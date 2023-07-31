

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Engineering solutions provider Senior plc (SNR.L) Monday reported profit before tax of 13.5 million pounds for the first half of the year, 22% higher than 11.1 million pounds in the comparable period last year.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted profit before tax increased 100% to 17.6 million pounds from 8.8 million pounds a year ago.



Net profit was 11.6 million pounds or 2.72p per share compared with 10.1 million pounds or 2.37p per share last year.



Adjusted earnings per share rose to 3.43pfrom 1.88p prior year.



Revenue for the period grew 20% to 482.3 million pounds from 402.2 million pounds in the previous year, reflecting strong momentum in the company's core markets.



The group's Board has approved an interim dividend of 0.60p per share, up from 0.30p per share last year, to be paid on November 10, to shareholders on the register on October 1.



Looking forward, DAVID SQUIRES, Group Chief Executive Officer commented, 'Senior is on a strong trajectory with good growth across our two divisions and overall, the Board's expectations of strong growth for the Group in 2023 are unchanged.... We remain on track to drive the Group ROCE to a minimum of 13.5% in line with our previously stated ambition.'



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken