,829 247.0259 93,827,629.90 Total accumulated during the repurchase program 762,261 239.6712 182,692,013.50

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT. Following the above acquisitions, EQT's holding of own ordinary shares amounts to 762,261 ordinary shares as of 28 July 2023. The total number of shares in EQT, including the own shares, is 1,186,623,591 and the number of outstanding shares, excluding the own shares, is 1,185,861,330.

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

