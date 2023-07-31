DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 31-Jul-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 July 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 28 July 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 30,000 20,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.112 GBP0.952 GBP0.939 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.100 GBP0.948342 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.106345

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,823,663 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 860 1.112 XDUB 08:10:23 00066405536TRLO0 4197 1.108 XDUB 09:18:47 00066407300TRLO0 489 1.108 XDUB 10:59:03 00066409526TRLO0 2450 1.108 XDUB 10:59:03 00066409525TRLO0 2377 1.104 XDUB 11:59:33 00066410991TRLO0 1199 1.104 XDUB 11:59:33 00066410990TRLO0 212 1.100 XDUB 12:55:33 00066411971TRLO0 3580 1.100 XDUB 12:55:33 00066411970TRLO0 2450 1.100 XDUB 14:01:04 00066413315TRLO0 2204 1.104 XDUB 15:58:17 00066416543TRLO0 5310 1.110 XDUB 16:07:12 00066416988TRLO0 242 1.110 XDUB 16:07:12 00066416990TRLO0 4430 1.110 XDUB 16:07:12 00066416989TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1495 94.50 XLON 09:57:59 00066408105TRLO0 270 94.50 XLON 11:46:30 00066410631TRLO0 614 94.50 XLON 11:46:30 00066410630TRLO0 1190 94.50 XLON 11:46:30 00066410629TRLO0 2951 93.90 XLON 12:09:17 00066411234TRLO0 2651 95.00 XLON 16:00:27 00066416649TRLO0 1949 95.00 XLON 16:02:28 00066416749TRLO0 305 95.00 XLON 16:05:28 00066416863TRLO0 2906 95.20 XLON 16:14:16 00066417230TRLO0 1603 95.20 XLON 16:14:16 00066417231TRLO0 746 95.20 XLON 16:14:16 00066417233TRLO0 3320 95.20 XLON 16:14:16 00066417232TRLO0

