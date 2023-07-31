Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 31

31 July 2023

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

("Quantum Blockchain Technologies"

or "the Company")

Total Voting Rights

The board of Quantum Blockchain Technologies (AIM: QBT) announces that the total number of shares in issue and total voting rights as at the date of this announcement is 1,157,980,422 ordinary shares of 0.25 pence each ("Ordinary Shares").

The total issued share capital of the Company consists of 1,157,980,422 Ordinary Shares. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury. Therefore, the total current voting rights in the Company is 1,157,980,422 and this figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change in their interests in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

-ends-

For further information please contact:

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc +39 335 296573

Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman

SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser & Broker) +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Jeff Keating, Kasia Brzozowska

Leander (Financial PR) +44 (0) 7795 168 157

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

QBT (AIM: QBT) is a London Stock Exchange AIM listed Research & Development and investing company focused on an intensive R&D programme to disrupt the Blockchain Technologies sector, and which includes, cryptocurrency mining and other advanced blockchain applications. The primary goal of the R&D programme is to develop Bitcoin mining tools and techniques, via its technology-driven approach, which the Company believes will significantly outperform existing market practices.