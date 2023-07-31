A Colorado farmer has installed vertical bifacial solar, leveraging greenhouse albedo to increase output. The installation demonstrates promising generation during winter months, while maximizing limited land space.From pv magazine USA Even in non-traditional orientations, solar panels can provide a cost-effective and environmentally friendly energy solution when strategically installed. This principle is currently being showcased by Spring Hill Greens, a Colorado-based farming operation nestled between two greenhouses. Their unique vertical bifacial solar panel system optimizes land use while ...

