Biovica International: Biovica Signs US Commercial Agreement with Occum Health

UPPSALA, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2023 / Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(STO:BIOVIC.B)(FRA:9II) Biovica today announces that the company has signed a commercial agreement with Occum Health for DiviTum® TKa in the US, making the blood test available to the more than 500 self-insured clients and key strategic partners.

Occum Health is a healthcare solutions company focused on delivering savings and improved benefits to self-insured employers.

"We are thrilled to offer our DiviTum TKa test through this partnership with Occum Health. Innovative partnerships of this kind ensure that we are able to raise broad awareness for DiviTum TKa amongst payers, providers, and caregivers to facilitate a more personalized approach to advanced cancer care," said Warren Cresswell, President of the Americas at Biovica.

Don Marette, President of Occum Health stated, "We are excited to welcome Biovica's assay, DiviTum® TKa, to the Occum Health network. New novel assets like DiviTum® TKa will support Occum Health's continued growth by enhancing the value proposition for direct-to-employer offerings."

Biovica - Treatment decisions with greater confidence

Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays that help oncologists monitor cancer progression. Biovica's assay, DiviTum® TKa, measures cell proliferation by detecting the TKa biomarker in the bloodstream. The assay has demonstrated its ability to provide insight to therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. The first application for the DiviTum® TKa test is treatment monitoring of patients with metastatic breast cancer. Biovica's vision is: "Improved care for cancer patients." Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies. DiviTum® TKa has received FDA 510(k) clearance in the US and is CE-marked in the EU. Biovica's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (BIOVIC B). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit: www.biovica.com

Biovica signs US commercial agreement with Occum Health

