Montag, 31.07.2023

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
31.07.23
09:39 Uhr
1,128 Euro
+0,028
+2,55 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0981,13010:06
Dow Jones News
31.07.2023 | 08:31
169 Leser



Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
31-Jul-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
31 July 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 28 July 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the 
"ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, 
as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           30,000     20,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.112     GBP0.952 
                                    GBP0.939 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.100 
 
                                    GBP0.948342 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.106345

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,823,663 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
860       1.112         XDUB      08:10:23      00066405536TRLO0 
4197       1.108         XDUB      09:18:47      00066407300TRLO0 
489       1.108         XDUB      10:59:03      00066409526TRLO0 
2450       1.108         XDUB      10:59:03      00066409525TRLO0 
2377       1.104         XDUB      11:59:33      00066410991TRLO0 
1199       1.104         XDUB      11:59:33      00066410990TRLO0 
212       1.100         XDUB      12:55:33      00066411971TRLO0 
3580       1.100         XDUB      12:55:33      00066411970TRLO0 
2450       1.100         XDUB      14:01:04      00066413315TRLO0 
2204       1.104         XDUB      15:58:17      00066416543TRLO0 
5310       1.110         XDUB      16:07:12      00066416988TRLO0 
242       1.110         XDUB      16:07:12      00066416990TRLO0 
4430       1.110         XDUB      16:07:12      00066416989TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1495       94.50         XLON      09:57:59      00066408105TRLO0 
270       94.50         XLON      11:46:30      00066410631TRLO0 
614       94.50         XLON      11:46:30      00066410630TRLO0 
1190       94.50         XLON      11:46:30      00066410629TRLO0 
2951       93.90         XLON      12:09:17      00066411234TRLO0 
2651       95.00         XLON      16:00:27      00066416649TRLO0 
1949       95.00         XLON      16:02:28      00066416749TRLO0 
305       95.00         XLON      16:05:28      00066416863TRLO0 
2906       95.20         XLON      16:14:16      00066417230TRLO0 
1603       95.20         XLON      16:14:16      00066417231TRLO0 
746       95.20         XLON      16:14:16      00066417233TRLO0 
3320       95.20         XLON      16:14:16      00066417232TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  261045 
EQS News ID:  1691385 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1691385&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 31, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.